Chicago’s Top Real Estate Teams

Rankings based on 2018 residential sales in the six-county metro area

Published today at 12:51 p.m.

To see the top-selling individual agents, click here.

1Dawn McKenna GroupColdwell Banker$224.9 millionQ: What’s the hottest new feature in luxury homes?A: Wellness baths and aromatherapy steams in the bathrooms. Buyers are focusing on wellness right now. - Dawn McKenna

2The Hebson TeamDream Town$195.3 millionQ: What was the oddest thing you’ve ever thrown in to close a sale?A: One time we were stuck on the price. And the seller had a 20-year-old Mercedes convertible in the garage. It was probably worth $20 grand. And he goes, ‘I’ll give him my Mercedes to get this deal done.’ And it happened. - Colin Hebson

3The Jane Lee TeamRe/Max$163.8 millionQ: What’s an easy thing to do to increase the value of a home?A: The big thing we always do for people is change all the oak door and trim paint to white. Every single time we do that, the home sells a lot faster. - Jane Lee

4Emily Sachs Wong@Properties$158.7 million

5The MG GroupKoenigRubloff$149.6 millionQ: What’s the oddest thing you’ve thrown in to close a sale?A: A wine fridge. Not just the fridge itself. The buyer wanted the wine inside. - Mario Greco

6Ames GroupEngel & Völkers$112.2 million

7The Sarah Leonard TeamRe/Max$109.6 million

8Leigh Marcus@Properties$107.5 million

9Phil Skowron@Properties$99.4 million

10The Schiller Team@Properties$94.9 million

11Malone Residential@Properties$94.0 million

12The Biazar GroupNorth Clybourn$93.2 million

13Barbara O’Connor & Co.Dream Town$88.6 million

14Bari & Elena Real Estate Group@Properties$88.1 million

15Rizzo TeamColdwell Banker$85.6 million

16The Leslie McDonnell TeamRe/Max$78.8 million

17Home Discovery TeamJameson Sotheby’s$78.0 million

18Saffron Realty Group@Properties$77.4 million

19The McKay Group@Properties$76.5 million

20Klopas Stratton TeamKoenigRubloff$75.3 million

21Carrie McCormick Real Estate Group@Properties$71.9 million

22Weinberg Choi ResidentialKeller Williams$68.7 million

23MacPherson Westhoff Group@Properties$65.1 million

24The Lisa Wolf TeamKeller Williams$62.8 million

25DelBoccio/Marchetti Group@Properties$62.6 million

26Amy Kite TeamKeller Williams$61.2 million

27Pattie Murray TeamKoenigRubloff$61.1 million

28The Becker GroupRe/Max$60.4 million

29Homes by Marco TeamRe/Max$60.0 million

30Bryan Bomba Team@Properties (formerly of Coldwell Banker)$59.9 million

31The Matthew Kombrink TeamRe/Max$59.3 million

32Ivona Kutermankiewicz GroupKoenigRubloff$58.7 million

33Mike McCatty and AssociatesCentury 21 Affiliated$57.9 million

34The Cindy Banks TeamRe/Max$56.6 million

35The Hausman TeamRe/Max$55.4 million

36JH Real Estate GroupJameson Sotheby’s$54.2 million

37LMKS GroupDream Town$54.1 million

38Dennis Huyck Team@Properties$53.6 million

39DWK Realty Team@Properties$52.7 million

40Burlington Realty@Properties$52.5 million

41Chicago Home Partner@Properties$52.3 million

42Debra Dobbs@Properties$51.5 million

43The Morrison Home Team@Properties$51.4 million

44The Brian Grossman Group@Properties$51.2 million

45Melissa Siegal Group@Properties$48.6 million

46Samantha Kalamaras@Properties$48.5 million

47Holly Connors@Properties$47.9 million

48Gracik Makinney Group@Properties$47.1 million

49The Lance Kammes TeamRe/Max$46.8 million

50ChicagoHome Brokerage Network@Properties$46.5 million

51Jeff Proctor Real Estate@Properties$46.4 million

52Lake Group@Properties$45.8 million

53TKMD GroupKoenigRubloff$45.0 million

54Brooke Vanderbok Team@Properties$45.0 million

55The Cobb TeamRe/Max$44.8 million

56Capitanini TeamColdwell Banker$43.4 million

57The Shenfeld GroupJameson Sotheby’s$41.9 million

58The Wexler Gault Group@Properties$41.6 million

59Alice Chin TeamKeller Williams$41.2 million

60Deal With Diamond Group@Properties$40.9 million

61Rubenstein Fox TeamBaird & Warner$40.8 million

62The Alex Rullo TeamRe/Max$39.7 million

63Dickerson & Johanneson Team Keller Williams$39.0 million

64The Mabadi GroupKoenigRubloff$39.0 million

65The Mike & Jen TeamJameson Sotheby’s$38.1 million

66Kevin Wood Group@Properties$37.6 million

67Streeterville Properties GroupJameson Sotheby’s$36.9 million

68The Dowell GroupKoenigRubloff$36.5 million

69The Luis Ortiz TeamRe/Max$36.3 million

70The Melissa Garcia TeamRe/Max$36.1 million

71Bruce Glazer Group@Properties$36.0 million

72My Chicago Properties Group@Properties$35.9 million

73The Angie P TeamRe/Max$35.8 million

74The Robert Wisdom TeamRe/Max$35.7 million

75Luigui’s TeamRe/Max$35.5 million

76Phair-Hinton GroupKeller Williams$35.2 million

77Team FallicoDream Town$34.9 million

78Helen Oliveri Real EstateKeller Williams$34.1 million

79The Lori Mattice TeamRe/Max$33.8 million

80Sohail Real Estate Group@Properties$33.7 million

81Wardlow GroupKeller Williams$33.5 million

82Team Mangel@Properties$33.1 million

83The Thomas Team@Properties$33.0 million

84Team Sachs@Properties$32.9 million

85The Lang TeamJohn Greene$32.6 million

86Ivonne Payes TeamRe/Max$32.6 million

87The George Bessette TeamRe/Max$32.4 million

88Jean Anderson & Donna MancusoKoenigRubloff$32.2 million

89Chambers Cross Associates@Properties$32.2 million

90The Brett Novack Group@Properties$31.8 million

91The Brown TeamBaird & Warner$31.8 million

92Kim AldenBaird & Warner$31.7 million

93Dorger McCarthy GroupKeller Williams$31.7 million

94The Lavelle Group Chicago@Properties$31.5 million

95Laura Topp TeamKoenigRubloff$31.3 million

96Jed Skae@Properties$31.2 million

97Team HackelRe/Max$31.0 million

98MB Luxury Group@Properties$31.0 million

99The Thomas Domasik TeamRe/Max$30.9 million

100Ted Pickus Team@Properties$30.6 million

Sales above $20 million

The Alexander Pagonis Team

Re/Max

The Alley Ballard Team

@Properties

Amy Pecoraro and Associates

Re/Max

The ATM Team

KoenigRubloff

Battista Casciaro Group

Dream Town

Harold Blum

@Properties

Laura Bruno

Baird & Warner

Byers Home Team

Keller Williams

The Carrie & Renee Team

Baird & Warner

Chris Gaggero Team

@Properties

Chris Jacobs and Associates

Century 21 Affiliated

Christie Ascione Property Group

@Properties

The Christine Lee Team

Re/Max

Cory Jones Team

Re/Max

Danny Glick Team

@Properties

The Dena Furlow Team

Keller Williams

Dom & Judie Real Estate Group

@Properties

The Elaine Pagels Group

KoenigRubloff

The Esther Zamudio Team

Re/Max

Chris Fixler

@Properties

The Goldstein Group

@Properties

Jim Gramata

@Properties

The Grander Group

Keller Williams

Mary Grant

@Properties

Jamie Hering

@Properties

Ian Schwartz Group

Coldwell Banker

Janelle Dennis Team

@Properties

The Jeffrey Jordan Team

Re/Max

The Jelinek Group

@Properties

JFO Group

Coldwell Banker

The John Garry Team

Re/Max

Jennifer Johnson

@Properties

The Jones Team

Baird & Warner

Theo Jordan

@Properties

The Julie Roback Team

Baird & Warner

Kanter Team

Dream Town

The Kathy Brothers Team

Keller Williams (formerly of Re/Max)

The Kyra Pych Team

Re/Max

Landon Harper Group

@Properties

Lashmett + Allen Group

KoenigRubloff

The Lauren Schuh Group

Jameson Sotheby’s

Lisa Sanders Group

Dream Town

Vittoria Logli

@Properties

Lothamer & Company

@Properties

Kim Lotka

@Properties

Suzy Macino

@Properties

Paul Mancini

@Properties

Erin Mandel

@Properties

Mark Keppy Group

@Properties

The Mary Reuter Team

Re/Max

The Mawicke Group

@Properties

The Meier Group

@Properties

Monarque Real Estate Group

Keller Williams

MSGroup

Dream Town

My Chicago Resource

Keller Williams

Park Place Group

@Properties

Robin Phelps

@Properties

Philip Schwartz Real Estate Group

@Properties

The Pickard Group

Re/Max

The Pickens and Placko Team

Baird & Warner

Tina Porterfield & Anna Fiascone

KoenigRubloff

PorterGoldberg Real Estate

Jameson Sotheby’s

The Randy McGhee Group

@Properties

Pasquale Recchia

@Properties

Renee Clark Real Estate Group

@Properties

Rouso Group

Baird & Warner

The Roz Byrne Team

Re/Max

Ryan Hill Group

Century 21 Affiliated

Ryan Preuett Real Estate

Jameson Sotheby’s

Sarah Maxwell Group

@Properties

David Schwabe

@Properties

Scott Stavish Group

@Properties

The Sharon Gidley Team

Re/Max

Shay Hata Buy Love Sell Chicago

KoenigRubloff

The Sheryl Graff Team

@Properties

Smart LeMire Group

Coldwell Banker

Stephen and Ryan

Keller Williams

The Susan Camiliere Team

Re/Max

Swake Group

Dream Town

Team Michels

Baird & Warner

Ted Pickus Team

@Properties

The Terri Hunt Team

Re/Max

Third Blvd Chicago Realty Group

@Properties

The Thomas Downing Group

@Properties

The Timothy Binning Team

Re/Max

The Tom Moran Team

@Properties

Tracy Wurster Team

KoenigRubloff

Michael Vesole

@Properties

Patti Sprafka Wagner

Re/Max

The Wells Group

Re/Max

John Wyman

Re/Max

Juliana Yeager

@Properties

Zimmerman Property Group

Keller Williams

Sales above $15 million

Aaron Greenberg Real Estate Group

Keller Williams

The Andre Property Group

@Properties

Andy Gersten Group

@Properties

Angie Lotz Team

Re/Max

Vincent Anzalone

Dream Town

The Apostal Group

Keller Williams

The Basel Tarabein Team

Re/Max

Beth Wexner and Team

@Properties

The Brix Group

Baird & Warner

Brooke Sells Chicago

Dream Town

The C Starr Properties Team

@Properties

Carter Property Group

Keller Williams

Chaz Walters Hot Property Group

Coldwell Banker (formerly of Keller Williams)

Christina McNamee Real Estate Team

@Properties

The CN Group

@Properties

Craig Isacson Team

@Properties

The Craig Stein Team

Re/Max

The Crouse Group

John Greene

Peter Cummins

@Properties

Defined Realty Group

Keller Williams

DelGreco Team

Coldwell Banker

Mario DiLorenzo

Keller Williams

Fleetwood + Miceli Residential

Jameson Sotheby’s

The Foote Team

Baird & Warner

The Frumentino Team

KoenigRubloff

Bryce Fuller

Baird & Warner (formerly of Coldwell Banker)

The Gaffney Property Group

@Properties

Genyk Real Estate Group

@Properties

The George Seaverns Team

Re/Max

Gillian Baker Team

KoenigRubloff

GK Chicago

KoenigRubloff

Goodwin-Robinson Team

John Greene

Ryan Gossett

@Properties

Graham Real Estate Group

Keller Williams

The Grid Group

Compass (formerly of Coldwell Banker)

The Hancock Group

@Properties

Harry Maisel Group

@Properties

Hayes Home Team

Keller Williams

Heidi Seagren Fine Homes

Jameson Sotheby’s (formerly of Coldwell Banker)

Diana & Chuck Ivas

KoenigRubloff

The Jack Wolf Team

Re/Max

Marina & Stu Jacobson

KoenigRubloff

Jay Rodgers Team

Re/Max

The John Gamble Team

Re/Max

John McGeown Team

Jameson Sotheby’s

Grace Goro Kaage

@Properties

Carrie Kenna & Elizabeth Kenna Burke

KoenigRubloff

The Kevin Burke Team

Re/Max

The Kimberly Schnoor Team

Re/Max

The Litsa Lekatsos Team

Re/Max

Suzanne Luby

@Properties

The Lydia Memeti Team

Re/Max

Lyon Campbell Folker Partners

KoenigRubloff

Kris Maranda

@Properties

The Mark Sannita Team

Re/Max

The ME Team

Coldwell Banker

Megan Tirpak Group

@Properties

Michael Pochron Group

@Properties

Michelle Browne Team

@Properties

The Michelson Team

Baird & Warner

Monaco Real Estate Group

Keller Williams

Naperville Team Homes

Coldwell Banker

The Nash Team

Jameson Sotheby’s

Natasha Motev Chicago Fine Homes

Jameson Sotheby’s

Ongena Group

@Properties

The Pablo Galarza Team

Re/Max

Frank Pantell

Keller Williams

David Porter

@Properties

Ray Mandel Team

Compass (formerly of Coldwell Banker)

The Richard Toepper Team

Re/Max

The Ristine Team

Keller Williams

The Ronda Wallace Team

Re/Max

Saladino Sells

Keller Williams

Meredith Schreiber

@Properties

SmartMove Team

Baird & Warner

Steve McEwen Group

@Properties

Sweet Water Homes

Keller Williams

The Tammy Sartain Team

Keller Williams

The Tara Kelleher Team

@Properties

Tom McCarey Team

@Properties

Tricia Fox Group

@Properties

Chris Veech

@Properties

The Vogel Team

@Properties

Donna Zupancic

@Properties

Sales above $10 million

Alberts and Maletsky Real Estate

Baird & Warner

Anderson Team

John Greene

Anne Hodge Group

@Properties

Baetzel Group

@Properties

The Baines Sever Group

Jameson Sotheby’s

Blake Bauer

Baird & Warner

Baylor Network

@Properties

Baz Realty Network

Keller Williams

Beata Rogowski Team

Coldwell Banker

Benjamin Martin Group

@Properties

Cam Benson

@Properties

Bette Bleeker Group

@Properties

The Bremer Team

Keller Williams

The Caputo Team

Century 21 Affiliated

Cary-Grove Home Team

@Properties

The Cathy Peters Team

Re/Max

The Chicago Home Living Real Estate Specialists

@Properties

Chloe Ifergan Group

@Properties

The Cindy Purdom Team

Re/Max

CML Team

Coldwell Banker

Coleen Karpf Group

@Properties

The Connie Antoniou Team

Jameson Sotheby’s

Coros Mackey Group

Baird & Warner

Dave Lempa Team

Re/Max

The Deal Maker Team

Keller Williams

The Denise D’Amico Team

Re/Max

DeSanto Reda Team

@Properties

Desino-Caldwell Team

John Greene

The Doetsch Team

KoenigRubloff

The Donna Glazer Team

Re/Max

The Dream Team

Baird & Warner

Dunn-Miller Team

@Properties

The Frankie Nunez Team

Re/Max

Fred Haines Team

Re/Max

Gavalick/Schultz

Coldwell Banker

Dana Gerstenschlager

@Properties

Larry Giddings

@Properties

Leslie Glazier

@Properties

Green Team Properties

Keller Williams

Griffin Harvey Group

Baird & Warner

Hajdu Realty Group

Dream Town

Hanscom & Ellison Group

Coldwell Banker

The Hillebrand Team

Dream Town

Homes by Jones

Coldwell Banker

Hoover & Lissner Real Estate

Baird & Warner

Howard Homes Chicago

Keller Williams

The Jacobs Group

@Properties

Jacqueline Lotzof Real Estate

@Properties

The Jaime Ashley Campos Team

Re/Max

Jan Hazlett Team

@Properties

Jasinski Home Team

Baird & Warner

Jeanine Wheeler Team

@Properties

The Jeff Salhani Team

Re/Max

The Jim DuMont Team

Baird & Warner

Jim Kramer Team

KoenigRubloff

The Jodi Sells Chicago Group

@Properties

The Jorge Luna Team

Re/Max

JS Group

KoenigRubloff

The Julie Brown Team

@Properties

Kapoor Team

Keller Williams

Kara Moll Realty

Keller Williams

The Karen Danenberg Team

Re/Max

The Karen Irace Team

Re/Max

Karen Pence Property Group

@Properties The Kathryn Loth Team Re/Max

Kathy Rubis & Kelly Watson

KoenigRubloff

The Kay Wirth Team

Re/Max

Keith Goad Group

KoenigRubloff

The Keystone Group

Jameson Sotheby’s

Kim Moustis Team

Keller Williams

Knoll + Haedicke Real Estate

@Properties

Lau Realty

@Properties

The Laura Swinden Team

Re/Max

The LaVerde Team

Coldwell Banker

Lee Cherney Group

@Properties

The Lena Matariyeh Team

Re/Max

The Liliana Quaglia Team

Re/Max

Linda Broznowski Team

@Properties

Lisa Peck Team

@Properties

Long Group

@Properties

Longest Realty Group

@Properties

Luke Wojcik Real Estate Group

Jameson Sotheby’s

The Madonia Group

@Properties

The Madonna Egan Team

Re/Max

Malmquist Pathy Real Estate Group

Keller Williams

The Maria Etling Group

KoenigRubloff

The Maribel Marron Team

Re/Max

The Marion Digre Team

Re/Max

The Marj Carpenter Team

Re/Max

The Mark Jak Group

@Properties

The Mark Santoyo Group

Re/Max

The Mary Opfer Team

Re/Max

Nellie & Ed McCarthy

KoenigRubloff

McShea Group

@Properties

Alan Meyerowitz

@Properties

The Michelle Martin Team

@Properties

Bruce and Tasha Miller

Keller Williams

Miller-Thurston Group

Baird & Warner

The Mills Group

KoenigRubloff

Moon & Co

Keller Williams

Move With Maggie

Keller Williams

Mundy Real Estate Advisors

@Properties

Naseem Real Estate

Jameson Sotheby’s

The Nimick Team

Keller Williams

The O’Hara Group

@Properties

The Olson Team

Re/Max

The Opsahl Team

Re/Max

The Parish Team

John Greene

The Passaro Team

Baird & Warner

The Pat Borland Team

Re/Max

The Pearson Group

@Properties

Kimberley Peirce & Jorie Peirce

KoenigRubloff

The Pfeifer Becker Team

Jameson Sotheby’s The Potilechio Team Keller Williams

The RARe Group

@Properties

The Raymond Watson Team

Re/Max

Michael Rein

Baird & Warner

Anne Connolly Rief

@Properties

The Sadie Winter Team

Re/Max

Sadoff Property Group

@Properties

The Schmeider Group

Keller Williams

Schumacher Group

Baird & Warner

Sean Glascott Group

@Properties

The Shane Crawford Team

Re/Max

The Sheila Yakutis Team

Re/Max

Jan Smith

@Properties

The Susan Coveny Team

Re/Max

The Suzanne Jeziorski Team

Re/Max

The Suzanne Rizek Team

Re/Max

Team Aloisio

Dream Town

Tim Winfrey Team

Re/Max

Eve & Todd Trawinski

KoenigRubloff

Neil Verhagen Jr.

Baird & Warner

The Vik Sagar Team

Re/Max

The Ville Realty

Coldwell Banker

Walker Real Estate Group

KoenigRubloff

Ziomek Walsh

Dream Town

Wesson Residential Group

Dream Town

Terry Wilkowski

@Properties

The Young Lee Group

@Properties

Michael Zapart

Keller Williams

SOURCE: Data provided by agencies.

