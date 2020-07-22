Chicago’s Top Real Estate Agents
Rankings based on 2019 residential sales in the six-county metro area
To see the top-selling real estate teams, click here.
1Robert PicciarielloPrello Realty98.0
2Jena Radnay@Properties93.9
3Carrie McCormick@Properties74.2
4Nancy TassoneJameson Sotheby’s72.1
5Steve KolenoRE/Max68.4
6Millie RosenbloomBaird & Warner68.3 What’s the worst part about virtual house tours?It’s hard to do it on your own. I looked at a virtual tour the other day, and everything was waist high. You couldn’t see the floors or ceilings.
7Sam ShafferChicago Properties67.8
8Connie Dornan@Properties65.8
9Chezi RafaeliColdwell Banker62.2
10Linda FeinsteinCompass56.7
11Kim WirtzCentury 21 Affiliated56.1
12Nathan StillwellJohn Greene51.6
13Ryan PreuettJameson Sotheby’s50.8
14Jason O’BeirneJameson Sotheby’s49.5
15Ryan SmithRE/Max48.7
16Catherine BierCompass48.1
17Tim SalmJameson Sotheby’s46.6
18Kris BergerCompass46.4
19Andra O’Neill@Properties42.7
20Anne DuBrayColdwell Banker41.9
21Lucie KimCentury 21 Affiliated41.0
22Edward LukasikRE/Max40.2
23Debra Dobbs@Properties39.7 What one touch can make a property more attractive?Wallpaper. I would stay away from heavy-duty stripes or a checkerboard pattern, but I’ve seen so many beautiful wallpapers, from really stark and dramatic to very subtle and soft. What small thing can be an immediate turnoff to buyers?When the pictures overpromise and the property underdelivers, and that typically means that the photographer made all the rooms look wider than they are.
24Nate EvanseXp Realty39.3
25Joanne NemerovskiCompass39.0
26Gwen FarinellaJameson Sotheby’s (formerly of Related Midwest)38.9
27Weston HardingCompass38.4
28Scott CurcioBaird & Warner38.1 What one touch can make a property more attractive?Light and bright: white cabinets, white bedding, white curtains. We tell our sellers to think about the best hotel you’ve ever stayed in and how you felt walking into that room. That’s the emotion we want to evoke when people walk into your home. What small thing can be an immediate turnoff to buyers?Rugs. A lot of times we walk through a space and something feels off. A good chunk of the time, if it’s a living room, the rug is too small for the space and it’s bringing your eye in, so it’s making it feel smaller. And we just have to get a bigger rug in there.
29Lori Neuschel@Properties37.6
30Mark AhmadCentury 21 Affiliated37.3
31Mary WallaceColdwell Banker37.0
32Katherine MalkinCompass35.3
33Missy JerfitaCompass34.8
34Nancy Gibson@Properties33.9
35Michael HallBaird & Warner33.7
36Phil ByersCompass32.3
37Linda LevinJameson Sotheby’s32.0 Buy or wait?The only reason I would say not to buy is inventory is low. If you don’t see what you want, don’t buy something just to own something. Should I renovate before I put my home on the market?It rarely makes sense to do a heavy-duty renovation on your way out. If you spend $100,000 on baths and kitchens, are you going to be able to get $150,000 out of it? I’m not so sure.
38Jody Dickstein@Properties31.6
39Ginny LeamyCompass31.4
40Susan Maman@Properties31.3
41Megan McClearyBHHS Chicago30.2
42David CobbRE/Max30.0
43Santiago ValdezCompass29.8
44Pam RueveJameson Sotheby’s29.7
45Cara DulaitisRE/Max29.7
46Bill White Sr. Baird & Warner29.3
47Penny O’Brien Baird & Warner29.2
48Mary Baubonis@Properties28.9
49Lance KirshnerCompass28.3
50Michael BattistaJameson Sotheby’s (formerly of Dream Town)27.8
51Susan MinerPremier Relocation27.6
52Deidre RudichD’Aprile Properties27.6
53Nicholas ColagiovanniBaird & Warner27.4
54Philip Schwartz@Properties27.1
55Jim ZiltzBHHS Chicago27.0
56Jan Morel@Properties26.7
57Julie Kaczor Baird & Warner26.5
58Deborah HessCompass25.2
59Steve MeyerCompass25.2
60Megan Tirpak@Properties25.1
61Kelly AngelopoulosJameson Sotheby’s25.1
62Rubina BokhariJameson Sotheby’s24.7 How long should my property sit on the market before I cut the price?Sixty days is a good barometer, but it depends on seasonality. In the fall, you’d definitely want to do a cut at that point. I might wait a little bit longer in the spring, because most buyers want to move in with the great weather. What small thing can be an immediate turnoff to buyers?Carpet. Hardwood is definitely preferable because it’s cleaner; you don’t know where the carpet’s been. If it’s there, you want a neutral color. Hot pink carpet? That needs to go.
63Michael MaierBHHS Chicago24.6
64Larysa Domino@Properties24.5
65Lindsay D’AprileD’Aprile Properties24.4
66Lori BakerColdwell Banker24.1
67Ryan HuylerCompass24.0
68J Maggio@Properties23.8
69Michael RosenblumBHHS Chicago23.8
70Jeff StainerRE/Max23.7
71Judy GreenbergColdwell Banker23.3
72Juany HoneycuttJameson Sotheby’s23.2 Should I renovate before I put my home on the market?If you can afford it, definitely. But use a professional. I don’t want the seller picking paint colors, tile for the bathroom, or carpet, because they still are emotional about the property — it’s not for them, it’s for resale. How long should my property sit on the market before I cut the price?Within the first 30 to 45 days, if you don’t have an offer, there’s something wrong. More often than not, it’s actually the condition of the property. If you’re not willing to do the work to make it show ready, it doesn’t matter what the price is.
73Susan Teper@Properties23.1
74Patti FurmanColdwell Banker23.0
75Bruce Glazer@Properties22.7
76Shaun Raugstad@Properties22.5
77Doug Smith@Properties22.3
78Susie ScheuberRE/Max22.2
79Bill UtnageeXp Realty22.2
80Ralph BinettiRE/Max22.2
81Stephanie SeplowinColdwell Banker22.1
82Elizabeth WienekeGriffith, Grant & Lackie21.8
83Chris LukinsD’Aprile Properties21.7
84Joann CoghillKeller Williams21.7
85Stephanie LoVerdeJameson Sotheby’s21.7
86Lisa Byrne Baird & Warner21.7
87Rita NeriRE/Max21.7
88Cynthia SodolskiCompass21.6
89Meredith Manni MeserowBHHS Chicago21.5
90Salvador GonzalezRE/Max21.5
91Coya SmithRE/Max21.4
92Margie BrooksBaird & Warner21.3
93Benyamin LalezCompass21.2
94Carrie FoleyJohn Greene20.9
95Hasani SteeleRE/Max20.9 Buy or wait?If you are looking to purchase the $1 million plus, I’d wait, but if you’re looking for anything less than that, buy. The best investors are actually buying when the market looks extremely bleak. What one touch can make a property more attractive?Using sound systems, entertainment, things like that. You have to come up with something different. What stimuli are these people not getting elsewhere?
96Lisa HuberBHHS Chicago20.8
97Clare Spartz@Properties20.5
98Elise Rinaldi@Properties20.5
99Darragh Landry@Properties20.5
100Matthew McCollumKeller Williams20.4
Sales above $20 million
Alan Berlow
Coldwell Banker
Randall Brush
Coldwell Banker
Emily Smart Lemire
Compass
Michael Mandile
Compass
Kathy Menighan
@Properties
Tere Proctor
@Properties
Kevin Terry
Compass
Sales above $15 million
Jim Abbott
Baird & Warner
Deb Baker
@Properties
Mario Barrios
RE/Max
Annie Bauer
@Properties
Chris Bauer
Compass
Nathan Binkley
Compass
Tim Binning
RE/Max
Janet Borden
Coldwell Banker
Ben Broughton
RE/Max
Kevin Burke
RE/Max
Marj Carpenter
RE/Max
Tom Carris
@Properties
Joseph Champagne
BHHS Chicago
David Chung
Compass
Jill Clark
Baird & Warner
Katie Claypool
BHHS Chicago
Steve Cohen
@Properties
Carol Collins
Jameson Sotheby’s
Kieran Conlon
Compass
Luigui Corral
RE/Max
Joan Couris
Keller Williams
Stephanie Cutter
Coldwell Banker
Kevin Dahm
Baird & Warner
James D’Astice
Compass
Dawn Dause
RE/Max
Yvonne Despinich
@Properties
Simran Dua
RE/Max
Kelly Durbala
@Properties
Sabrina Conti Erangey
Baird & Warner
Sharon Falco
RE/Max
Ronda Fish
Jameson Sotheby’s
Amir Fouad
@Properties
Michael Frank
Keller Williams
Xiaojing Frost
Compass
Suzanne Gignilliat
@Properties
Michael Giliano
Compass
Karen Goins
RE/Max
Vipin Gulati
RE/Max
Brent Hall
Jameson Sotheby’s
Shane Halleman
John Greene
Moin Haque
Coldwell Banker
Dympna Fay Hart
Century 21 Affiliated
David Heck
Compass
Mary Haight Himes
Compass
Andreas Holder
Engel & Völkers
Lynn Romanek Holstein
Baird & Warner
Liz Horn
Coldwell Banker
Vaseekaran Janarthanam
RE/Max
Ed Jelinek
@Properties
Ken Jungwirth
@Properties
Lisa Kalous
Compass
Kevin Kemp
RE/Max
Jorel Kilcullen
RE/Max
Joseph Kotoch
Compass
Rachel Krueger
Jameson Sotheby’s
Barbara Kuebler-Noote
Coldwell Banker
Jeannie Kurtzhalts
@Properties
Shannon Kutchek
Compass
Jennifer Liu
Jameson Sotheby’s
Michael Lohens
RE/Max
Kim Lotka
@Properties
Justin Lucas
@Properties
Brandie Malay
@Properties
Radim Mandel
Compass
Molly Mann
Keller Williams
Diana Matichyn
Coldwell Banker
Terri McAuley
BHHS Chicago
Meg McGuinness
Compass
Lydia Memeti
RE/Max
Matthew Mika
Compass
Peter Moore
Baird & Warner
Josie Morrison
RE/Max
Mary Myzia
RE/Max
Roni Nanini
@Properties
Gail Niermeyer
Coldwell Banker
Mimi Noyes
RE/Max
John O’Neill
Compass
Joanna Olszynska
Compass
Trish Orndorff
@Properties
Janet Owen
BHHS Chicago
Ivonne Payes
RE/Max
Chris Pequet
Jameson Sotheby’s
Kay Phillips
@Properties
Dawn Recchia
@Properties
Pasquale Recchia
@Properties
Brian Ruff
D’Aprile Properties
Bridget Salela
Coldwell Banker
Jayne Schirmacher
Compass
Connie Scott
@Properties
George Selas
Dream Town
Lina Shah
Coldwell Banker
Dave Shalabi
RE/Max
Nancy Sliwa
Coldwell Banker
Peggy Smego
Coldwell Banker
Ginny Stewart
Jameson Sotheby’s
Sophia Su
RE/Max
Cynthia P. Tobin
@Properties
Sarah Toso
RE/Max
Tracy Tran
Coldwell Banker
BJ Tregoning
Coldwell Banker
Patrick Turley
Keller Williams
Greg Vollan
@Properties
Alexa Mimi Wagner
RE/Max
Keith Wilkey
BHHS Chicago
Mark Zipperer
RE/Max
Sales above $10 million
Nancy Adelman
Griffith, Grant & Lackie
Wilfredo Aguilar Jr.
Compass
Patrick Alvarez
Jameson Sotheby’s
Brad Andersen
Griffith, Grant & Lackie
Tracy Anderson
Compass
Hunter Andre
Coldwell Banker
Peter Angelo
Jameson Sotheby’s
Rich Anselmo
@Properties
Karen Arenson
Engel & Völkers
Allison Ascher
Coldwell Banker
Jeffrey Asquith
Compass
Alex Attiah
D’Aprile Properties
Gary Aver
RE/Max
Maureen Aylward
@Properties
Lauer Baby
@Properties
Cathy Balice
@Properties
Giancarlo Bargioni
Dream Town
Paul Barker
Baird & Warner
Samantha Bauman
BHHS Chicago
Nancy Benard
RE/Max
Jennifer Bennett
RE/Max
Milena Birov
@Properties
Michael Bochenek
Keller Williams
Brant Booker
Jameson Sotheby’s
Mary Braatz
RE/Max
Eileen Brennan
Baird & Warner
Lynn Briskin
@Properties
Elizabeth Bryant
Baird & Warner
James Buczynski
Compass
Aurica Burduja
@Properties
Betsy Burke
BHHS Chicago
Brittany Bussell
@Properties
Mark Bystrowicz
RE/Max
Jaime Campos
RE/Max
Brian Cargerman
@Properties
Olivia Carlson
@Properties
Julie Cassin
@Properties
Maria Castillo
RE/Max
LaNita Cates
RE/Max
Maria Cedano
RE/Max
Jordan Chalmers
Baird & Warner
Cheena Chandra
Jameson Sotheby’s
Lee Cherney
@Properties
Robin Chessick
Jameson Sotheby’s
Gesenia Cobb
Keller Williams
Alexander Cohen
Compass
Susan Colella
Baird & Warner
Art Collazo
Jameson Sotheby’s
Michelle Collingbourne
RE/Max
Ellyn Collins
Coldwell Banker
Colette Connelly
Compass
Brian Connolly
@Properties
Jamie Connor
Compass
Jennifer Conte
RE/Max
Troy Cooper
John Greene
Marti Corcoran
Coldwell Banker
Martha Corral
Century 21 Affiliated
Ashley Cox
D’Aprile Properties
Bucky Cross
Baird & Warner
Meg Daday
Keller Williams
Kristine Daley
Dream Town
Charese David
Compass
Jason Davis
Compass
James DeMarco
@Properties
Robin Depeder
@Properties
Matthew Diehl
Compass
Derek DiSera
@Properties
Mark Dollard
Jameson Sotheby’s
Melissa Dondalski
@Properties
Kenneth Dooley
Compass
Sondra Douglass
@Properties
Laura Rubin Dresner
Baird & Warner
Jennifer Drohan
Keller Williams
Katie Dunlop
@Properties
Kobi Dvora
BHHS Chicago
Dinny Dwyer
Coldwell Banker
Mike Dybas
RE/Max
Sherri Dzik
Compass
Ronald Ehlers
Jameson Sotheby’s
Elizabeth Bennan Ellis
BHHS Chicago
Nano Engdahl
Baird & Warner
Connie Engel
@Properties
Brian Ernst
eXp Realty
Lee Ernst
eXp Realty
Kristen Esplin
Griffith, Grant & Lackie
Lynn Fairfield
RE/Max
Larry Fales
RE/Max
William Farrell
RE/Max
John Federici
Compass
Lisa Finks
Compass
Daniel Firks
Compass (formerly of Keller Williams)
Mark Fischer
@Properties
Jeremiah Fisher
Compass
Laura Fitzpatrick
@Properties
Barbara Florczyk
RE/Max
Bradley Fox
RE/Max
Roger Fox
RE/Max
Sandra Frampton
@Properties
Bryce Fuller
Baird & Warner
George Furla
Compass
Michael Gaffney
Compass
Hector Garcia
RE/Max
Christopher Garvey
eXp Realty
Joe Gasbarra
Jameson Sotheby’s
Barry Gaw
RE/Max
Scott Gerami
Compass
Richard Gerber
RE/Max
Michael Gerhardt
RE/Max
Scott Gettleman
BHHS Chicago
Denise Gill
Baird & Warner
Sharon Gillman
Compass
Erik Gimbel
Century 21 Affiliated
Peggy Glickman
@Properties
Kristin Gonnella
Coldwell Banker
Carrie Goodman
@Properties
Carla Gorman
Baird & Warner
Paul Gorney
eXp Realty
Melissa Govedaria
Sergio & Banks
Sheryl Graff
Compass
Cris Grayson
Baird & Warner
Joe Green
Keller Williams
Connie Grunwaldt
@Properties
Gretchen Gullo
@Properties
Theresa Hahn
Compass
Jill Halpern
@Properties
Alexa Hara
@Properties
Ryszard Harnik
Century 21 Affiliated
Katherine Harris
Compass
Doug Harter
Baird & Warner
Greer Haseman
@Properties
Katie Hauser
Compass
Jennifer Hawbaker
D’Aprile Properties
Mona Hellinga
BHHS Chicago
Debbie Hepburn
@Properties
Ann-Marie Hickey
D’Aprile Properties
Brian Hilgen
RE/Max
Jason Hiller
Jameson Sotheby’s
Sherri Hoke
Jameson Sotheby’s
Renee Hughes
Compass
Michael Hulett
Jameson Sotheby’s
Sandy Hunter
Baird & Warner
Chloé Ifergan
Jameson Sotheby’s
Joshua Inglis
eXp Realty
John Irwin
Baird & Warner
Brandy Isaac
Compass
Craig Isacson
@Properties
Kyle Jamicich
Compass
Lisa Jensen
RE/Max
Kevin Johnson
BHHS Chicago
Ashley Kaehn
Compass
Anne Kaplan
@Properties
Lindsey Kaplan
@Properties
Bryan Kasprisin
RE/Max
Rita Kerins
@Properties
Jim Kinney
Baird & Warner
Mark Kloss
@Properties
Nick Kluding
Baird & Warner
Zachary Knebel
BHHS Chicago
Mark Koehler
D’Aprile Properties
Lisa Koonce
RE/Max
Anne Kothe
Keller Williams
Mark Kowalik
Baird & Warner
Tisha Krakowski
RE/Max
Aaron Kramer
Compass
Dan Krembuszewski
Keller Williams
Tadeusz Krzysztofiak
RE/Max
Shannon Kutchek
Compass
Helen LaLonde
@Properties
Donna Larson
D’Aprile Properties
Giovanni Laverde
Coldwell Banker
Phillip Lawrence
RE/Max
Linda Lee
Coldwell Banker
Ryan Lee
Compass
Michael LeFevere
Compass
Boris Lehtman
Fulton Grace
Ken Lemberger
RE/Max
Dave Lempa
RE/Max
Karen Lippoldt
RE/Max
Josh Lipton
Compass
Mike Long
@Properties
Martha Lozano
RE/Max
Dale Lubotsky
Jameson Sotheby’s
Jennifer Vande Lune
@Properties
Mary Lusk
Keller Williams
John Lyons
Baird & Warner
Frank Maguire
Baird & Warner
Leslie Maguire
@Properties
Karen Majerczak
Compass
Steven Malik
RE/Max
Janet Marinis
@Properties
Sheryl Marsella
RE/Max
Natalia Martinez
RE/Max
Zeferino Martinez
RE/Max
Elias Masud
Compass
Jeff Matheson
@Properties
Debbie Maue
Jameson Sotheby’s
Brenda Mauldin
Baird & Warner
Kathleen Maykut
RE/Max
Nancy McAdam
Jameson Sotheby’s
Mike McCallum
Baird & Warner
Berry McCracken
Coldwell Banker
Mike McCurry
Compass
Keith McMahon
Baird & Warner
Alissa McNicholas
Coldwell Banker
Steve Merritt
eXp Realty
Matthew Messel
Compass
Heidi Michaels
@Properties
Michael Michalak
RE/Max
Michael Mitchell
@Properties
Dimpi Mittal
Keller Williams
Mehdi Mova
Compass
Ghita Mueller
Coldwell Banker
Brendan Murphy
Dream Town
Randy Nasatir
@Properties
Brenda Newman-Lawler
RE/Max
Kim Noonan
RE/Max
Renee O’Brien
Keller Williams
Maureen O’Grady-Tuohy
BHHS Chicago
Rick O’Halloran
Coldwell Banker
Sheila O’Malley
D’Aprile Properties
Cheryl O’Rourke
Coldwell Banker
David Olaoye
Coldwell Banker
Stephany Oliveros
Compass
Mary Opfer
RE/Max
Alexander Pagonis
RE/Max
Rose Pagonis
RE/Max
Daniel Pape
Compass
John Park
@Properties
Dipali Patel
Keller Williams
Prashanth Pathy
Keller Williams
Trevor Pauling
John Greene
Lindsey Paulus
@Properties
Joel Perez
RE/Max
Vera Perner
Baird & Warner
Timothy Perry
@Properties
Heidi Peterson
RE/Max
Rebecca Phillips
Coldwell Banker
Marla Pierson
@Properties
Nadine Pomilia
RE/Max
Nick Pontarelli
RE/Max
Amy Pritchard
Jameson Sotheby’s
Marek Prus
RE/Max
Randi Quigley
Coldwell Banker
Bleu Randall
Baird & Warner
Donna Raven
RE/Max
Laura Reilly
Baird & Warner
Natalie Renna
RE/Max
Rick Richker
@Properties
Venny Rivera
RE/Max
Ramie Robbins
@Properties
Janet Robertson
Coldwell Banker
Susan Roche
Coldwell Banker
Maria Rodriguez
RE/Max
Heidi Rogers
Baird & Warner
Anne Rossley
Baird & Warner
Margaret Rowe
Coldwell Banker
Jodi Sagil
Coldwell Banker
Jeff Salhani
RE/Max
Cris Sallmen
BHHS Chicago
Swati Saxena
Baird & Warner
Edith Schell
D’Aprile Properties
Stephen Scheuring
Compass
Michelle Scholl
Baird & Warner
Jennifer Schreiber
Dream Town
Mark Schrimmer
Coldwell Banker
David Schwartz
Baird & Warner
Annie Schweitzer
Compass
Kim Scott
Baird & Warner
Heather Seidelman
@Properties
Caroline Senetar
RE/Max
David Shallow
RE/Max
Jane Shawkey-Nye
Baird & Warner
Jeavon Shegal
RE/Max
George Simic
John Greene
Catherine Simon-Vobornik
Baird & Warner
Matthew Skiba
RE/Max
Karen Skurie
Baird & Warner
Izabela Sloma
Compass
Teresa Slowinski
RE/Max
Nan Smith
Baird & Warner
Phyllis Smith
Century 21 Affiliated
Selena Stloukal
RE/Max
Randall Stob
RE/Max
Chris Stockwell
Compass
Peg Styler
@Properties
Robert Sullivan
BHHS Chicago
Amy Sunshine
@Properties
Dave Swanson
John Greene
Bernadeta Szczech
RE/Max
Kathy Szczech
RE/Max
Victoria Tan
Coldwell Banker
Jacob Tasharski
Compass
Jodi Taub
@Properties
Patrick Teets
Jameson Sotheby’s (formerly of @Properties)
Christine Thompson
Baird & Warner
Joe Thorne
@Properties
Michael Thornton
Keller Williams
Connie Tomlinson
@Properties
Bonnie Tripton
@Properties
Patricia Urzedowski
Keller Williams
Annika Valdiserri
@Properties
Marcia Vecchione
@Properties
Erika Villegas
RE/Max
John Vossoughi
Compass
Collin Wasiak
Compass
Ed Watts
Jameson Sotheby’s
Tyler Weekes
Coldwell Banker
Lynn Weekley
@Properties
Chris Wegren
Baird & Warner
Laura Weidner
Keller Williams
Courtney Welsch
Baird & Warner
Julie White
@Properties
Elizabeth Wieneke
Griffith, Grant & Lackie
Mary Wilson
BHHS Chicago
Cynthia Windeler
Keller Williams
Kay Wirth
RE/Max
Lukasz Wojcik
Jameson Sotheby’s
Alex Wolking
Keller Williams
Michael Wolson
Baird & Warner
Megan Wood
Compass
Joseph Woodbury
RE/Max
Sophia Worden
BHHS Chicago
Michael Yeagle
Compass
Robert Yoshimura
@Properties
Melanie Young
Keller Williams
Sara Young
RE/Max
Adam Zagata
D’Aprile Properties
Marc Zale
North Clybourn
Steven Zaleski
Compass
Brad Zibung
Compass
Cherie Smith Zurek
RE/Max
