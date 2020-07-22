Chicago’s Top Real Estate Agents

To see the top-selling real estate teams, click here.

Sponsored Placement

1Robert PicciarielloPrello Realty98.0

2Jena Radnay@Properties93.9

3Carrie McCormick@Properties74.2

4Nancy TassoneJameson Sotheby’s72.1

5Steve KolenoRE/Max68.4

6Millie RosenbloomBaird & Warner68.3 What’s the worst part about virtual house tours?It’s hard to do it on your own. I looked at a virtual tour the other day, and everything was waist high. You couldn’t see the floors or ceilings.

7Sam ShafferChicago Properties67.8

8Connie Dornan@Properties65.8

9Chezi RafaeliColdwell Banker62.2

10Linda FeinsteinCompass56.7

11Kim WirtzCentury 21 Affiliated56.1

12Nathan StillwellJohn Greene51.6

13Ryan PreuettJameson Sotheby’s50.8

14Jason O’BeirneJameson Sotheby’s49.5

15Ryan SmithRE/Max48.7

16Catherine BierCompass48.1

17Tim SalmJameson Sotheby’s46.6

18Kris BergerCompass46.4

19Andra O’Neill@Properties42.7

20Anne DuBrayColdwell Banker41.9

21Lucie KimCentury 21 Affiliated41.0

22Edward LukasikRE/Max40.2

23Debra Dobbs@Properties39.7 What one touch can make a property more attractive?Wallpaper. I would stay away from heavy-duty stripes or a checkerboard pattern, but I’ve seen so many beautiful wallpapers, from really stark and dramatic to very subtle and soft. What small thing can be an immediate turnoff to buyers?When the pictures overpromise and the property underdelivers, and that typically means that the photographer made all the rooms look wider than they are.

24Nate EvanseXp Realty39.3

25Joanne NemerovskiCompass39.0

26Gwen FarinellaJameson Sotheby’s (formerly of Related Midwest)38.9

27Weston HardingCompass38.4

28Scott CurcioBaird & Warner38.1 What one touch can make a property more attractive?Light and bright: white cabinets, white bedding, white curtains. We tell our sellers to think about the best hotel you’ve ever stayed in and how you felt walking into that room. That’s the emotion we want to evoke when people walk into your home. What small thing can be an immediate turnoff to buyers?Rugs. A lot of times we walk through a space and something feels off. A good chunk of the time, if it’s a living room, the rug is too small for the space and it’s bringing your eye in, so it’s making it feel smaller. And we just have to get a bigger rug in there.

29Lori Neuschel@Properties37.6

30Mark AhmadCentury 21 Affiliated37.3

31Mary WallaceColdwell Banker37.0

32Katherine MalkinCompass35.3

33Missy JerfitaCompass34.8

34Nancy Gibson@Properties33.9

35Michael HallBaird & Warner33.7

36Phil ByersCompass32.3

37Linda LevinJameson Sotheby’s32.0 Buy or wait?The only reason I would say not to buy is inventory is low. If you don’t see what you want, don’t buy something just to own something. Should I renovate before I put my home on the market?It rarely makes sense to do a heavy-duty renovation on your way out. If you spend $100,000 on baths and kitchens, are you going to be able to get $150,000 out of it? I’m not so sure.

38Jody Dickstein@Properties31.6

39Ginny LeamyCompass31.4

40Susan Maman@Properties31.3

41Megan McClearyBHHS Chicago30.2

42David CobbRE/Max30.0

43Santiago ValdezCompass29.8

44Pam RueveJameson Sotheby’s29.7

45Cara DulaitisRE/Max29.7

46Bill White Sr. Baird & Warner29.3

47Penny O’Brien Baird & Warner29.2

48Mary Baubonis@Properties28.9

49Lance KirshnerCompass28.3

50Michael BattistaJameson Sotheby’s (formerly of Dream Town)27.8

51Susan MinerPremier Relocation27.6

52Deidre RudichD’Aprile Properties27.6

53Nicholas ColagiovanniBaird & Warner27.4

54Philip Schwartz@Properties27.1

55Jim ZiltzBHHS Chicago27.0

56Jan Morel@Properties26.7

57Julie Kaczor Baird & Warner26.5

58Deborah HessCompass25.2

59Steve MeyerCompass25.2

60Megan Tirpak@Properties25.1

61Kelly AngelopoulosJameson Sotheby’s25.1

62Rubina BokhariJameson Sotheby’s24.7 How long should my property sit on the market before I cut the price?Sixty days is a good barometer, but it depends on seasonality. In the fall, you’d definitely want to do a cut at that point. I might wait a little bit longer in the spring, because most buyers want to move in with the great weather. What small thing can be an immediate turnoff to buyers?Carpet. Hardwood is definitely preferable because it’s cleaner; you don’t know where the carpet’s been. If it’s there, you want a neutral color. Hot pink carpet? That needs to go.

63Michael MaierBHHS Chicago24.6

64Larysa Domino@Properties24.5

65Lindsay D’AprileD’Aprile Properties24.4

66Lori BakerColdwell Banker24.1

67Ryan HuylerCompass24.0

68J Maggio@Properties23.8

69Michael RosenblumBHHS Chicago23.8

70Jeff StainerRE/Max23.7

71Judy GreenbergColdwell Banker23.3

72Juany HoneycuttJameson Sotheby’s23.2 Should I renovate before I put my home on the market?If you can afford it, definitely. But use a professional. I don’t want the seller picking paint colors, tile for the bathroom, or carpet, because they still are emotional about the property — it’s not for them, it’s for resale. How long should my property sit on the market before I cut the price?Within the first 30 to 45 days, if you don’t have an offer, there’s something wrong. More often than not, it’s actually the condition of the property. If you’re not willing to do the work to make it show ready, it doesn’t matter what the price is.

73Susan Teper@Properties23.1

74Patti FurmanColdwell Banker23.0

75Bruce Glazer@Properties22.7

76Shaun Raugstad@Properties22.5

77Doug Smith@Properties22.3

78Susie ScheuberRE/Max22.2

79Bill UtnageeXp Realty22.2

80Ralph BinettiRE/Max22.2

81Stephanie SeplowinColdwell Banker22.1

82Elizabeth WienekeGriffith, Grant & Lackie21.8

83Chris LukinsD’Aprile Properties21.7

84Joann CoghillKeller Williams21.7

85Stephanie LoVerdeJameson Sotheby’s21.7

86Lisa Byrne Baird & Warner21.7

87Rita NeriRE/Max21.7

88Cynthia SodolskiCompass21.6

89Meredith Manni MeserowBHHS Chicago21.5

90Salvador GonzalezRE/Max21.5

91Coya SmithRE/Max21.4

92Margie BrooksBaird & Warner21.3

93Benyamin LalezCompass21.2

94Carrie FoleyJohn Greene20.9

95Hasani SteeleRE/Max20.9 Buy or wait?If you are looking to purchase the $1 million plus, I’d wait, but if you’re looking for anything less than that, buy. The best investors are actually buying when the market looks extremely bleak. What one touch can make a property more attractive?Using sound systems, entertainment, things like that. You have to come up with something different. What stimuli are these people not getting elsewhere?

96Lisa HuberBHHS Chicago20.8

97Clare Spartz@Properties20.5

98Elise Rinaldi@Properties20.5

99Darragh Landry@Properties20.5

100Matthew McCollumKeller Williams20.4