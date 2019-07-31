Chicago’s Top Real Estate Agents
Rankings based on 2018 residential sales in the six-county metro area
To see the top-selling real estate teams, click here.
1 Nancy Tassone Jameson Sotheby’s $296.0 million
2 Jeff Lowe Compass $271.3 millionQ: Which countertop surface would you put into a home right now?A: I think quartzite, not quartz, is the coolest new countertop. It’s more expensive than quartz, but it’s real stone and has the durability of quartz.
3 Matt Laricy Americorp Ltd. $161.6 millionQ: Should I renovate before I put my property on the market?A: Not a full renovation. Do small things. If you have blond cabinets, paint them white. Put in a subway tile backsplash. Or if you have those old 2002 colors of puke green and maroon — remember when those were popular? — paint it a soft gray.
4 Robert Picciariello Prello Realty Inc. $129.1 million
5 Susan Miner Premier Relocation $122.5 millionQ: What would sellers be surprised to learn decreases the value of a home?A: Pictures of your family. It’s really distracting. A lot of times potential buyers will walk in and actually focus more on the pictures on the wall and who owns the home than the home itself.
6 Jena Radnay @Properties $110.8 millionQ: What makes a property unsellable?A: When a house is unkempt. You look into the furnace room and see cobwebs, or in the basement and see boxes, and you can tell there’s been no care. It’s like a human body. It might look fine on the outside, but if someone opens up your heart and sees clogged vessels, that tells the whole story.
7 Melanie Giglio Compass $88.4 million
8 Brad Lippitz Compass $80.5 million
9 Sam Shaffer Chicago Properties $69.2 million
10 Connie Dornan @Properties $66.8 million
11 Linda Feinstein Re/Max $65.3 million
12 Timothy Sheahan Compass $64.6 million
13 Chezi Rafaeli Coldwell Banker $60.4 million
14 Kris Berger Compass (formerly of KoenigRubloff) $58.1 million
15 Dean Tubekis Coldwell Banker $53.3 million
16 Timothy Salm Jameson Sotheby’s $51.7 million
17 Nathan Stillwell John Greene $48.6 million
18 Ryan T. Smith Re/Max $48.6 millionQ: What’s the best time to put your house on the market?A: Late February or early March. A lot of families are looking to move in the summer, so if you get it ready by then, it’s in between school years and after the winter season, when people get lethargic.
19 Kim Wirtz Century 21 Affiliated $48.5 million
20 Katharine Waddell Compass $48.3 million
21 Paige Dooley Compass $48.0 million
22 Marla Schneider Coldwell Banker $46.3 million
23 Danielle Moy Coldwell Banker $46.2 million
24 Maureen Rooney Keller Williams $46.2 million
25 Millie Rosenbloom Baird & Warner $46.2 million
26 Anne DuBray Coldwell Banker $45.7 million
27 Mary Wallace Coldwell Banker $44.7 million
28 Jason O’Beirne Jameson Sotheby’s $44.1 million
29 Margie Brooks Baird & Warner $42.7 million
30 Edward Lukasik Re/Max $41.8 million
31 Katherine Malkin Compass $38.4 million
32 Joanne Nemerovski Compass $37.5 million
33 Joanne Hudson Compass $37.3 million
34 Mark Ahmad Century 21 Affiliated $37.2 million
35 Michael Rosenblum KoenigRubloff $36.9 million
36 Matthew McCollum Keller Williams $36.8 million
37 Michael Hall Baird & Warner $36.5 million
38 Eudice Fogel Compass $35.9 million
39 Lori Baker Coldwell Banker $35.3 million
40 Lina Shah Coldwell Banker $35.2 millionQ: What’s the hottest new feature in luxury homes?A: Outdoor entertainment has replaced basement entertainment. Right now there’s a lot of emphasis on hardscaping, fireplaces, and pergolas.
41 Andra O’Neill @Properties $34.9 million
42 Scott Curcio Baird & Warner $34.5 million
43 Nancy Gibson @Properties $34.1 million
44 Patricia Wardlow Keller Williams $33.6 million
45 Meredith Manni Meserow KoenigRubloff $33.6 million
46 Elizabeth Ballis Compass $33.2 million
47 Jan Morel @Properties (formerly of Coldwell Banker) $32.4 million
48 Dinny Dwyer Coldwell Banker $32.2 million
49 Milena Birov @Properties $31.8 million
50 Deborah Hess Compass $31.7 million
51 Linda Levin Jameson Sotheby’s $31.7 million
52 Lauren Mitrick Wood Compass $31.6 million
53 Mary Baubonis @Properties $31.1 million
54 David Cobb Re/Max $30.8 million
55 Sam Jenkins Compass $30.7 million
56 Weston Harding Compass $30.6 million
57 Ginny Leamy Compass (formerly of Coldwell Banker) $30.5 million
58 Helaine Cohen KoenigRubloff $30.4 million
59 Lori Neuschel @Properties $30.3 million
60 Bill White Sr. Baird & Warner $30.0 million
61 Missy Jerfita Compass $29.9 million
62 Nadine Ferrata Compass $29.9 million
63 Nicholas Colagiovanni Baird & Warner $29.9 million
64 Steven Malik Re/Max $29.4 million
65 Michael Maier KoenigRubloff $29.0 million
66 Paul Gorney Coldwell Banker $29.0 million
67 Amy Duong Compass $28.9 million
68 Owen Duffy Fulton Grace $28.8 million
69 Jill Silverstein Compass $28.7 million
70 Julie Kaczor Baird & Warner $28.6 million
71 Rob Morrison Coldwell Banker $28.4 million
72 Julie Busby Compass $28.1 million
73 Susan Maman @Properties $28.1 million
74 Megan McCleary KoenigRubloff $27.8 million
75 Patricia Furman Coldwell Banker $27.6 million
76 Beth Gomez KoenigRubloff $27.6 million
77 Hadley Rue Dream Town $27.4 million
78 Rick Richker @Properties $26.8 million
79 Jackie Mack Jameson Sotheby’s $26.8 million
80 Joshua Lipton Compass $26.6 million
81 Coya Smith Re/Max $26.4 million
82 Ed Hall Coldwell Banker $26.4 million
83 Robert Sullivan KoenigRubloff $26.0 million
84 Janet Owen KoenigRubloff $25.9 million
85 Konrad Dabrowski Fulton Grace $25.5 million
86 Melinda Jakovich Coldwell Banker $25.4 million
87 Santiago Valdez Compass $25.4 million
88 Hasani Steele Re/Max $25.4 million
89 Jean Royster Coldwell Banker $25.4 million
90 Annika Valdiserri @Properties $25.1 million
91 Jody Handler-Dickstein Coldwell Banker $25.1 million
92 Stephanie LoVerde Jameson Sotheby’s $25.0 million
93 Lucie Kim Century 21 Affiliated $24.9 million
94 Rubina Bokhari Jameson Sotheby’s $24.9 million
95 Deidre Rudich D’Aprile Properties $24.9 million
96 Kari Kohler Coldwell Banker $24.7 million
97 Stephanie Doherty Coldwell Banker $24.5 million
98 Connie Hoos Coldwell Banker $24.5 million
99 Rita Neri Re/Max $24.4 million
100 Peter Moore Baird & Warner $24.2 million
Sales above $20 million
Ralph Binetti
Re/Max
Beth Burtt
Baird & Warner
Lisa Byrne
Baird & Warner
Camille Canales
Compass
Jill Clark
Baird & Warner
Ashley Cox
D’Aprile Properties
Denise Curry
Baird & Warner
Stephanie Cutter
Coldwell Banker
Lindsay D’Aprile
D’Aprile Properties
Dawn Dause
Re/Max
Susan Fisher
Coldwell Banker
Kimberly Gleeson
Baird & Warner
Rosie Gonzalez
Coldwell Banker
Ryan Gossett
Compass (formerly of @Properties)
Mary Haight
Compass (formerly of Keller Williams)
Lisa Huber
KoenigRubloff
Jennifer Hupke
Coldwell Banker
Ryan Huyler
Compass
Ken Jungwirth
@Properties
Jeannie Kurtzhalts
@Properties
Matthew Leutheuser
Jameson Sotheby’s
J Maggio
Compass
Gloria Matlin
Coldwell Banker
Terri McAuley
KoenigRubloff
Mike McCurry
Compass (formerly of Coldwell Banker)
George Morgan
Compass
Randy Nasatir
@Properties
Barb Noote
Coldwell Banker
Penny O’Brien
John Greene
Lindsey Paulus
@Properties
Christine Pequet
Jameson Sotheby’s
Kay Phillips
@Properties
Katie Podl
Keller Williams
Lynn Purcell
Baird & Warner
Rafay Qamar
Compass
Elise Rinaldi
@Properties
P. Corwin Robertson
Jameson Sotheby’s
Pam Rueve
Jameson Sotheby’s (formerly of Coldwell Banker)
Susie Scheuber
Re/Max
Connie Scott
@Properties
Nancy Silwa
Coldwell Banker
Izabela Sloma
Compass
Peggy Smego
Coldwell Banker
Jeff Stainer
Re/Max
Ginny Stewart
Jameson Sotheby’s
Julie Sutton
Coldwell Banker
Susan Teper
@Properties
Lisa Trace
Griffith, Grant & Lackie
John Vossoughi
Compass
Alexa Wagner
Re/Max
Sales above $15 million
Patrick Alvarez
Jameson Sotheby’s
Liz Anderson
Baird & Warner
Kelly Angelopoulos
Jameson Sotheby’s
Elizabeth August
@Properties
Maureen Aylward
Coldwell Banker
Ann Baker
Coldwell Banker
Debbie Baren
@Properties
Paul Barker
Baird & Warner
Michelle Berger
North Clybourn
Alan Berlow
Coldwell Banker
Ben Bodelson
Dream Town
Mary Braatz
Re/Max
Sara Brahm
Baird & Warner
Randy Brush
Coldwell Banker
James Buczynski
Compass
Cara Buffa
KoenigRubloff
Betsy Burke
KoenigRubloff
Olivia Carlson
@Properties
Katie Claypool
KoenigRubloff
Joann Coghill
Keller Williams
Steven Cohen
Coldwell Banker
Marti Corcoran
Coldwell Banker
Joan Couris
Keller Williams
Kevin Dahm
Baird & Warner
Robin Depeder
@Properties
Yvonne Despinich
@Properties
Ann deVane
John Greene
Mark Dollard
Jameson Sotheby’s
Lynn Fairfield
Re/Max
Sharon Falco
Re/Max
Jeremiah Fisher
Compass
Laura Fitzpatrick
@Properties
Nicole Flores
Baird & Warner
Carrie Foley
John Greene
Eugene Fu
@Properties
Sheila Gentile
Coldwell Banker
Suzanne Gignilliat
@Properties
Erik Gimbel
Century 21 Affiliated
Maxine Goldberg
Coldwell Banker
Salvador Gonzalez
Re/Max
Kimberly Grant
John Greene
Judy Greenberg
Coldwell Banker
Elizabeth Gretz
Coldwell Banker
Ted Guarnero
Compass
Gretchen Gullo
@Properties
Katie Hackett
@Properties
Shane Halleman
John Greene
Ian Halpin
Dream Town
Moin Haque
Coldwell Banker
Doug Harter
Baird & Warner
Greer Haseman
@Properties
Bill Hauck
Re/Max
Katie Hauser
Compass (formerly of Baird & Warner)
Jennifer Hawbaker
D’Aprile Properties
Carrie Healy
Compass
Kim Heller
Baird & Warner
Mona Hellinga
KoenigRubloff
Benjamin Hickman
Re/Max
Sherri Hoke
Jameson Sotheby’s
Carie Holzl
Keller Williams
Lisa Kalous
Compass
Steve Katsaros
@Properties
Joseph Kotoch
Compass
Michael LeFevere
Compass
Brian Loomis
Coldwell Banker
Kim Lotka
@Properties (formerly of Coldwell Banker)
Chris Lukins
D’Aprile Properties
Mary MacDiarmid
@Properties
Molly Mann
Keller Williams
Eric Marcus
Keller Williams
Janet Marinis
@Properties (formerly of Coldwell Banker)
Jeff Matheson
@Properties
Nancy McAdam
Jameson Sotheby’s
Howard Meyers
Compass
Courtney Monaco
Keller Williams
Josie Morrison
Re/Max
Brendan Murphy
Dream Town
Suzanne Myers
Coldwell Banker
Steve Nasralla
Compass
Patrick Natale
Compass
Mimi Noyes
Re/Max
Ryan Parks
@Properties
Trevor Pauling
John Greene
Barbara Pepoon
Compass (formerly of Coldwell Banker)
Heidi Peterson
Re/Max
Tere Proctor
@Properties
Laura Rahilly
Coldwell Banker
Shaun Raugstad
@Properties
Natalie Renna
Re/Max
Lindsey Richardson
Compass (formerly of @Properties)
Lori Rowe
Coldwell Banker
Annie Schweitzer
Compass (formerly of @Properties)
George Selas
Re/Max
Stephanie Seplowin
Coldwell Banker
David Shallow
Re/Max (formerly of KoenigRubloff)
Barbara Shields
@Properties (formerly of Compass)
Kimberly Shortsle
KoenigRubloff
David Smith
@Properties
Cynthia Sodolski
Baird & Warner
Tami Stough
@Properties
Sophia Su
Re/Max
Christine Thompson
Baird & Warner (formerly of Coldwell Banker)
Dan Timm
Baird & Warner (formerly of Coldwell Banker)
BJ Tregoning
Coldwell Banker
Patrick Turley
Keller Williams
Lissa Weinstein
KoenigRubloff
Michael Yeagle
Compass
Michael J. Zawislak
Baird & Warner
Sales above $10 million
Jim Abbott
Baird & Warner
Cory Albiani
@Properties
Peggy Alexa
Re/Max
Bethanny Alexander
Baird & Warner
Marjorie Allabastro
Baird & Warner
Graham Allen
@Properties
Kathie Allen
Re/Max
Robin Allotta
Compass
Mukdad Alsaidi
Compass
Sandra Amidei-Locascio
Re/Max
Elizabeth Amidon
Jameson Sotheby’s
Brad W. Andersen
Griffith, Grant & Lackie
Diane Anderson
Baird & Warner
Hunter Andre
Coldwell Banker
Allison Ascher
Coldwell Banker
Laurie Asquith
Coldwell Banker
Alex Attiah
D’Aprile Properties
Uriel Ayala
Re/Max
Louisa Azizi
Weichert
Robert Bakas
Keller Williams
Mary Beth Balcarcel
Coldwell Banker
Israel Ballesteros
Re/Max
James Barclay
Dream Town
Giancarlo Bargioni
Dream Town
Corey Barker
Keller Williams
Megan Barnitz
Baird & Warner
Philip Barone
Compass
Mario Barrios
Re/Max
Cynthia Bauer
Re/Max
Megan Beidler
Griffith, Grant & Lackie
Nancy Benard
Re/Max
Jennifer Bennett
Re/Max
Nathan Binkley
Compass
Angela Bjork
Re/Max
Stuart Blaylock
Compass
Nicole Bokich
Coldwell Banker
Janet Borden
Coldwell Banker
Ben Broughton
Re/Max
Elizabeth Bryant
Baird & Warner
Aurica Burduja
@Properties
Eva Burns
Keller Williams
Terri Buseman
Re/Max
Brittany Bussell
@Properties
April Callahan
Compass
Annie Caltabiano
@Properties
Alberto Canaveral
Century 21 Affiliated
Marina Carney
Griffith, Grant & Lackie
Tom Carris
@Properties
Bridget Carroll
Keller Williams
Daniel Cartalucca
Coldwell Banker
Maria Castillo
Re/Max
LaNita Cates
Re/Max
Maria Cedano
Re/Max
Joe Champagne
KoenigRubloff
Julie Chesne
Compass
David Chung
Compass
Lisa Cleaver
Re/Max
Marie Clucas
Re/Max
Peggy Cobrin
Coldwell Banker
Alexander Cohen
Compass (formerly of @Properties)
Michelle Collingbourne
Re/Max
Kieran Conlon
Compass
Jennifer Conte
Re/Max
Troy Cooper
John Greene
Pat Coughlin
Re/Max
Bucky Cross
Baird & Warner
Monique Crossan
KoenigRubloff
Kelly Crowe
Baird & Warner
Jill Cunningham
@Properties
Meg Daday
Keller Williams
James DeMarco
@Properties
Amy DeRango
Baird & Warner
Greg Desmond
@Properties
Matthew Diehl
Compass
Caryl Dillon
Compass
Craig Doherty
Coldwell Banker
Chris Doyle
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jennifer Drohan
Keller Williams
Simran Dua
Re/Max
Gayle Dunn
@Properties
Kelly Schmidt Durbala
@Properties (formerly of Baird & Warner)
Sarah Dwyer
Coldwell Banker
Ronald Ehlers
Jameson Sotheby’s
Louise Eichelberger
@Properties
Nancy Eisele
Coldwell Banker
Connie Engel
@Properties
Matthew Engle
Fulton Grace
Jarrod Enright
Compass
Lee Ernst
Re/Max
Kristen Esplin
Griffith, Grant & Lackie
Larry Fales
Re/Max
Angie Faron
Re/Max
Dympna Fay-Hart
Century 21 Affiliated
John Federici
Compass
Mark Fischer
@Properties
Ronda Fish
Jameson Sotheby’s
Scott Fishman
Compass
Annie Flanagan
Coldwell Banker
Lyn Flannery
@Properties
Barbara Florczyk
Re/Max
John Forsythe
Coldwell Banker
Amir Fouad
@Properties
Sandra Frampton
@Properties
Xiaojing Frost
Compass
George Furla
Compass (formerly of Dream Town)
Tara Furnari
Weichert
Hector Garcia
Re/Max
Michelle Gassensmith
Baird & Warner
Karen Gatta
Baird & Warner
Caroline Gau
Baird & Warner
Barry Gaw
Re/Max (formerly of Baird & Warner)
Richard Gerber
Re/Max
Michael Gerhardt
Re/Max
Antonio Giamberduca
Compass (formerly of Baird & Warner)
Karri Gibas
@Properties
Jackie Gibson
KoenigRubloff
Riz Gilani
Dream Town
Michael Giliano
Compass
Denise Gill
Baird & Warner
Karen Goins
Re/Max
Linda Goland
Baird & Warner
William Goldberg
Fulton Grace
Kristin Gonnella
Coldwell Banker
Carla Gorman
Baird & Warner
Beth Gorz
Keller Williams
Lindy Goss
Baird & Warner
Bridget Gricus
Coldwell Banker
Vipin Gulati
Re/Max
Joe Guli
Coldwell Banker
Heather Gustafson
Compass
Jamie Haake
Century 21 Affiliated
Brent Hall
Jameson Sotheby’s
Agnes Halmon
@Properties
Alexa Hara
@Properties (formerly of Dream Town)
Jennifer Harding
Coldwell Banker
Anne Hardy
KoenigRubloff
Ryan Hardy
Gold Coast Realty
Jill Hare
Jameson Sotheby’s
Ryszard Harnik
Century 21 Affiliated
Katherine Harris
Compass
Lyn Harvie
Baird & Warner
Katie Hauser
Baird & Warner
Michael Havey
Re/Max
Andrea Hebner
@Properties (formerly of KoenigRubloff)
Sue Hedlund
Re/Max
Brian Henderson
Jameson Sotheby’s
Debbie Hepburn
@Properties
Sue Hertzberg
Coldwell Banker (now retired)
Ann Marie Hickey
D’Aprile Properties (formerly of @Properties)
Carol Hoefer
Re/Max
Ann Hoglund
Coldwell Banker
Karen Holt
@Properties
Juany Honeycutt
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jennifer Hosey
Coldwell Banker
Linda Hoss
Re/Max
Kathi Hudson
Griffith, Grant & Lackie
Anna Huls
@Properties
Carol Hunt
Baird & Warner
Sandy Hunter
Baird & Warner
Mark Icuss
Compass
Kyle Jamicich
Compass
Susan Jenner
Baird & Warner
Lori Jones
Baird & Warner
Megan Jordan
@Properties
Abbie Joseph
KoenigRubloff
Shaun Jurczewski
Re/Max
Anne Kaplan
@Properties
Amber Kardosh
@Properties (formerly of Coldwell Banker)
Richard Kasper
Compass
Bryan Kasprisin
Re/Max
Kara G. Keller
Baird & Warner
Sharron Kelley
@Properties
Kay Kellogg
Coldwell Banker
Joe Kelly
Compass
Michael Kelly
Dream Town
Courtney Kennedy
@Properties
Jorel Kilcullen
Re/Max
Kelly Kirchheimer
Coldwell Banker
Mariana Knittle
@Properties
Mark Koehler
D’Aprile Properties
Alia Kolovic
Baird & Warner
Anne Kothe
Keller Williams
Mark Kowalik
Baird & Warner
Aaron Kramer
Re/Max
Barbara Kramer
Coldwell Banker
Tadeusz Krzysztofiak
Re/Max
Benyamin Lalez
Compass (formerly of North Clybourn)
Dawn Larsen
Baird & Warner
Donna Larson
D’Aprile Properties
Liz Lassner
@Properties
Matthew Lawrence
Re/Max
Henry Lazerow
Fulton Grace
Melanie Lee
KoenigRubloff
Ryan Lee
Compass
Boris Lehtman
FultonGrace
Ken Lemberger
Re/Max
Noah Levy
Coldwell Banker
Michelle Liffick
Jameson Sotheby’s
Karen Lippoldt
Re/Max
Amy Lorentsen
D’Aprile Properties
Martha Lozano
Re/Max
John Lyons
Baird & Warner
Michael Machlet
Re/Max
Lisa Madonia
@Properties
Debbie Magnusen
@Properties
Kerri Mahon
@Properties (formerly of Coldwell Banker)
David Mahoney
Jameson Sotheby’s
Susan Maienza
KoenigRubloff
Karen Majerczak
Compass
Brandie Malay
@Properties (formerly of Compass)
Katherine Malkin
Compass (formerly of Baird & Warner)
Natalia Martinez
Re/Max
Zeferino Martinez
Re/Max
Rita Masini
Baird & Warner
Aaron Masliansky
Dream Town
Diana Matichyn
Coldwell Banker
Debbie Maue
Jameson Sotheby’s
Brenda Mauldin
@Properties
Kathleen Maykut
Re/Max
Christopher McAllister
Baird & Warner
Maureen McCarthy
Baird & Warner
Emily McClintock
Baird & Warner
Berry McCracken
Coldwell Banker
Kathy McKinney
Baird & Warner
Keith McMahon
Baird & Warner
Kimberly Meixner
@Properties
Donna Mercier
Coldwell Banker
Heidi Michaels
@Properties
David Mishel
Compass (formerly of Dream Town)
Tony Mitidiero
Re/Max
Dimpi Mittal
Keller Williams
Kief Mkrdichian
Century 21 Affiliated
Sherry Molitor
Coldwell Banker
April Moon
@Properties
Tiffany Moret
@Properties
Kim Schultz Moustis
Keller Williams
Mehdi Mova
Compass
Andy Mrowiec
Griffith, Grant & Lackie
Terrance Muse
Re/Max
Mary Myzia
Re/Max
Roni Nanini
@Properties
Julie Naumiak
Baird & Warner
Susan Nice
Dream Town
Debbie Obradovich
@Properties
Louise O’Connor
Baird & Warner
Rick O’Halloran
Coldwell Banker
Cadey O’Leary
Jameson Sotheby’s
Stephany Oliveros
Compass
Michael Opyd
Re/Max
Cheryl O’Rourke
Coldwell Banker
Robert Padron
Re/Max
Elissa Palermo
Re/Max
Kelly Parker
Compass
Dorthy Pastorelli
Coldwell Banker
Dipali Patel
Keller Williams
Debbie Pawlowicz
Re/Max
Justin Penn
Gold Coast Realty
Sue Perdue
Baird & Warner
Vera Perner
Baird & Warner
Chris Peters
Coldwell Banker
Karen Peterson
@Properties
Monique Pieron
KoenigRubloff
Meredith Pierson-Edwards
KoenigRubloff
Slav Polinski
Coldwell Banker
Carmen Poplawski
Century 21 Affiliated
Marion Powers
@Properties
Nick Powers
Baird & Warner
Amy Pritchard
Jameson Sotheby’s
Marek Prus
Re/Max
Vera Purcell
Coldwell Banker
Gina Purdy
Baird & Warner
Diana Radosta
Compass
Paul Ragi
@Properties
Mark Rantis
Keller Williams
Curt Ratcliff
@Properties
Laura Reilly
Baird & Warner
Rose Riordan
Century 21 Affiliated
Venny Rivera
Re/Max
Jan Robertson
Coldwell Banker
Susan Roche
Coldwell Banker
Anne Rodia
KoenigRubloff
Maria Rodriguez
Re/Max
Pete Rodriguez
Coldwell Banker
Kristi Roque
Baird & Warner
Susan Rossi
Re/Max
Jamie Roth
Coldwell Banker
Margaret Rowe
Coldwell Banker
Jason Rowland
Compass
Brian Ruff
D’Aprile Properties
Linda Ryan
Coldwell Banker
Pamela Sage
Baird & Warner
Jodi Sagil
Coldwell Banker
Diane Salach
@Properties (formerly of Coldwell Banker)
Patrick Santry
Coldwell Banker
Swati Saxena
Baird & Warner
Carolyn Schartz
Baird & Warner
Steve Scheuring
Compass (formerly of Baird & Warner)
Michelle Scholl
Baird & Warner
Mark Schrimmer
Coldwell Banker
Julie Schwager
Baird & Warner
Darrell Scott
Compass
Kim Scott
Baird & Warner
Heather Seidelman
@Properties
Dennis Shaffer
Baird & Warner
Jane Shawkey-Nye
Baird & Warner
Lauren Shimmon
Dream Town
George Simic
Compass (formerly of John Greene)
Georgiana Sinnett
Baird & Warner
Matthew Skiba
Re/Max
Dina Skinner
Compass
Patti Skirving
Coldwell Banker
Karen Poteshman Skurie
Baird & Warner
Doug Smith
@Properties
Clare Spartz
@Properties
Kristy Sreenan
Baird & Warner
Eamonn Stafford
@Properties
Gwen Stark
@Properties
Adam Stary
John Greene
Selena Stloukal
Re/Max
Randall Stob
Re/Max
Grace Stoll
Coldwell Banker
Arlene Storino
Coldwell Banker
Anne Stromayer
Baird & Warner (formerly of Coldwell Banker)
Dave Swanson
John Greene
Jennifer Tapia
Re/Max
Jodi Taub
Coldwell Banker
Alyson Tesar
Compass (formerly of KoenigRubloff)
Robert Teverbaugh
Century 21 Affiliated
Janet Thomas
Compass
Joe Thorne
@Properties (formerly of Coldwell Banker)
Cynthia Tobin
@Properties
Sarah Toso
Re/Max
Katie Traines
@Properties
Tracy Tran
Coldwell Banker
Robin Vandiver
Coldwell Banker
Maysa Vaught
@Properties
Rachel Vecchio
Dream Town
Colleen Verbiscer
@Properties (formerly of Coldwell Banker)
Erika Villegas
Re/Max
Greg Vollan
@Properties
Melissa Walsh
Keller Williams
Collin Wasiak
Compass (formerly of @Properties)
William Weber
Re/Max
Lynn Weekley
@Properties
Reta Wegele
Coldwell Banker
Chris Wegren
Baird & Warner
Debi Weinberg
@Properties
Elizabeth Whatley
Compass
Andi Wich
Coldwell Banker
Elizabeth Wieneke
Griffith, Grant & Lackie
Colleen C. Wilcox
Compass (formerly of Coldwell Banker)
Keith Wilkey
KoenigRubloff
Kathy Wilson
@Properties
Cynthia Windeler
Keller Williams
Jane Winninger
Baird & Warner
Meg Wood
Compass (formerly of Coldwell Banker)
Sophia Worden
KoenigRubloff
John Worklan
Baird & Warner
John Wright
Keller Williams
Shayne Wulbert
@Properties
Aleks Yakovenko
Coldwell Banker
Melanie Young
Keller Williams
Pat Young
@Properties
Adam Zagata
D’Aprile Properties (formerly of @Properties)
Steven Zaleski
Compass
Mark Zipperer
Re/Max
Cherie Smith Zurek
Re/Max
Share
Advertisement
The Woman Who Sold $300 Million
48 minutes ago
Chicago’s Top Real Estate Teams
49 minutes ago
Chicago’s Wackiest Airbnbs
6 days ago
How to Sell the Empire Home
2 weeks ago
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.