Chicago’s Top Real Estate Teams
Rankings based on 2018 residential sales in the six-county metro area
1Dawn McKenna GroupColdwell Banker$224.9 millionQ: What’s the hottest new feature in luxury homes?A: Wellness baths and aromatherapy steams in the bathrooms. Buyers are focusing on wellness right now. - Dawn McKenna
2The Hebson TeamDream Town$195.3 millionQ: What was the oddest thing you’ve ever thrown in to close a sale?A: One time we were stuck on the price. And the seller had a 20-year-old Mercedes convertible in the garage. It was probably worth $20 grand. And he goes, ‘I’ll give him my Mercedes to get this deal done.’ And it happened. - Colin Hebson
3The Jane Lee TeamRe/Max$163.8 millionQ: What’s an easy thing to do to increase the value of a home?A: The big thing we always do for people is change all the oak door and trim paint to white. Every single time we do that, the home sells a lot faster. - Jane Lee
4Emily Sachs Wong@Properties$158.7 million
5The MG GroupKoenigRubloff$149.6 millionQ: What’s the oddest thing you’ve thrown in to close a sale?A: A wine fridge. Not just the fridge itself. The buyer wanted the wine inside. - Mario Greco
6Ames GroupEngel & Völkers$112.2 million
7The Sarah Leonard TeamRe/Max$109.6 million
8Leigh Marcus@Properties$107.5 million
9Phil Skowron@Properties$99.4 million
10The Schiller Team@Properties$94.9 million
11Malone Residential@Properties$94.0 million
12The Biazar GroupNorth Clybourn$93.2 million
13Barbara O’Connor & Co.Dream Town$88.6 million
14Bari & Elena Real Estate Group@Properties$88.1 million
15Rizzo TeamColdwell Banker$85.6 million
16The Leslie McDonnell TeamRe/Max$78.8 million
17Home Discovery TeamJameson Sotheby’s$78.0 million
18Saffron Realty Group@Properties$77.4 million
19The McKay Group@Properties$76.5 million
20Klopas Stratton TeamKoenigRubloff$75.3 million
21Carrie McCormick Real Estate Group@Properties$71.9 million
22Weinberg Choi ResidentialKeller Williams$68.7 million
23MacPherson Westhoff Group@Properties$65.1 million
24The Lisa Wolf TeamKeller Williams$62.8 million
25DelBoccio/Marchetti Group@Properties$62.6 million
26Amy Kite TeamKeller Williams$61.2 million
27Pattie Murray TeamKoenigRubloff$61.1 million
28The Becker GroupRe/Max$60.4 million
29Homes by Marco TeamRe/Max$60.0 million
30Bryan Bomba Team@Properties (formerly of Coldwell Banker)$59.9 million
31The Matthew Kombrink TeamRe/Max$59.3 million
32Ivona Kutermankiewicz GroupKoenigRubloff$58.7 million
33Mike McCatty and AssociatesCentury 21 Affiliated$57.9 million
34The Cindy Banks TeamRe/Max$56.6 million
35The Hausman TeamRe/Max$55.4 million
36JH Real Estate GroupJameson Sotheby’s$54.2 million
37LMKS GroupDream Town$54.1 million
38Dennis Huyck Team@Properties$53.6 million
39DWK Realty Team@Properties$52.7 million
40Burlington Realty@Properties$52.5 million
41Chicago Home Partner@Properties$52.3 million
42Debra Dobbs@Properties$51.5 million
43The Morrison Home Team@Properties$51.4 million
44The Brian Grossman Group@Properties$51.2 million
45Melissa Siegal Group@Properties$48.6 million
46Samantha Kalamaras@Properties$48.5 million
47Holly Connors@Properties$47.9 million
48Gracik Makinney Group@Properties$47.1 million
49The Lance Kammes TeamRe/Max$46.8 million
50ChicagoHome Brokerage Network@Properties$46.5 million
51Jeff Proctor Real Estate@Properties$46.4 million
52Lake Group@Properties$45.8 million
53TKMD GroupKoenigRubloff$45.0 million
54Brooke Vanderbok Team@Properties$45.0 million
55The Cobb TeamRe/Max$44.8 million
56Capitanini TeamColdwell Banker$43.4 million
57The Shenfeld GroupJameson Sotheby’s$41.9 million
58The Wexler Gault Group@Properties$41.6 million
59Alice Chin TeamKeller Williams$41.2 million
60Deal With Diamond Group@Properties$40.9 million
61Rubenstein Fox TeamBaird & Warner$40.8 million
62The Alex Rullo TeamRe/Max$39.7 million
63Dickerson & Johanneson Team Keller Williams$39.0 million
64The Mabadi GroupKoenigRubloff$39.0 million
65The Mike & Jen TeamJameson Sotheby’s$38.1 million
66Kevin Wood Group@Properties$37.6 million
67Streeterville Properties GroupJameson Sotheby’s$36.9 million
68The Dowell GroupKoenigRubloff$36.5 million
69The Luis Ortiz TeamRe/Max$36.3 million
70The Melissa Garcia TeamRe/Max$36.1 million
71Bruce Glazer Group@Properties$36.0 million
72My Chicago Properties Group@Properties$35.9 million
73The Angie P TeamRe/Max$35.8 million
74The Robert Wisdom TeamRe/Max$35.7 million
75Luigui’s TeamRe/Max$35.5 million
76Phair-Hinton GroupKeller Williams$35.2 million
77Team FallicoDream Town$34.9 million
78Helen Oliveri Real EstateKeller Williams$34.1 million
79The Lori Mattice TeamRe/Max$33.8 million
80Sohail Real Estate Group@Properties$33.7 million
81Wardlow GroupKeller Williams$33.5 million
82Team Mangel@Properties$33.1 million
83The Thomas Team@Properties$33.0 million
84Team Sachs@Properties$32.9 million
85The Lang TeamJohn Greene$32.6 million
86Ivonne Payes TeamRe/Max$32.6 million
87The George Bessette TeamRe/Max$32.4 million
88Jean Anderson & Donna MancusoKoenigRubloff$32.2 million
89Chambers Cross Associates@Properties$32.2 million
90The Brett Novack Group@Properties$31.8 million
91The Brown TeamBaird & Warner$31.8 million
92Kim AldenBaird & Warner$31.7 million
93Dorger McCarthy GroupKeller Williams$31.7 million
94The Lavelle Group Chicago@Properties$31.5 million
95Laura Topp TeamKoenigRubloff$31.3 million
96Jed Skae@Properties$31.2 million
97Team HackelRe/Max$31.0 million
98MB Luxury Group@Properties$31.0 million
99The Thomas Domasik TeamRe/Max$30.9 million
100Ted Pickus Team@Properties$30.6 million
Sales above $20 million
The Alexander Pagonis Team
Re/Max
The Alley Ballard Team
@Properties
Amy Pecoraro and Associates
Re/Max
The ATM Team
KoenigRubloff
Battista Casciaro Group
Dream Town
Harold Blum
@Properties
Laura Bruno
Baird & Warner
Byers Home Team
Keller Williams
The Carrie & Renee Team
Baird & Warner
Chris Gaggero Team
@Properties
Chris Jacobs and Associates
Century 21 Affiliated
Christie Ascione Property Group
@Properties
The Christine Lee Team
Re/Max
Cory Jones Team
Re/Max
Danny Glick Team
@Properties
The Dena Furlow Team
Keller Williams
Dom & Judie Real Estate Group
@Properties
The Elaine Pagels Group
KoenigRubloff
The Esther Zamudio Team
Re/Max
Chris Fixler
@Properties
The Goldstein Group
@Properties
Jim Gramata
@Properties
The Grander Group
Keller Williams
Mary Grant
@Properties
Jamie Hering
@Properties
Ian Schwartz Group
Coldwell Banker
Janelle Dennis Team
@Properties
The Jeffrey Jordan Team
Re/Max
The Jelinek Group
@Properties
JFO Group
Coldwell Banker
The John Garry Team
Re/Max
Jennifer Johnson
@Properties
The Jones Team
Baird & Warner
Theo Jordan
@Properties
The Julie Roback Team
Baird & Warner
Kanter Team
Dream Town
The Kathy Brothers Team
Keller Williams (formerly of Re/Max)
The Kyra Pych Team
Re/Max
Landon Harper Group
@Properties
Lashmett + Allen Group
KoenigRubloff
The Lauren Schuh Group
Jameson Sotheby’s
Lisa Sanders Group
Dream Town
Vittoria Logli
@Properties
Lothamer & Company
@Properties
Kim Lotka
@Properties
Suzy Macino
@Properties
Paul Mancini
@Properties
Erin Mandel
@Properties
Mark Keppy Group
@Properties
The Mary Reuter Team
Re/Max
The Mawicke Group
@Properties
The Meier Group
@Properties
Monarque Real Estate Group
Keller Williams
MSGroup
Dream Town
My Chicago Resource
Keller Williams
Park Place Group
@Properties
Robin Phelps
@Properties
Philip Schwartz Real Estate Group
@Properties
The Pickard Group
Re/Max
The Pickens and Placko Team
Baird & Warner
Tina Porterfield & Anna Fiascone
KoenigRubloff
PorterGoldberg Real Estate
Jameson Sotheby’s
The Randy McGhee Group
@Properties
Pasquale Recchia
@Properties
Renee Clark Real Estate Group
@Properties
Rouso Group
Baird & Warner
The Roz Byrne Team
Re/Max
Ryan Hill Group
Century 21 Affiliated
Ryan Preuett Real Estate
Jameson Sotheby’s
Sarah Maxwell Group
@Properties
David Schwabe
@Properties
Scott Stavish Group
@Properties
The Sharon Gidley Team
Re/Max
Shay Hata Buy Love Sell Chicago
KoenigRubloff
The Sheryl Graff Team
@Properties
Smart LeMire Group
Coldwell Banker
Stephen and Ryan
Keller Williams
The Susan Camiliere Team
Re/Max
Swake Group
Dream Town
Team Michels
Baird & Warner
Ted Pickus Team
@Properties
The Terri Hunt Team
Re/Max
Third Blvd Chicago Realty Group
@Properties
The Thomas Downing Group
@Properties
The Timothy Binning Team
Re/Max
The Tom Moran Team
@Properties
Tracy Wurster Team
KoenigRubloff
Michael Vesole
@Properties
Patti Sprafka Wagner
Re/Max
The Wells Group
Re/Max
John Wyman
Re/Max
Juliana Yeager
@Properties
Zimmerman Property Group
Keller Williams
Sales above $15 million
Aaron Greenberg Real Estate Group
Keller Williams
The Andre Property Group
@Properties
Andy Gersten Group
@Properties
Angie Lotz Team
Re/Max
Vincent Anzalone
Dream Town
The Apostal Group
Keller Williams
The Basel Tarabein Team
Re/Max
Beth Wexner and Team
@Properties
The Brix Group
Baird & Warner
Brooke Sells Chicago
Dream Town
The C Starr Properties Team
@Properties
Carter Property Group
Keller Williams
Chaz Walters Hot Property Group
Coldwell Banker (formerly of Keller Williams)
Christina McNamee Real Estate Team
@Properties
The CN Group
@Properties
Craig Isacson Team
@Properties
The Craig Stein Team
Re/Max
The Crouse Group
John Greene
Peter Cummins
@Properties
Defined Realty Group
Keller Williams
DelGreco Team
Coldwell Banker
Mario DiLorenzo
Keller Williams
Fleetwood + Miceli Residential
Jameson Sotheby’s
The Foote Team
Baird & Warner
The Frumentino Team
KoenigRubloff
Bryce Fuller
Baird & Warner (formerly of Coldwell Banker)
The Gaffney Property Group
@Properties
Genyk Real Estate Group
@Properties
The George Seaverns Team
Re/Max
Gillian Baker Team
KoenigRubloff
GK Chicago
KoenigRubloff
Goodwin-Robinson Team
John Greene
Ryan Gossett
@Properties
Graham Real Estate Group
Keller Williams
The Grid Group
Compass (formerly of Coldwell Banker)
The Hancock Group
@Properties
Harry Maisel Group
@Properties
Hayes Home Team
Keller Williams
Heidi Seagren Fine Homes
Jameson Sotheby’s (formerly of Coldwell Banker)
Diana & Chuck Ivas
KoenigRubloff
The Jack Wolf Team
Re/Max
Marina & Stu Jacobson
KoenigRubloff
Jay Rodgers Team
Re/Max
The John Gamble Team
Re/Max
John McGeown Team
Jameson Sotheby’s
Grace Goro Kaage
@Properties
Carrie Kenna & Elizabeth Kenna Burke
KoenigRubloff
The Kevin Burke Team
Re/Max
The Kimberly Schnoor Team
Re/Max
The Litsa Lekatsos Team
Re/Max
Suzanne Luby
@Properties
The Lydia Memeti Team
Re/Max
Lyon Campbell Folker Partners
KoenigRubloff
Kris Maranda
@Properties
The Mark Sannita Team
Re/Max
The ME Team
Coldwell Banker
Megan Tirpak Group
@Properties
Michael Pochron Group
@Properties
Michelle Browne Team
@Properties
The Michelson Team
Baird & Warner
Monaco Real Estate Group
Keller Williams
Naperville Team Homes
Coldwell Banker
The Nash Team
Jameson Sotheby’s
Natasha Motev Chicago Fine Homes
Jameson Sotheby’s
Ongena Group
@Properties
The Pablo Galarza Team
Re/Max
Frank Pantell
Keller Williams
David Porter
@Properties
Ray Mandel Team
Compass (formerly of Coldwell Banker)
The Richard Toepper Team
Re/Max
The Ristine Team
Keller Williams
The Ronda Wallace Team
Re/Max
Saladino Sells
Keller Williams
Meredith Schreiber
@Properties
SmartMove Team
Baird & Warner
Steve McEwen Group
@Properties
Sweet Water Homes
Keller Williams
The Tammy Sartain Team
Keller Williams
The Tara Kelleher Team
@Properties
Tom McCarey Team
@Properties
Tricia Fox Group
@Properties
Chris Veech
@Properties
The Vogel Team
@Properties
Donna Zupancic
@Properties
Sales above $10 million
Alberts and Maletsky Real Estate
Baird & Warner
Anderson Team
John Greene
Anne Hodge Group
@Properties
Baetzel Group
@Properties
The Baines Sever Group
Jameson Sotheby’s
Blake Bauer
Baird & Warner
Baylor Network
@Properties
Baz Realty Network
Keller Williams
Beata Rogowski Team
Coldwell Banker
Benjamin Martin Group
@Properties
Cam Benson
@Properties
Bette Bleeker Group
@Properties
The Bremer Team
Keller Williams
The Caputo Team
Century 21 Affiliated
Cary-Grove Home Team
@Properties
The Cathy Peters Team
Re/Max
The Chicago Home Living Real Estate Specialists
@Properties
Chloe Ifergan Group
@Properties
The Cindy Purdom Team
Re/Max
CML Team
Coldwell Banker
Coleen Karpf Group
@Properties
The Connie Antoniou Team
Jameson Sotheby’s
Coros Mackey Group
Baird & Warner
Dave Lempa Team
Re/Max
The Deal Maker Team
Keller Williams
The Denise D’Amico Team
Re/Max
DeSanto Reda Team
@Properties
Desino-Caldwell Team
John Greene
The Doetsch Team
KoenigRubloff
The Donna Glazer Team
Re/Max
The Dream Team
Baird & Warner
Dunn-Miller Team
@Properties
The Frankie Nunez Team
Re/Max
Fred Haines Team
Re/Max
Gavalick/Schultz
Coldwell Banker
Dana Gerstenschlager
@Properties
Larry Giddings
@Properties
Leslie Glazier
@Properties
Green Team Properties
Keller Williams
Griffin Harvey Group
Baird & Warner
Hajdu Realty Group
Dream Town
Hanscom & Ellison Group
Coldwell Banker
The Hillebrand Team
Dream Town
Homes by Jones
Coldwell Banker
Hoover & Lissner Real Estate
Baird & Warner
Howard Homes Chicago
Keller Williams
The Jacobs Group
@Properties
Jacqueline Lotzof Real Estate
@Properties
The Jaime Ashley Campos Team
Re/Max
Jan Hazlett Team
@Properties
Jasinski Home Team
Baird & Warner
Jeanine Wheeler Team
@Properties
The Jeff Salhani Team
Re/Max
The Jim DuMont Team
Baird & Warner
Jim Kramer Team
KoenigRubloff
The Jodi Sells Chicago Group
@Properties
The Jorge Luna Team
Re/Max
JS Group
KoenigRubloff
The Julie Brown Team
@Properties
Kapoor Team
Keller Williams
Kara Moll Realty
Keller Williams
The Karen Danenberg Team
Re/Max
The Karen Irace Team
Re/Max
Karen Pence Property Group
@Properties The Kathryn Loth Team Re/Max
Kathy Rubis & Kelly Watson
KoenigRubloff
The Kay Wirth Team
Re/Max
Keith Goad Group
KoenigRubloff
The Keystone Group
Jameson Sotheby’s
Kim Moustis Team
Keller Williams
Knoll + Haedicke Real Estate
@Properties
Lau Realty
@Properties
The Laura Swinden Team
Re/Max
The LaVerde Team
Coldwell Banker
Lee Cherney Group
@Properties
The Lena Matariyeh Team
Re/Max
The Liliana Quaglia Team
Re/Max
Linda Broznowski Team
@Properties
Lisa Peck Team
@Properties
Long Group
@Properties
Longest Realty Group
@Properties
Luke Wojcik Real Estate Group
Jameson Sotheby’s
The Madonia Group
@Properties
The Madonna Egan Team
Re/Max
Malmquist Pathy Real Estate Group
Keller Williams
The Maria Etling Group
KoenigRubloff
The Maribel Marron Team
Re/Max
The Marion Digre Team
Re/Max
The Marj Carpenter Team
Re/Max
The Mark Jak Group
@Properties
The Mark Santoyo Group
Re/Max
The Mary Opfer Team
Re/Max
Nellie & Ed McCarthy
KoenigRubloff
McShea Group
@Properties
Alan Meyerowitz
@Properties
The Michelle Martin Team
@Properties
Bruce and Tasha Miller
Keller Williams
Miller-Thurston Group
Baird & Warner
The Mills Group
KoenigRubloff
Moon & Co
Keller Williams
Move With Maggie
Keller Williams
Mundy Real Estate Advisors
@Properties
Naseem Real Estate
Jameson Sotheby’s
The Nimick Team
Keller Williams
The O’Hara Group
@Properties
The Olson Team
Re/Max
The Opsahl Team
Re/Max
The Parish Team
John Greene
The Passaro Team
Baird & Warner
The Pat Borland Team
Re/Max
The Pearson Group
@Properties
Kimberley Peirce & Jorie Peirce
KoenigRubloff
The Pfeifer Becker Team
Jameson Sotheby’s The Potilechio Team Keller Williams
The RARe Group
@Properties
The Raymond Watson Team
Re/Max
Michael Rein
Baird & Warner
Anne Connolly Rief
@Properties
The Sadie Winter Team
Re/Max
Sadoff Property Group
@Properties
The Schmeider Group
Keller Williams
Schumacher Group
Baird & Warner
Sean Glascott Group
@Properties
The Shane Crawford Team
Re/Max
The Sheila Yakutis Team
Re/Max
Jan Smith
@Properties
The Susan Coveny Team
Re/Max
The Suzanne Jeziorski Team
Re/Max
The Suzanne Rizek Team
Re/Max
Team Aloisio
Dream Town
Tim Winfrey Team
Re/Max
Eve & Todd Trawinski
KoenigRubloff
Neil Verhagen Jr.
Baird & Warner
The Vik Sagar Team
Re/Max
The Ville Realty
Coldwell Banker
Walker Real Estate Group
KoenigRubloff
Ziomek Walsh
Dream Town
Wesson Residential Group
Dream Town
Terry Wilkowski
@Properties
The Young Lee Group
@Properties
Michael Zapart
Keller Williams
