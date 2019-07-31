Edit Module
Chicago’s Top Real Estate Agents

Rankings based on 2018 residential sales in the six-county metro area

Published today at 12:51 p.m.

To see the top-selling real estate teams, click here.

1 Nancy Tassone Jameson Sotheby’s $296.0 million

2 Jeff Lowe Compass $271.3 millionQ: Which countertop surface would you put into a home right now?A: I think quartzite, not quartz, is the coolest new countertop. It’s more expensive than quartz, but it’s real stone and has the durability of quartz.

3 Matt Laricy Americorp Ltd. $161.6 millionQ: Should I renovate before I put my property on the market?A: Not a full renovation. Do small things. If you have blond cabinets, paint them white. Put in a subway tile backsplash. Or if you have those old 2002 colors of puke green and maroon — remember when those were popular? — paint it a soft gray.

4 Robert Picciariello Prello Realty Inc. $129.1 million

5 Susan Miner Premier Relocation $122.5 millionQ: What would sellers be surprised to learn decreases the value of a home?A: Pictures of your family. It’s really distracting. A lot of times potential buyers will walk in and actually focus more on the pictures on the wall and who owns the home than the home itself.

6 Jena Radnay @Properties $110.8 millionQ: What makes a property unsellable?A: When a house is unkempt. You look into the furnace room and see cobwebs, or in the basement and see boxes, and you can tell there’s been no care. It’s like a human body. It might look fine on the outside, but if someone opens up your heart and sees clogged vessels, that tells the whole story.

7 Melanie Giglio Compass $88.4 million

8 Brad Lippitz Compass $80.5 million

9 Sam Shaffer Chicago Properties $69.2 million

10 Connie Dornan @Properties $66.8 million

11 Linda Feinstein Re/Max $65.3 million

12 Timothy Sheahan Compass $64.6 million

13 Chezi Rafaeli Coldwell Banker $60.4 million

14 Kris Berger Compass (formerly of KoenigRubloff) $58.1 million

15 Dean Tubekis Coldwell Banker $53.3 million

16 Timothy Salm Jameson Sotheby’s $51.7 million

17 Nathan Stillwell John Greene $48.6 million

18 Ryan T. Smith Re/Max $48.6 millionQ: What’s the best time to put your house on the market?A: Late February or early March. A lot of families are looking to move in the summer, so if you get it ready by then, it’s in between school years and after the winter season, when people get lethargic.

19 Kim Wirtz Century 21 Affiliated $48.5 million

20 Katharine Waddell Compass $48.3 million

21 Paige Dooley Compass $48.0 million

22 Marla Schneider Coldwell Banker $46.3 million

23 Danielle Moy Coldwell Banker $46.2 million

24 Maureen Rooney Keller Williams $46.2 million

25 Millie Rosenbloom Baird & Warner $46.2 million

26 Anne DuBray Coldwell Banker $45.7 million

27 Mary Wallace Coldwell Banker $44.7 million

28 Jason O’Beirne Jameson Sotheby’s $44.1 million

29 Margie Brooks Baird & Warner $42.7 million

30 Edward Lukasik Re/Max $41.8 million

31 Katherine Malkin Compass $38.4 million

32 Joanne Nemerovski Compass $37.5 million

33 Joanne Hudson Compass $37.3 million

34 Mark Ahmad Century 21 Affiliated $37.2 million

35 Michael Rosenblum KoenigRubloff $36.9 million

36 Matthew McCollum Keller Williams $36.8 million

37 Michael Hall Baird & Warner $36.5 million

38 Eudice Fogel Compass $35.9 million

39 Lori Baker Coldwell Banker $35.3 million

40 Lina Shah Coldwell Banker $35.2 millionQ: What’s the hottest new feature in luxury homes?A: Outdoor entertainment has replaced basement entertainment. Right now there’s a lot of emphasis on hardscaping, fireplaces, and pergolas.

41 Andra O’Neill @Properties $34.9 million

42 Scott Curcio Baird & Warner $34.5 million

43 Nancy Gibson @Properties $34.1 million

44 Patricia Wardlow Keller Williams $33.6 million

45 Meredith Manni Meserow KoenigRubloff $33.6 million

46 Elizabeth Ballis Compass $33.2 million

47 Jan Morel @Properties (formerly of Coldwell Banker) $32.4 million

48 Dinny Dwyer Coldwell Banker $32.2 million

49 Milena Birov @Properties $31.8 million

50 Deborah Hess Compass $31.7 million

51 Linda Levin Jameson Sotheby’s $31.7 million

52 Lauren Mitrick Wood Compass $31.6 million

53 Mary Baubonis @Properties $31.1 million

54 David Cobb Re/Max $30.8 million

55 Sam Jenkins Compass $30.7 million

56 Weston Harding Compass $30.6 million

57 Ginny Leamy Compass (formerly of Coldwell Banker) $30.5 million

58 Helaine Cohen KoenigRubloff $30.4 million

59 Lori Neuschel @Properties $30.3 million

60 Bill White Sr. Baird & Warner $30.0 million

61 Missy Jerfita Compass $29.9 million

62 Nadine Ferrata Compass $29.9 million

63 Nicholas Colagiovanni Baird & Warner $29.9 million

64 Steven Malik Re/Max $29.4 million

65 Michael Maier KoenigRubloff $29.0 million

66 Paul Gorney Coldwell Banker $29.0 million

67 Amy Duong Compass $28.9 million

68 Owen Duffy Fulton Grace $28.8 million

69 Jill Silverstein Compass $28.7 million

70 Julie Kaczor Baird & Warner $28.6 million

71 Rob Morrison Coldwell Banker $28.4 million

72 Julie Busby Compass $28.1 million

73 Susan Maman @Properties $28.1 million

74 Megan McCleary KoenigRubloff $27.8 million

75 Patricia Furman Coldwell Banker $27.6 million

76 Beth Gomez KoenigRubloff $27.6 million

77 Hadley Rue Dream Town $27.4 million

78 Rick Richker @Properties $26.8 million

79 Jackie Mack Jameson Sotheby’s $26.8 million

80 Joshua Lipton Compass $26.6 million

81 Coya Smith Re/Max $26.4 million

82 Ed Hall Coldwell Banker $26.4 million

83 Robert Sullivan KoenigRubloff $26.0 million

84 Janet Owen KoenigRubloff $25.9 million

85 Konrad Dabrowski Fulton Grace $25.5 million

86 Melinda Jakovich Coldwell Banker $25.4 million

87 Santiago Valdez Compass $25.4 million

88 Hasani Steele Re/Max $25.4 million

89 Jean Royster Coldwell Banker $25.4 million

90 Annika Valdiserri @Properties $25.1 million

91 Jody Handler-Dickstein Coldwell Banker $25.1 million

92 Stephanie LoVerde Jameson Sotheby’s $25.0 million

93 Lucie Kim Century 21 Affiliated $24.9 million

94 Rubina Bokhari Jameson Sotheby’s $24.9 million

95 Deidre Rudich D’Aprile Properties $24.9 million

96 Kari Kohler Coldwell Banker $24.7 million

97 Stephanie Doherty Coldwell Banker $24.5 million

98 Connie Hoos Coldwell Banker $24.5 million

99 Rita Neri Re/Max $24.4 million

100 Peter Moore Baird & Warner $24.2 million

Sales above $20 million

Ralph Binetti

Re/Max

Beth Burtt

Baird & Warner

Lisa Byrne

Baird & Warner

Camille Canales

Compass

Jill Clark

Baird & Warner

Ashley Cox

D’Aprile Properties

Denise Curry

Baird & Warner

Stephanie Cutter

Coldwell Banker

Lindsay D’Aprile

D’Aprile Properties

Dawn Dause

Re/Max

Susan Fisher

Coldwell Banker

Kimberly Gleeson

Baird & Warner

Rosie Gonzalez

Coldwell Banker

Ryan Gossett

Compass (formerly of @Properties)

Mary Haight

Compass (formerly of Keller Williams)

Lisa Huber

KoenigRubloff

Jennifer Hupke

Coldwell Banker

Ryan Huyler

Compass

Ken Jungwirth

@Properties

Jeannie Kurtzhalts

@Properties

Matthew Leutheuser

Jameson Sotheby’s

J Maggio

Compass

Gloria Matlin

Coldwell Banker

Terri McAuley

KoenigRubloff

Mike McCurry

Compass (formerly of Coldwell Banker)

George Morgan

Compass

Randy Nasatir

@Properties

Barb Noote

Coldwell Banker

Penny O’Brien

John Greene

Lindsey Paulus

@Properties

Christine Pequet

Jameson Sotheby’s

Kay Phillips

@Properties

Katie Podl

Keller Williams

Lynn Purcell

Baird & Warner

Rafay Qamar

Compass

Elise Rinaldi

@Properties

P. Corwin Robertson

Jameson Sotheby’s

Pam Rueve

Jameson Sotheby’s (formerly of Coldwell Banker)

Susie Scheuber

Re/Max

Connie Scott

@Properties

Nancy Silwa

Coldwell Banker

Izabela Sloma

Compass

Peggy Smego

Coldwell Banker

Jeff Stainer

Re/Max

Ginny Stewart

Jameson Sotheby’s

Julie Sutton

Coldwell Banker

Susan Teper

@Properties

Lisa Trace

Griffith, Grant & Lackie

John Vossoughi

Compass

Alexa Wagner

Re/Max

Sales above $15 million

Patrick Alvarez

Jameson Sotheby’s

Liz Anderson

Baird & Warner

Kelly Angelopoulos

Jameson Sotheby’s

Elizabeth August

@Properties

Maureen Aylward

Coldwell Banker

Ann Baker

Coldwell Banker

Debbie Baren

@Properties

Paul Barker

Baird & Warner

Michelle Berger

North Clybourn

Alan Berlow

Coldwell Banker

Ben Bodelson

Dream Town

Mary Braatz

Re/Max

Sara Brahm

Baird & Warner

Randy Brush

Coldwell Banker

James Buczynski

Compass

Cara Buffa

KoenigRubloff

Betsy Burke

KoenigRubloff

Olivia Carlson

@Properties

Katie Claypool

KoenigRubloff

Joann Coghill

Keller Williams

Steven Cohen

Coldwell Banker

Marti Corcoran

Coldwell Banker

Joan Couris

Keller Williams

Kevin Dahm

Baird & Warner

Robin Depeder

@Properties

Yvonne Despinich

@Properties

Ann deVane

John Greene

Mark Dollard

Jameson Sotheby’s

Lynn Fairfield

Re/Max

Sharon Falco

Re/Max

Jeremiah Fisher

Compass

Laura Fitzpatrick

@Properties

Nicole Flores

Baird & Warner

Carrie Foley

John Greene

Eugene Fu

@Properties

Sheila Gentile

Coldwell Banker

Suzanne Gignilliat

@Properties

Erik Gimbel

Century 21 Affiliated

Maxine Goldberg

Coldwell Banker

Salvador Gonzalez

Re/Max

Kimberly Grant

John Greene

Judy Greenberg

Coldwell Banker

Elizabeth Gretz

Coldwell Banker

Ted Guarnero

Compass

Gretchen Gullo

@Properties

Katie Hackett

@Properties

Shane Halleman

John Greene

Ian Halpin

Dream Town

Moin Haque

Coldwell Banker

Doug Harter

Baird & Warner

Greer Haseman

@Properties

Bill Hauck

Re/Max

Katie Hauser

Compass (formerly of Baird & Warner)

Jennifer Hawbaker

D’Aprile Properties

Carrie Healy

Compass

Kim Heller

Baird & Warner

Mona Hellinga

KoenigRubloff

Benjamin Hickman

Re/Max

Sherri Hoke

Jameson Sotheby’s

Carie Holzl

Keller Williams

Lisa Kalous

Compass

Steve Katsaros

@Properties

Joseph Kotoch

Compass

Michael LeFevere

Compass

Brian Loomis

Coldwell Banker

Kim Lotka

@Properties (formerly of Coldwell Banker)

Chris Lukins

D’Aprile Properties

Mary MacDiarmid

@Properties

Molly Mann

Keller Williams

Eric Marcus

Keller Williams

Janet Marinis

@Properties (formerly of Coldwell Banker)

Jeff Matheson

@Properties

Nancy McAdam

Jameson Sotheby’s

Howard Meyers

Compass

Courtney Monaco

Keller Williams

Josie Morrison

Re/Max

Brendan Murphy

Dream Town

Suzanne Myers

Coldwell Banker

Steve Nasralla

Compass

Patrick Natale

Compass

Mimi Noyes

Re/Max

Ryan Parks

@Properties

Trevor Pauling

John Greene

Barbara Pepoon

Compass (formerly of Coldwell Banker)

Heidi Peterson

Re/Max

Tere Proctor

@Properties

Laura Rahilly

Coldwell Banker

Shaun Raugstad

@Properties

Natalie Renna

Re/Max

Lindsey Richardson

Compass (formerly of @Properties)

Lori Rowe

Coldwell Banker

Annie Schweitzer

Compass (formerly of @Properties)

George Selas

Re/Max

Stephanie Seplowin

Coldwell Banker

David Shallow

Re/Max (formerly of KoenigRubloff)

Barbara Shields

@Properties (formerly of Compass)

Kimberly Shortsle

KoenigRubloff

David Smith

@Properties

Cynthia Sodolski

Baird & Warner

Tami Stough

@Properties

Sophia Su

Re/Max

Christine Thompson

Baird & Warner (formerly of Coldwell Banker)

Dan Timm

Baird & Warner (formerly of Coldwell Banker)

BJ Tregoning

Coldwell Banker

Patrick Turley

Keller Williams

Lissa Weinstein

KoenigRubloff

Michael Yeagle

Compass

Michael J. Zawislak

Baird & Warner

Sales above $10 million

Jim Abbott

Baird & Warner

Cory Albiani

@Properties

Peggy Alexa

Re/Max

Bethanny Alexander

Baird & Warner

Marjorie Allabastro

Baird & Warner

Graham Allen

@Properties

Kathie Allen

Re/Max

Robin Allotta

Compass

Mukdad Alsaidi

Compass

Sandra Amidei-Locascio

Re/Max

Elizabeth Amidon

Jameson Sotheby’s

Brad W. Andersen

Griffith, Grant & Lackie

Diane Anderson

Baird & Warner

Hunter Andre

Coldwell Banker

Allison Ascher

Coldwell Banker

Laurie Asquith

Coldwell Banker

Alex Attiah

D’Aprile Properties

Uriel Ayala

Re/Max

Louisa Azizi

Weichert

Robert Bakas

Keller Williams

Mary Beth Balcarcel

Coldwell Banker

Israel Ballesteros

Re/Max

James Barclay

Dream Town

Giancarlo Bargioni

Dream Town

Corey Barker

Keller Williams

Megan Barnitz

Baird & Warner

Philip Barone

Compass

Mario Barrios

Re/Max

Cynthia Bauer

Re/Max

Megan Beidler

Griffith, Grant & Lackie

Nancy Benard

Re/Max

Jennifer Bennett

Re/Max

Nathan Binkley

Compass

Angela Bjork

Re/Max

Stuart Blaylock

Compass

Nicole Bokich

Coldwell Banker

Janet Borden

Coldwell Banker

Ben Broughton

Re/Max

Elizabeth Bryant

Baird & Warner

Aurica Burduja

@Properties

Eva Burns

Keller Williams

Terri Buseman

Re/Max

Brittany Bussell

@Properties

April Callahan

Compass

Annie Caltabiano

@Properties

Alberto Canaveral

Century 21 Affiliated

Marina Carney

Griffith, Grant & Lackie

Tom Carris

@Properties

Bridget Carroll

Keller Williams

Daniel Cartalucca

Coldwell Banker

Maria Castillo

Re/Max

LaNita Cates

Re/Max

Maria Cedano

Re/Max

Joe Champagne

KoenigRubloff

Julie Chesne

Compass

David Chung

Compass

Lisa Cleaver

Re/Max

Marie Clucas

Re/Max

Peggy Cobrin

Coldwell Banker

Alexander Cohen

Compass (formerly of @Properties)

Michelle Collingbourne

Re/Max

Kieran Conlon

Compass

Jennifer Conte

Re/Max

Troy Cooper

John Greene

Pat Coughlin

Re/Max

Bucky Cross

Baird & Warner

Monique Crossan

KoenigRubloff

Kelly Crowe

Baird & Warner

Jill Cunningham

@Properties

Meg Daday

Keller Williams

James DeMarco

@Properties

Amy DeRango

Baird & Warner

Greg Desmond

@Properties

Matthew Diehl

Compass

Caryl Dillon

Compass

Craig Doherty

Coldwell Banker

Chris Doyle

Jameson Sotheby’s

Jennifer Drohan

Keller Williams

Simran Dua

Re/Max

Gayle Dunn

@Properties

Kelly Schmidt Durbala

@Properties (formerly of Baird & Warner)

Sarah Dwyer

Coldwell Banker

Ronald Ehlers

Jameson Sotheby’s

Louise Eichelberger

@Properties

Nancy Eisele

Coldwell Banker

Connie Engel

@Properties

Matthew Engle

Fulton Grace

Jarrod Enright

Compass

Lee Ernst

Re/Max

Kristen Esplin

Griffith, Grant & Lackie

Larry Fales

Re/Max

Angie Faron

Re/Max

Dympna Fay-Hart

Century 21 Affiliated

John Federici

Compass

Mark Fischer

@Properties

Ronda Fish

Jameson Sotheby’s

Scott Fishman

Compass

Annie Flanagan

Coldwell Banker

Lyn Flannery

@Properties

Barbara Florczyk 

Re/Max

John Forsythe

Coldwell Banker

Amir Fouad

@Properties

Sandra Frampton

@Properties

Xiaojing Frost

Compass

George Furla

Compass (formerly of Dream Town)

Tara Furnari

Weichert

Hector Garcia

Re/Max

Michelle Gassensmith

Baird & Warner

Karen Gatta

Baird & Warner

Caroline Gau

Baird & Warner

Barry Gaw

Re/Max (formerly of Baird & Warner)

Richard Gerber

Re/Max

Michael Gerhardt

Re/Max

Antonio Giamberduca

Compass (formerly of Baird & Warner)

Karri Gibas

@Properties

Jackie Gibson

KoenigRubloff

Riz Gilani

Dream Town

Michael Giliano

Compass

Denise Gill

Baird & Warner

Karen Goins

Re/Max

Linda Goland

Baird & Warner

William Goldberg

Fulton Grace

Kristin Gonnella

Coldwell Banker

Carla Gorman

Baird & Warner

Beth Gorz

Keller Williams

Lindy Goss

Baird & Warner

Bridget Gricus

Coldwell Banker

Vipin Gulati

Re/Max

Joe Guli

Coldwell Banker

Heather Gustafson

Compass

Jamie Haake

Century 21 Affiliated

Brent Hall

Jameson Sotheby’s

Agnes Halmon

@Properties

Alexa Hara

@Properties (formerly of Dream Town)

Jennifer Harding

Coldwell Banker

Anne Hardy

KoenigRubloff

Ryan Hardy

Gold Coast Realty

Jill Hare

Jameson Sotheby’s

Ryszard Harnik

Century 21 Affiliated

Katherine Harris

Compass

Lyn Harvie

Baird & Warner

Katie Hauser

Baird & Warner

Michael Havey

Re/Max

Andrea Hebner

@Properties (formerly of KoenigRubloff)

Sue Hedlund

Re/Max

Brian Henderson

Jameson Sotheby’s

Debbie Hepburn

@Properties

Sue Hertzberg

Coldwell Banker (now retired)

Ann Marie Hickey

D’Aprile Properties (formerly of @Properties)

Carol Hoefer

Re/Max

Ann Hoglund

Coldwell Banker

Karen Holt

@Properties

Juany Honeycutt

Jameson Sotheby’s

Jennifer Hosey

Coldwell Banker

Linda Hoss

Re/Max

Kathi Hudson

Griffith, Grant & Lackie

Anna Huls

@Properties

Carol Hunt

Baird & Warner

Sandy Hunter

Baird & Warner

Mark Icuss

Compass

Kyle Jamicich

Compass

Susan Jenner

Baird & Warner

Lori Jones

Baird & Warner

Megan Jordan

@Properties

Abbie Joseph

KoenigRubloff

Shaun Jurczewski

Re/Max

Anne Kaplan

@Properties

Amber Kardosh

@Properties (formerly of Coldwell Banker)

Richard Kasper

Compass

Bryan Kasprisin

Re/Max

Kara G. Keller

Baird & Warner

Sharron Kelley

@Properties

Kay Kellogg

Coldwell Banker

Joe Kelly

Compass

Michael Kelly

Dream Town

Courtney Kennedy

@Properties

Jorel Kilcullen

Re/Max

Kelly Kirchheimer

Coldwell Banker

Mariana Knittle

@Properties

Mark Koehler

D’Aprile Properties

Alia Kolovic

Baird & Warner

Anne Kothe

Keller Williams

Mark Kowalik

Baird & Warner

Aaron Kramer

Re/Max

Barbara Kramer

Coldwell Banker

Tadeusz Krzysztofiak

Re/Max

Benyamin Lalez

Compass (formerly of North Clybourn)

Dawn Larsen

Baird & Warner

Donna Larson

D’Aprile Properties

Liz Lassner

@Properties

Matthew Lawrence

Re/Max

Henry Lazerow

Fulton Grace

Melanie Lee

KoenigRubloff

Ryan Lee

Compass

Boris Lehtman

FultonGrace

Ken Lemberger

Re/Max

Noah Levy

Coldwell Banker

Michelle Liffick

Jameson Sotheby’s

Karen Lippoldt

Re/Max

Amy Lorentsen

D’Aprile Properties

Martha Lozano

Re/Max

John Lyons

Baird & Warner

Michael Machlet

Re/Max

Lisa Madonia

@Properties

Debbie Magnusen

@Properties

Kerri Mahon

@Properties (formerly of Coldwell Banker)

David Mahoney

Jameson Sotheby’s

Susan Maienza

KoenigRubloff

Karen Majerczak

Compass

Brandie Malay

@Properties (formerly of Compass)

Katherine Malkin

Compass (formerly of Baird & Warner)

Natalia Martinez

Re/Max

Zeferino Martinez

Re/Max

Rita Masini

Baird & Warner

Aaron Masliansky

Dream Town

Diana Matichyn

Coldwell Banker

Debbie Maue

Jameson Sotheby’s

Brenda Mauldin

@Properties

Kathleen Maykut

Re/Max

Christopher McAllister

Baird & Warner

Maureen McCarthy

Baird & Warner

Emily McClintock

Baird & Warner

Berry McCracken

Coldwell Banker

Kathy McKinney

Baird & Warner

Keith McMahon

Baird & Warner

Kimberly Meixner

@Properties

Donna Mercier

Coldwell Banker

Heidi Michaels

@Properties

David Mishel

Compass (formerly of Dream Town)

Tony Mitidiero

Re/Max

Dimpi Mittal

Keller Williams

Kief Mkrdichian

Century 21 Affiliated

Sherry Molitor

Coldwell Banker

April Moon

@Properties

Tiffany Moret

@Properties

Kim Schultz Moustis

Keller Williams

Mehdi Mova

Compass

Andy Mrowiec

Griffith, Grant & Lackie

Terrance Muse

Re/Max

Mary Myzia

Re/Max

Roni Nanini

@Properties

Julie Naumiak

Baird & Warner

Susan Nice

Dream Town

Debbie Obradovich

@Properties

Louise O’Connor

Baird & Warner

Rick O’Halloran

Coldwell Banker

Cadey O’Leary

Jameson Sotheby’s

Stephany Oliveros

Compass

Michael Opyd

Re/Max

Cheryl O’Rourke

Coldwell Banker

Robert Padron

Re/Max

Elissa Palermo

Re/Max

Kelly Parker

Compass

Dorthy Pastorelli

Coldwell Banker

Dipali Patel

Keller Williams

Debbie Pawlowicz

Re/Max

Justin Penn

Gold Coast Realty

Sue Perdue

Baird & Warner

Vera Perner

Baird & Warner

Chris Peters

Coldwell Banker

Karen Peterson

@Properties

Monique Pieron

KoenigRubloff

Meredith Pierson-Edwards

KoenigRubloff

Slav Polinski

Coldwell Banker

Carmen Poplawski

Century 21 Affiliated

Marion Powers

@Properties

Nick Powers

Baird & Warner

Amy Pritchard

Jameson Sotheby’s

Marek Prus

Re/Max

Vera Purcell

Coldwell Banker

Gina Purdy

Baird & Warner

Diana Radosta

Compass

Paul Ragi

@Properties

Mark Rantis

Keller Williams

Curt Ratcliff

@Properties

Laura Reilly

Baird & Warner

Rose Riordan

Century 21 Affiliated

Venny Rivera

Re/Max

Jan Robertson

Coldwell Banker

Susan Roche

Coldwell Banker

Anne Rodia

KoenigRubloff

Maria Rodriguez

Re/Max

Pete Rodriguez

Coldwell Banker

Kristi Roque

Baird & Warner

Susan Rossi

Re/Max

Jamie Roth

Coldwell Banker

Margaret Rowe

Coldwell Banker

Jason Rowland

Compass

Brian Ruff

D’Aprile Properties

Linda Ryan

Coldwell Banker

Pamela Sage

Baird & Warner

Jodi Sagil

Coldwell Banker

Diane Salach

@Properties (formerly of Coldwell Banker)

Patrick Santry

Coldwell Banker

Swati Saxena

Baird & Warner

Carolyn Schartz

Baird & Warner

Steve Scheuring

Compass (formerly of Baird & Warner)

Michelle Scholl

Baird & Warner

Mark Schrimmer

Coldwell Banker

Julie Schwager

Baird & Warner

Darrell Scott

Compass

Kim Scott

Baird & Warner

Heather Seidelman

@Properties

Dennis Shaffer

Baird & Warner

Jane Shawkey-Nye

Baird & Warner

Lauren Shimmon

Dream Town

George Simic

Compass (formerly of John Greene)

Georgiana Sinnett

Baird & Warner

Matthew Skiba

Re/Max

Dina Skinner

Compass

Patti Skirving

Coldwell Banker

Karen Poteshman Skurie

Baird & Warner

Doug Smith

@Properties

Clare Spartz

@Properties

Kristy Sreenan

Baird & Warner

Eamonn Stafford

@Properties

Gwen Stark

@Properties

Adam Stary

John Greene

Selena Stloukal

Re/Max

Randall Stob

Re/Max

Grace Stoll

Coldwell Banker

Arlene Storino

Coldwell Banker

Anne Stromayer

Baird & Warner (formerly of Coldwell Banker)

Dave Swanson

John Greene

Jennifer Tapia

Re/Max

Jodi Taub

Coldwell Banker

Alyson Tesar

Compass (formerly of KoenigRubloff)

Robert Teverbaugh

Century 21 Affiliated

Janet Thomas

Compass

Joe Thorne

@Properties (formerly of Coldwell Banker)

Cynthia Tobin

@Properties

Sarah Toso

Re/Max

Katie Traines

@Properties

Tracy Tran

Coldwell Banker

Robin Vandiver

Coldwell Banker

Maysa Vaught

@Properties

Rachel Vecchio

Dream Town

Colleen Verbiscer

@Properties (formerly of Coldwell Banker)

Erika Villegas

Re/Max

Greg Vollan

@Properties

Melissa Walsh

Keller Williams

Collin Wasiak

Compass (formerly of @Properties)

William Weber

Re/Max

Lynn Weekley

@Properties

Reta Wegele

Coldwell Banker

Chris Wegren

Baird & Warner

Debi Weinberg

@Properties

Elizabeth Whatley

Compass

Andi Wich

Coldwell Banker

Elizabeth Wieneke

Griffith, Grant & Lackie

Colleen C. Wilcox

Compass (formerly of Coldwell Banker)

Keith Wilkey

KoenigRubloff

Kathy Wilson

@Properties

Cynthia Windeler

Keller Williams

Jane Winninger

Baird & Warner

Meg Wood

Compass (formerly of Coldwell Banker)

Sophia Worden

KoenigRubloff

John Worklan

Baird & Warner

John Wright

Keller Williams

Shayne Wulbert

@Properties

Aleks Yakovenko

Coldwell Banker

Melanie Young

Keller Williams

Pat Young

@Properties

Adam Zagata

D’Aprile Properties (formerly of @Properties)

Steven Zaleski

Compass

Mark Zipperer

Re/Max

Cherie Smith Zurek

Re/Max

SOURCE: Data provided by agencies.

