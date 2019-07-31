Chicago’s Top Real Estate Teams

To see the top-selling individual agents, click here.

1Dawn McKenna GroupColdwell Banker$224.9 millionQ: What’s the hottest new feature in luxury homes?A: Wellness baths and aromatherapy steams in the bathrooms. Buyers are focusing on wellness right now. - Dawn McKenna

2The Hebson TeamDream Town$195.3 millionQ: What was the oddest thing you’ve ever thrown in to close a sale?A: One time we were stuck on the price. And the seller had a 20-year-old Mercedes convertible in the garage. It was probably worth $20 grand. And he goes, ‘I’ll give him my Mercedes to get this deal done.’ And it happened. - Colin Hebson

3The Jane Lee TeamRe/Max$163.8 millionQ: What’s an easy thing to do to increase the value of a home?A: The big thing we always do for people is change all the oak door and trim paint to white. Every single time we do that, the home sells a lot faster. - Jane Lee

4Emily Sachs Wong@Properties$158.7 million

5The MG GroupKoenigRubloff$149.6 millionQ: What’s the oddest thing you’ve thrown in to close a sale?A: A wine fridge. Not just the fridge itself. The buyer wanted the wine inside. - Mario Greco

6Ames GroupEngel & Völkers$112.2 million

7The Sarah Leonard TeamRe/Max$109.6 million

8Leigh Marcus@Properties$107.5 million

9Phil Skowron@Properties$99.4 million

10The Schiller Team@Properties$94.9 million

11Malone Residential@Properties$94.0 million

12The Biazar GroupNorth Clybourn$93.2 million

13Barbara O’Connor & Co.Dream Town$88.6 million

14Bari & Elena Real Estate Group@Properties$88.1 million

15Rizzo TeamColdwell Banker$85.6 million

16The Leslie McDonnell TeamRe/Max$78.8 million

17Home Discovery TeamJameson Sotheby’s$78.0 million

18Saffron Realty Group@Properties$77.4 million

19The McKay Group@Properties$76.5 million

20Klopas Stratton TeamKoenigRubloff$75.3 million

21Carrie McCormick Real Estate Group@Properties$71.9 million

22Weinberg Choi ResidentialKeller Williams$68.7 million

23MacPherson Westhoff Group@Properties$65.1 million

24The Lisa Wolf TeamKeller Williams$62.8 million

25DelBoccio/Marchetti Group@Properties$62.6 million

26Amy Kite TeamKeller Williams$61.2 million

27Pattie Murray TeamKoenigRubloff$61.1 million

28The Becker GroupRe/Max$60.4 million

29Homes by Marco TeamRe/Max$60.0 million

30Bryan Bomba Team@Properties (formerly of Coldwell Banker)$59.9 million

31The Matthew Kombrink TeamRe/Max$59.3 million

32Ivona Kutermankiewicz GroupKoenigRubloff$58.7 million

33Mike McCatty and AssociatesCentury 21 Affiliated$57.9 million

34The Cindy Banks TeamRe/Max$56.6 million

35The Hausman TeamRe/Max$55.4 million

36JH Real Estate GroupJameson Sotheby’s$54.2 million

37LMKS GroupDream Town$54.1 million

38Dennis Huyck Team@Properties$53.6 million

39DWK Realty Team@Properties$52.7 million

40Burlington Realty@Properties$52.5 million

41Chicago Home Partner@Properties$52.3 million

42Debra Dobbs@Properties$51.5 million

43The Morrison Home Team@Properties$51.4 million

44The Brian Grossman Group@Properties$51.2 million

45Melissa Siegal Group@Properties$48.6 million

46Samantha Kalamaras@Properties$48.5 million

47Holly Connors@Properties$47.9 million

48Gracik Makinney Group@Properties$47.1 million

49The Lance Kammes TeamRe/Max$46.8 million

50ChicagoHome Brokerage Network@Properties$46.5 million

51Jeff Proctor Real Estate@Properties$46.4 million

52Lake Group@Properties$45.8 million

53TKMD GroupKoenigRubloff$45.0 million

54Brooke Vanderbok Team@Properties$45.0 million

55The Cobb TeamRe/Max$44.8 million

56Capitanini TeamColdwell Banker$43.4 million

57The Shenfeld GroupJameson Sotheby’s$41.9 million

58The Wexler Gault Group@Properties$41.6 million

59Alice Chin TeamKeller Williams$41.2 million

60Deal With Diamond Group@Properties$40.9 million

61Rubenstein Fox TeamBaird & Warner$40.8 million

62The Alex Rullo TeamRe/Max$39.7 million

63Dickerson & Johanneson Team Keller Williams$39.0 million

64The Mabadi GroupKoenigRubloff$39.0 million

65The Mike & Jen TeamJameson Sotheby’s$38.1 million

66Kevin Wood Group@Properties$37.6 million

67Streeterville Properties GroupJameson Sotheby’s$36.9 million

68The Dowell GroupKoenigRubloff$36.5 million

69The Luis Ortiz TeamRe/Max$36.3 million

70The Melissa Garcia TeamRe/Max$36.1 million

71Bruce Glazer Group@Properties$36.0 million

72My Chicago Properties Group@Properties$35.9 million

73The Angie P TeamRe/Max$35.8 million

74The Robert Wisdom TeamRe/Max$35.7 million

75Luigui’s TeamRe/Max$35.5 million

76Phair-Hinton GroupKeller Williams$35.2 million

77Team FallicoDream Town$34.9 million

78Helen Oliveri Real EstateKeller Williams$34.1 million

79The Lori Mattice TeamRe/Max$33.8 million

80Sohail Real Estate Group@Properties$33.7 million

81Wardlow GroupKeller Williams$33.5 million

82Team Mangel@Properties$33.1 million

83The Thomas Team@Properties$33.0 million

84Team Sachs@Properties$32.9 million

85The Lang TeamJohn Greene$32.6 million

86Ivonne Payes TeamRe/Max$32.6 million

87The George Bessette TeamRe/Max$32.4 million

88Jean Anderson & Donna MancusoKoenigRubloff$32.2 million

89Chambers Cross Associates@Properties$32.2 million

90The Brett Novack Group@Properties$31.8 million

91The Brown TeamBaird & Warner$31.8 million

92Kim AldenBaird & Warner$31.7 million

93Dorger McCarthy GroupKeller Williams$31.7 million

94The Lavelle Group Chicago@Properties$31.5 million

95Laura Topp TeamKoenigRubloff$31.3 million

96Jed Skae@Properties$31.2 million

97Team HackelRe/Max$31.0 million

98MB Luxury Group@Properties$31.0 million

99The Thomas Domasik TeamRe/Max$30.9 million

100Ted Pickus Team@Properties$30.6 million