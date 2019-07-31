Chicago’s Top Real Estate Agents

To see the top-selling real estate teams, click here.

1 Nancy Tassone Jameson Sotheby’s $296.0 million

2 Jeff Lowe Compass $271.3 millionQ: Which countertop surface would you put into a home right now?A: I think quartzite, not quartz, is the coolest new countertop. It’s more expensive than quartz, but it’s real stone and has the durability of quartz.

3 Matt Laricy Americorp Ltd. $161.6 millionQ: Should I renovate before I put my property on the market?A: Not a full renovation. Do small things. If you have blond cabinets, paint them white. Put in a subway tile backsplash. Or if you have those old 2002 colors of puke green and maroon — remember when those were popular? — paint it a soft gray.

4 Robert Picciariello Prello Realty Inc. $129.1 million

5 Susan Miner Premier Relocation $122.5 millionQ: What would sellers be surprised to learn decreases the value of a home?A: Pictures of your family. It’s really distracting. A lot of times potential buyers will walk in and actually focus more on the pictures on the wall and who owns the home than the home itself.

6 Jena Radnay @Properties $110.8 millionQ: What makes a property unsellable?A: When a house is unkempt. You look into the furnace room and see cobwebs, or in the basement and see boxes, and you can tell there’s been no care. It’s like a human body. It might look fine on the outside, but if someone opens up your heart and sees clogged vessels, that tells the whole story.

7 Melanie Giglio Compass $88.4 million

8 Brad Lippitz Compass $80.5 million

9 Sam Shaffer Chicago Properties $69.2 million

10 Connie Dornan @Properties $66.8 million

11 Linda Feinstein Re/Max $65.3 million

12 Timothy Sheahan Compass $64.6 million

13 Chezi Rafaeli Coldwell Banker $60.4 million

14 Kris Berger Compass (formerly of KoenigRubloff) $58.1 million

15 Dean Tubekis Coldwell Banker $53.3 million

16 Timothy Salm Jameson Sotheby’s $51.7 million

17 Nathan Stillwell John Greene $48.6 million

18 Ryan T. Smith Re/Max $48.6 millionQ: What’s the best time to put your house on the market?A: Late February or early March. A lot of families are looking to move in the summer, so if you get it ready by then, it’s in between school years and after the winter season, when people get lethargic.

19 Kim Wirtz Century 21 Affiliated $48.5 million

20 Katharine Waddell Compass $48.3 million

21 Paige Dooley Compass $48.0 million

22 Marla Schneider Coldwell Banker $46.3 million

23 Danielle Moy Coldwell Banker $46.2 million

24 Maureen Rooney Keller Williams $46.2 million

25 Millie Rosenbloom Baird & Warner $46.2 million

26 Anne DuBray Coldwell Banker $45.7 million

27 Mary Wallace Coldwell Banker $44.7 million

28 Jason O’Beirne Jameson Sotheby’s $44.1 million

29 Margie Brooks Baird & Warner $42.7 million

30 Edward Lukasik Re/Max $41.8 million

31 Katherine Malkin Compass $38.4 million

32 Joanne Nemerovski Compass $37.5 million

33 Joanne Hudson Compass $37.3 million

34 Mark Ahmad Century 21 Affiliated $37.2 million

35 Michael Rosenblum KoenigRubloff $36.9 million

36 Matthew McCollum Keller Williams $36.8 million

37 Michael Hall Baird & Warner $36.5 million

38 Eudice Fogel Compass $35.9 million

39 Lori Baker Coldwell Banker $35.3 million

40 Lina Shah Coldwell Banker $35.2 millionQ: What’s the hottest new feature in luxury homes?A: Outdoor entertainment has replaced basement entertainment. Right now there’s a lot of emphasis on hardscaping, fireplaces, and pergolas.

41 Andra O’Neill @Properties $34.9 million

42 Scott Curcio Baird & Warner $34.5 million

43 Nancy Gibson @Properties $34.1 million

44 Patricia Wardlow Keller Williams $33.6 million

45 Meredith Manni Meserow KoenigRubloff $33.6 million

46 Elizabeth Ballis Compass $33.2 million

47 Jan Morel @Properties (formerly of Coldwell Banker) $32.4 million

48 Dinny Dwyer Coldwell Banker $32.2 million

49 Milena Birov @Properties $31.8 million

50 Deborah Hess Compass $31.7 million

51 Linda Levin Jameson Sotheby’s $31.7 million

52 Lauren Mitrick Wood Compass $31.6 million

53 Mary Baubonis @Properties $31.1 million

54 David Cobb Re/Max $30.8 million

55 Sam Jenkins Compass $30.7 million

56 Weston Harding Compass $30.6 million

57 Ginny Leamy Compass (formerly of Coldwell Banker) $30.5 million

58 Helaine Cohen KoenigRubloff $30.4 million

59 Lori Neuschel @Properties $30.3 million

60 Bill White Sr. Baird & Warner $30.0 million

61 Missy Jerfita Compass $29.9 million

62 Nadine Ferrata Compass $29.9 million

63 Nicholas Colagiovanni Baird & Warner $29.9 million

64 Steven Malik Re/Max $29.4 million

65 Michael Maier KoenigRubloff $29.0 million

66 Paul Gorney Coldwell Banker $29.0 million

67 Amy Duong Compass $28.9 million

68 Owen Duffy Fulton Grace $28.8 million

69 Jill Silverstein Compass $28.7 million

70 Julie Kaczor Baird & Warner $28.6 million

71 Rob Morrison Coldwell Banker $28.4 million

72 Julie Busby Compass $28.1 million

73 Susan Maman @Properties $28.1 million

74 Megan McCleary KoenigRubloff $27.8 million

75 Patricia Furman Coldwell Banker $27.6 million

76 Beth Gomez KoenigRubloff $27.6 million

77 Hadley Rue Dream Town $27.4 million

78 Rick Richker @Properties $26.8 million

79 Jackie Mack Jameson Sotheby’s $26.8 million

80 Joshua Lipton Compass $26.6 million

81 Coya Smith Re/Max $26.4 million

82 Ed Hall Coldwell Banker $26.4 million

83 Robert Sullivan KoenigRubloff $26.0 million

84 Janet Owen KoenigRubloff $25.9 million

85 Konrad Dabrowski Fulton Grace $25.5 million

86 Melinda Jakovich Coldwell Banker $25.4 million

87 Santiago Valdez Compass $25.4 million

88 Hasani Steele Re/Max $25.4 million

89 Jean Royster Coldwell Banker $25.4 million

90 Annika Valdiserri @Properties $25.1 million

91 Jody Handler-Dickstein Coldwell Banker $25.1 million

92 Stephanie LoVerde Jameson Sotheby’s $25.0 million

93 Lucie Kim Century 21 Affiliated $24.9 million

94 Rubina Bokhari Jameson Sotheby’s $24.9 million

95 Deidre Rudich D’Aprile Properties $24.9 million

96 Kari Kohler Coldwell Banker $24.7 million

97 Stephanie Doherty Coldwell Banker $24.5 million

98 Connie Hoos Coldwell Banker $24.5 million

99 Rita Neri Re/Max $24.4 million

100 Peter Moore Baird & Warner $24.2 million