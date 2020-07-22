Edit Module
Chicago’s Top Real Estate Agents

Rankings based on 2019 residential sales in the six-county metro area

Published today at 7:34 a.m.

To see the top-selling real estate teams, click here.

1Robert PicciarielloPrello Realty98.0

2Jena Radnay@Properties93.9

3Carrie McCormick@Properties74.2

4Nancy TassoneJameson Sotheby’s72.1

5Steve KolenoRE/Max68.4

6Millie RosenbloomBaird & Warner68.3 What’s the worst part about virtual house tours?It’s hard to do it on your own. I looked at a virtual tour the other day, and everything was waist high. You couldn’t see the floors or ceilings.

7Sam ShafferChicago Properties67.8

8Connie Dornan@Properties65.8

9Chezi RafaeliColdwell Banker62.2

10Linda FeinsteinCompass56.7

11Kim WirtzCentury 21 Affiliated56.1

12Nathan StillwellJohn Greene51.6

13Ryan PreuettJameson Sotheby’s50.8

14Jason O’BeirneJameson Sotheby’s49.5

15Ryan SmithRE/Max48.7

16Catherine BierCompass48.1

17Tim SalmJameson Sotheby’s46.6

18Kris BergerCompass46.4

19Andra O’Neill@Properties42.7

20Anne DuBrayColdwell Banker41.9

21Lucie KimCentury 21 Affiliated41.0

22Edward LukasikRE/Max40.2

23Debra Dobbs@Properties39.7 What one touch can make a property more attractive?Wallpaper. I would stay away from heavy-duty stripes or a checkerboard pattern, but I’ve seen so many beautiful wallpapers, from really stark and dramatic to very subtle and soft. What small thing can be an immediate turnoff to buyers?When the pictures overpromise and the property underdelivers, and that typically means that the photographer made all the rooms look wider than they are.

24Nate EvanseXp Realty39.3

25Joanne NemerovskiCompass39.0

26Gwen FarinellaJameson Sotheby’s (formerly of Related Midwest)38.9

27Weston HardingCompass38.4

28Scott CurcioBaird & Warner38.1 What one touch can make a property more attractive?Light and bright: white cabinets, white bedding, white curtains. We tell our sellers to think about the best hotel you’ve ever stayed in and how you felt walking into that room. That’s the emotion we want to evoke when people walk into your home. What small thing can be an immediate turnoff to buyers?Rugs. A lot of times we walk through a space and something feels off. A good chunk of the time, if it’s a living room, the rug is too small for the space and it’s bringing your eye in, so it’s making it feel smaller. And we just have to get a bigger rug in there.

29Lori Neuschel@Properties37.6

30Mark AhmadCentury 21 Affiliated37.3

31Mary WallaceColdwell Banker37.0

32Katherine MalkinCompass35.3

33Missy JerfitaCompass34.8

34Nancy Gibson@Properties33.9

35Michael HallBaird & Warner33.7

36Phil ByersCompass32.3

37Linda LevinJameson Sotheby’s32.0 Buy or wait?The only reason I would say not to buy is inventory is low. If you don’t see what you want, don’t buy something just to own something. Should I renovate before I put my home on the market?It rarely makes sense to do a heavy-duty renovation on your way out. If you spend $100,000 on baths and kitchens, are you going to be able to get $150,000 out of it? I’m not so sure.

38Jody Dickstein@Properties31.6

39Ginny LeamyCompass31.4

40Susan Maman@Properties31.3

41Megan McClearyBHHS Chicago30.2

42David CobbRE/Max30.0

43Santiago ValdezCompass29.8

44Pam RueveJameson Sotheby’s29.7

45Cara DulaitisRE/Max29.7

46Bill White Sr. Baird & Warner29.3

47Penny O’Brien Baird & Warner29.2

48Mary Baubonis@Properties28.9

49Lance KirshnerCompass28.3

50Michael BattistaJameson Sotheby’s (formerly of Dream Town)27.8

51Susan MinerPremier Relocation27.6

52Deidre RudichD’Aprile Properties27.6

53Nicholas ColagiovanniBaird & Warner27.4

54Philip Schwartz@Properties27.1

55Jim ZiltzBHHS Chicago27.0

56Jan Morel@Properties26.7

57Julie Kaczor Baird & Warner26.5

58Deborah HessCompass25.2

59Steve MeyerCompass25.2

60Megan Tirpak@Properties25.1

61Kelly AngelopoulosJameson Sotheby’s25.1

62Rubina BokhariJameson Sotheby’s24.7 How long should my property sit on the market before I cut the price?Sixty days is a good barometer, but it depends on seasonality. In the fall, you’d definitely want to do a cut at that point. I might wait a little bit longer in the spring, because most buyers want to move in with the great weather. What small thing can be an immediate turnoff to buyers?Carpet. Hardwood is definitely preferable because it’s cleaner; you don’t know where the carpet’s been. If it’s there, you want a neutral color. Hot pink carpet? That needs to go.

63Michael MaierBHHS Chicago24.6

64Larysa Domino@Properties24.5

65Lindsay D’AprileD’Aprile Properties24.4

66Lori BakerColdwell Banker24.1

67Ryan HuylerCompass24.0

68J Maggio@Properties23.8

69Michael RosenblumBHHS Chicago23.8

70Jeff StainerRE/Max23.7

71Judy GreenbergColdwell Banker23.3

72Juany HoneycuttJameson Sotheby’s23.2 Should I renovate before I put my home on the market?If you can afford it, definitely. But use a professional. I don’t want the seller picking paint colors, tile for the bathroom, or carpet, because they still are emotional about the property — it’s not for them, it’s for resale. How long should my property sit on the market before I cut the price?Within the first 30 to 45 days, if you don’t have an offer, there’s something wrong. More often than not, it’s actually the condition of the property. If you’re not willing to do the work to make it show ready, it doesn’t matter what the price is.

73Susan Teper@Properties23.1

74Patti FurmanColdwell Banker23.0

75Bruce Glazer@Properties22.7

76Shaun Raugstad@Properties22.5

77Doug Smith@Properties22.3

78Susie ScheuberRE/Max22.2

79Bill UtnageeXp Realty22.2

80Ralph BinettiRE/Max22.2

81Stephanie SeplowinColdwell Banker22.1

82Elizabeth WienekeGriffith, Grant & Lackie21.8

83Chris LukinsD’Aprile Properties21.7

84Joann CoghillKeller Williams21.7

85Stephanie LoVerdeJameson Sotheby’s21.7

86Lisa Byrne Baird & Warner21.7

87Rita NeriRE/Max21.7

88Cynthia SodolskiCompass21.6

89Meredith Manni MeserowBHHS Chicago21.5

90Salvador GonzalezRE/Max21.5

91Coya SmithRE/Max21.4

92Margie BrooksBaird & Warner21.3

93Benyamin LalezCompass21.2

94Carrie FoleyJohn Greene20.9

95Hasani SteeleRE/Max20.9 Buy or wait?If you are looking to purchase the $1 million plus, I’d wait, but if you’re looking for anything less than that, buy. The best investors are actually buying when the market looks extremely bleak. What one touch can make a property more attractive?Using sound systems, entertainment, things like that. You have to come up with something different. What stimuli are these people not getting elsewhere?

96Lisa HuberBHHS Chicago20.8

97Clare Spartz@Properties20.5

98Elise Rinaldi@Properties20.5

99Darragh Landry@Properties20.5

100Matthew McCollumKeller Williams20.4

Sales above $20 million

 

Alan Berlow

Coldwell Banker

 

Randall Brush

Coldwell Banker

 

Emily Smart Lemire

Compass

 

Michael Mandile

Compass

 

Kathy Menighan

@Properties

 

Tere Proctor

@Properties

 

Kevin Terry

Compass

Sales above $15 million

 

Jim Abbott

Baird & Warner

 

Deb Baker

@Properties

 

Mario Barrios

RE/Max

 

Annie Bauer

@Properties

 

Chris Bauer

Compass

 

Nathan Binkley

Compass

 

Tim Binning

RE/Max

 

Janet Borden

Coldwell Banker

 

Ben Broughton

RE/Max

 

Kevin Burke

RE/Max

 

Marj Carpenter

RE/Max

 

Tom Carris

@Properties

 

Joseph Champagne

BHHS Chicago

 

David Chung

Compass

 

Jill Clark

Baird & Warner

 

Katie Claypool

BHHS Chicago

 

Steve Cohen

@Properties

 

Carol Collins

Jameson Sotheby’s

 

Kieran Conlon

Compass

 

Luigui Corral

RE/Max

 

Joan Couris

Keller Williams

 

Stephanie Cutter

Coldwell Banker

 

Kevin Dahm

Baird & Warner

 

James D’Astice

Compass

 

Dawn Dause

RE/Max

 

Yvonne Despinich

@Properties

 

Simran Dua

RE/Max

 

Kelly Durbala

@Properties

 

Sabrina Conti Erangey

Baird & Warner

 

Sharon Falco

RE/Max

 

Ronda Fish

Jameson Sotheby’s

 

Amir Fouad

@Properties

 

Michael Frank

Keller Williams

 

Xiaojing Frost

Compass

 

Suzanne Gignilliat

@Properties

 

Michael Giliano

Compass

 

Karen Goins

RE/Max

 

Vipin Gulati

RE/Max

 

Brent Hall

Jameson Sotheby’s

 

Shane Halleman

John Greene

 

Moin Haque

Coldwell Banker

 

Dympna Fay Hart

Century 21 Affiliated

 

David Heck

Compass

 

Mary Haight Himes

Compass

 

Andreas Holder

Engel & Völkers

 

Lynn Romanek Holstein

Baird & Warner

 

Liz Horn

Coldwell Banker

 

Vaseekaran Janarthanam

RE/Max

 

Ed Jelinek

@Properties

 

Ken Jungwirth

@Properties

 

Lisa Kalous

Compass

 

Kevin Kemp

RE/Max

 

Jorel Kilcullen

RE/Max

 

Joseph Kotoch

Compass

 

Rachel Krueger

Jameson Sotheby’s

 

Barbara Kuebler-Noote

Coldwell Banker

 

Jeannie Kurtzhalts

@Properties

 

Shannon Kutchek

Compass

 

Jennifer Liu

Jameson Sotheby’s

 

Michael Lohens

RE/Max

 

Kim Lotka

@Properties

 

Justin Lucas

@Properties

 

Brandie Malay

@Properties

 

Radim Mandel

Compass

 

Molly Mann

Keller Williams

 

Diana Matichyn

Coldwell Banker

 

Terri McAuley

BHHS Chicago

 

Meg McGuinness

Compass

 

Lydia Memeti

RE/Max

 

Matthew Mika

Compass

 

Peter Moore

Baird & Warner

 

Josie Morrison

RE/Max

 

Mary Myzia

RE/Max

 

Roni Nanini

@Properties

 

Gail Niermeyer

Coldwell Banker

 

Mimi Noyes

RE/Max

 

John O’Neill

Compass

 

Joanna Olszynska

Compass

 

Trish Orndorff

@Properties

 

Janet Owen

BHHS Chicago

 

Ivonne Payes

RE/Max

 

Chris Pequet

Jameson Sotheby’s

 

Kay Phillips

@Properties

 

Dawn Recchia

@Properties

 

Pasquale Recchia

@Properties

 

Brian Ruff

D’Aprile Properties

 

Bridget Salela

Coldwell Banker

 

Jayne Schirmacher

Compass

 

Connie Scott

@Properties

 

George Selas

Dream Town

 

Lina Shah

Coldwell Banker

 

Dave Shalabi

RE/Max

 

Nancy Sliwa

Coldwell Banker

 

Peggy Smego

Coldwell Banker

 

Ginny Stewart

Jameson Sotheby’s

 

Sophia Su

RE/Max

 

Cynthia P. Tobin

@Properties

 

Sarah Toso

RE/Max

 

Tracy Tran

Coldwell Banker

 

BJ Tregoning

Coldwell Banker

 

Patrick Turley

Keller Williams

 

Greg Vollan

@Properties

 

Alexa Mimi Wagner

RE/Max

 

Keith Wilkey

BHHS Chicago

 

Mark Zipperer

RE/Max

Sales above $10 million

 

Nancy Adelman

Griffith, Grant & Lackie

 

Wilfredo Aguilar Jr.

Compass

 

Patrick Alvarez

Jameson Sotheby’s

 

Brad Andersen

Griffith, Grant & Lackie

 

Tracy Anderson

Compass

 

Hunter Andre

Coldwell Banker

 

Peter Angelo

Jameson Sotheby’s

 

Rich Anselmo

@Properties

 

Karen Arenson

Engel & Völkers

 

Allison Ascher

Coldwell Banker

 

Jeffrey Asquith

Compass

 

Alex Attiah

D’Aprile Properties

 

Gary Aver

RE/Max

 

Maureen Aylward

@Properties

 

Lauer Baby

@Properties

 

Cathy Balice

@Properties

 

Giancarlo Bargioni

Dream Town

 

Paul Barker

Baird & Warner

 

Samantha Bauman

BHHS Chicago

 

Nancy Benard

RE/Max

 

Jennifer Bennett

RE/Max

 

Milena Birov

@Properties

 

Michael Bochenek

Keller Williams

 

Brant Booker

Jameson Sotheby’s

 

Mary Braatz

RE/Max

 

Eileen Brennan

Baird & Warner

 

Lynn Briskin

@Properties

 

Elizabeth Bryant

Baird & Warner

 

James Buczynski

Compass

 

Aurica Burduja

@Properties

 

Betsy Burke

BHHS Chicago

 

Brittany Bussell

@Properties

 

Mark Bystrowicz

RE/Max

 

Jaime Campos

RE/Max

 

Brian Cargerman

@Properties

 

Olivia Carlson

@Properties

 

Julie Cassin

@Properties

 

Maria Castillo

RE/Max

 

LaNita Cates

RE/Max

 

Maria Cedano

RE/Max

 

Jordan Chalmers

Baird & Warner

 

Cheena Chandra

Jameson Sotheby’s

 

Lee Cherney

@Properties

 

Robin Chessick

Jameson Sotheby’s

 

Gesenia Cobb

Keller Williams

 

Alexander Cohen

Compass

 

Susan Colella

Baird & Warner

 

Art Collazo

Jameson Sotheby’s

 

Michelle Collingbourne

RE/Max

 

Ellyn Collins

Coldwell Banker

 

Colette Connelly

Compass

 

Brian Connolly

@Properties

 

Jamie Connor

Compass

 

Jennifer Conte

RE/Max

 

Troy Cooper

John Greene

 

Marti Corcoran

Coldwell Banker

 

Martha Corral

Century 21 Affiliated

 

Ashley Cox

D’Aprile Properties

 

Bucky Cross

Baird & Warner

 

Meg Daday

Keller Williams

 

Kristine Daley

Dream Town

 

Charese David

Compass

 

Jason Davis

Compass

 

James DeMarco

@Properties

 

Robin Depeder

@Properties

 

Matthew Diehl

Compass

 

Derek DiSera

@Properties

 

Mark Dollard

Jameson Sotheby’s

 

Melissa Dondalski

@Properties

 

Kenneth Dooley

Compass

 

Sondra Douglass

@Properties

 

Laura Rubin Dresner

Baird & Warner

 

Jennifer Drohan

Keller Williams

 

Katie Dunlop

@Properties

 

Kobi Dvora

BHHS Chicago

 

Dinny Dwyer

Coldwell Banker

 

Mike Dybas

RE/Max

 

Sherri Dzik

Compass

 

Ronald Ehlers

Jameson Sotheby’s

 

Elizabeth Bennan Ellis

BHHS Chicago

 

Nano Engdahl

Baird & Warner

 

Connie Engel

@Properties

 

Brian Ernst

eXp Realty

 

Lee Ernst

eXp Realty

 

Kristen Esplin

Griffith, Grant & Lackie

 

Lynn Fairfield

RE/Max

 

Larry Fales

RE/Max

 

William Farrell

RE/Max

 

John Federici

Compass

 

Lisa Finks

Compass

 

Daniel Firks

Compass (formerly of Keller Williams)

 

Mark Fischer

@Properties

 

Jeremiah Fisher

Compass

 

Laura Fitzpatrick

@Properties

 

Barbara Florczyk

RE/Max

 

Bradley Fox

RE/Max

 

Roger Fox

RE/Max

 

Sandra Frampton

@Properties

 

Bryce Fuller

Baird & Warner

 

George Furla

Compass

 

Michael Gaffney

Compass

 

Hector Garcia

RE/Max

 

Christopher Garvey

eXp Realty

 

Joe Gasbarra

Jameson Sotheby’s

 

Barry Gaw

RE/Max

 

Scott Gerami

Compass

 

Richard Gerber

RE/Max

 

Michael Gerhardt

RE/Max

 

Scott Gettleman

BHHS Chicago

 

Denise Gill

Baird & Warner

 

Sharon Gillman

Compass

 

Erik Gimbel

Century 21 Affiliated

 

Peggy Glickman

@Properties

 

Kristin Gonnella

Coldwell Banker

 

Carrie Goodman

@Properties

 

Carla Gorman

Baird & Warner

 

Paul Gorney

eXp Realty

 

Melissa Govedaria

Sergio & Banks

 

Sheryl Graff

Compass

 

Cris Grayson

Baird & Warner

 

Joe Green

Keller Williams

 

Connie Grunwaldt

@Properties

 

Gretchen Gullo

@Properties

 

Theresa Hahn

Compass

 

Jill Halpern

@Properties

 

Alexa Hara

@Properties

 

Ryszard Harnik

Century 21 Affiliated

 

Katherine Harris

Compass

 

Doug Harter

Baird & Warner

 

Greer Haseman

@Properties

 

Katie Hauser

Compass

 

Jennifer Hawbaker

D’Aprile Properties

 

Mona Hellinga

BHHS Chicago

 

Debbie Hepburn

@Properties

 

Ann-Marie Hickey

D’Aprile Properties

 

Brian Hilgen

RE/Max

 

Jason Hiller

Jameson Sotheby’s

 

Sherri Hoke

Jameson Sotheby’s

 

Renee Hughes

Compass

 

Michael Hulett

Jameson Sotheby’s

 

Sandy Hunter

Baird & Warner

 

Chloé Ifergan

Jameson Sotheby’s

 

Joshua Inglis

eXp Realty

 

John Irwin

Baird & Warner

 

Brandy Isaac

Compass

 

Craig Isacson

@Properties

 

Kyle Jamicich

Compass

 

Lisa Jensen

RE/Max

 

Kevin Johnson

BHHS Chicago

 

Ashley Kaehn

Compass

 

Anne Kaplan

@Properties

 

Lindsey Kaplan

@Properties

 

Bryan Kasprisin

RE/Max

 

Rita Kerins

@Properties

 

Jim Kinney

Baird & Warner

 

Mark Kloss

@Properties

 

Nick Kluding

Baird & Warner

 

Zachary Knebel

BHHS Chicago

 

Mark Koehler

D’Aprile Properties

 

Lisa Koonce

RE/Max

 

Anne Kothe

Keller Williams

 

Mark Kowalik

Baird & Warner

 

Tisha Krakowski

RE/Max

 

Aaron Kramer

Compass

 

Dan Krembuszewski

Keller Williams

 

Tadeusz Krzysztofiak

RE/Max

 

Shannon Kutchek

Compass

 

Helen LaLonde

@Properties

 

Donna Larson

D’Aprile Properties

 

Giovanni Laverde

Coldwell Banker

 

Phillip Lawrence

RE/Max

 

Linda Lee

Coldwell Banker

 

Ryan Lee

Compass

 

Michael LeFevere

Compass

 

Boris Lehtman

Fulton Grace

 

Ken Lemberger

RE/Max

 

Dave Lempa

RE/Max

 

Karen Lippoldt

RE/Max

 

Josh Lipton

Compass

 

Mike Long

@Properties

 

Martha Lozano

RE/Max

 

Dale Lubotsky

Jameson Sotheby’s

 

Jennifer Vande Lune

@Properties

 

Mary Lusk

Keller Williams

 

John Lyons

Baird & Warner

 

Frank Maguire

Baird & Warner

 

Leslie Maguire

@Properties

 

Karen Majerczak

Compass

 

Steven Malik

RE/Max

 

Janet Marinis

@Properties

 

Sheryl Marsella

RE/Max

 

Natalia Martinez

RE/Max

 

Zeferino Martinez

RE/Max

 

Elias Masud

Compass

 

Jeff Matheson

@Properties

 

Debbie Maue

Jameson Sotheby’s

 

Brenda Mauldin

Baird & Warner

 

Kathleen Maykut

RE/Max

 

Nancy McAdam

Jameson Sotheby’s

 

Mike McCallum

Baird & Warner

 

Berry McCracken

Coldwell Banker

 

Mike McCurry

Compass

 

Keith McMahon

Baird & Warner

 

Alissa McNicholas

Coldwell Banker

 

Steve Merritt

eXp Realty

 

Matthew Messel

Compass

 

Heidi Michaels

@Properties

 

Michael Michalak

RE/Max

 

Michael Mitchell

@Properties

 

Dimpi Mittal

Keller Williams

 

Mehdi Mova

Compass

 

Ghita Mueller

Coldwell Banker

 

Brendan Murphy

Dream Town

 

Randy Nasatir

@Properties

 

Brenda Newman-Lawler

RE/Max

 

Kim Noonan

RE/Max

 

Renee O’Brien

Keller Williams

 

Maureen O’Grady-Tuohy

BHHS Chicago

 

Rick O’Halloran

Coldwell Banker

 

Sheila O’Malley

D’Aprile Properties

 

Cheryl O’Rourke

Coldwell Banker

 

David Olaoye

Coldwell Banker

 

Stephany Oliveros

Compass

 

Mary Opfer

RE/Max

 

Alexander Pagonis

RE/Max

 

Rose Pagonis

RE/Max

 

Daniel Pape

Compass

 

John Park

@Properties

 

Dipali Patel

Keller Williams

 

Prashanth Pathy

Keller Williams

 

Trevor Pauling

John Greene

 

Lindsey Paulus

@Properties

 

Joel Perez

RE/Max

 

Vera Perner

Baird & Warner

 

Timothy Perry

@Properties

 

Heidi Peterson

RE/Max

 

Rebecca Phillips

Coldwell Banker

 

Marla Pierson

@Properties

 

Nadine Pomilia

RE/Max

 

Nick Pontarelli

RE/Max

 

Amy Pritchard

Jameson Sotheby’s

 

Marek Prus

RE/Max

 

Randi Quigley

Coldwell Banker

 

Bleu Randall

Baird & Warner

 

Donna Raven

RE/Max

 

Laura Reilly

Baird & Warner

 

Natalie Renna

RE/Max

 

Rick Richker

@Properties

 

Venny Rivera

RE/Max

 

Ramie Robbins

@Properties

 

Janet Robertson

Coldwell Banker

 

Susan Roche

Coldwell Banker

 

Maria Rodriguez

RE/Max

 

Heidi Rogers

Baird & Warner

 

Anne Rossley

Baird & Warner

 

Margaret Rowe

Coldwell Banker

 

Jodi Sagil

Coldwell Banker

 

Jeff Salhani

RE/Max

 

Cris Sallmen

BHHS Chicago

 

Swati Saxena

Baird & Warner

 

Edith Schell

D’Aprile Properties

 

Stephen Scheuring

Compass

 

Michelle Scholl

Baird & Warner

 

Jennifer Schreiber

Dream Town

 

Mark Schrimmer

Coldwell Banker

 

David Schwartz

Baird & Warner

 

Annie Schweitzer

Compass

 

Kim Scott

Baird & Warner

 

Heather Seidelman

@Properties

 

Caroline Senetar

RE/Max

 

David Shallow

RE/Max

 

Jane Shawkey-Nye

Baird & Warner

 

Jeavon Shegal

RE/Max

 

George Simic

John Greene

 

Catherine Simon-Vobornik

Baird & Warner

 

Matthew Skiba

RE/Max

 

Karen Skurie

Baird & Warner

 

Izabela Sloma

Compass

 

Teresa Slowinski

RE/Max

 

Nan Smith

Baird & Warner

 

Phyllis Smith

Century 21 Affiliated

 

Selena Stloukal

RE/Max

 

Randall Stob

RE/Max

 

Chris Stockwell

Compass

 

Peg Styler

@Properties

 

Robert Sullivan

BHHS Chicago

 

Amy Sunshine

@Properties

 

Dave Swanson

John Greene

 

Bernadeta Szczech

RE/Max

 

Kathy Szczech

RE/Max

 

Victoria Tan

Coldwell Banker

 

Jacob Tasharski

Compass

 

Jodi Taub

@Properties

 

Patrick Teets

Jameson Sotheby’s (formerly of @Properties)

 

Christine Thompson

Baird & Warner

 

Joe Thorne

@Properties

 

Michael Thornton

Keller Williams

 

Connie Tomlinson

@Properties

 

Bonnie Tripton

@Properties

 

Patricia Urzedowski

Keller Williams

 

Annika Valdiserri

@Properties

 

Marcia Vecchione

@Properties

 

Erika Villegas

RE/Max

 

John Vossoughi

Compass

 

Collin Wasiak

Compass

 

Ed Watts

Jameson Sotheby’s

 

Tyler Weekes

Coldwell Banker

 

Lynn Weekley

@Properties

 

Chris Wegren

Baird & Warner

 

Laura Weidner

Keller Williams

 

Courtney Welsch

Baird & Warner

 

Julie White

@Properties

 

Elizabeth Wieneke

Griffith, Grant & Lackie

 

Mary Wilson

BHHS Chicago

 

Cynthia Windeler

Keller Williams

 

Kay Wirth

RE/Max

 

Lukasz Wojcik

Jameson Sotheby’s

 

Alex Wolking

Keller Williams

 

Michael Wolson

Baird & Warner

 

Megan Wood

Compass

 

Joseph Woodbury

RE/Max

 

Sophia Worden

BHHS Chicago

 

Michael Yeagle

Compass

 

Robert Yoshimura

@Properties

 

Melanie Young

Keller Williams

 

Sara Young

RE/Max

 

Adam Zagata

D’Aprile Properties

 

Marc Zale

North Clybourn

 

Steven Zaleski

Compass

 

Brad Zibung

Compass

 

Cherie Smith Zurek

RE/Max

