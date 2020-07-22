Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module

Chicago’s Top Real Estate Teams

Rankings based on 2019 residential sales in the six-county metro area

Published today at 7:32 a.m.

To see the top-selling individual agents, click here.

1The Lowe GroupCompass268.0

2Dawn McKenna GroupColdwell Banker201.0

3The Jane Lee TeamRE/Max184.7

4The Matt Laricy GroupAmericorp Ltd.182.1

5Emily Sachs Wong@Properties181.3

6MG GroupBHHS Chicago159.0What’s one of your most memorable sales?Five or six years ago, I had a professional athlete pull out of a deal late because he realized he couldn’t fit his Maybach in the garage. He forfeited a significant amount of earnest money.

7The Sheahan GroupCompass141.3

8Leigh Marcus@Properties114.8

9The Schiller Team@Properties109.5

10The Sarah Leonard TeamRE/Max101.7

11Phil Skowron@Properties94.6

12MacPherson Westhoff GroupCompass91.3

13Team MVPCompass88.4

14The Leslie McDonnell TeamRE/Max86.5

15The Home Discovery TeamJameson Sotheby’s85.5

16Brad Lippitz GroupCompass80.6

17Bari and Elena Team@Properties78.8

18Klopas Stratton TeamBHHS Chicago77.9

19Ames Group ChicagoEngel & Völkers74.4

20The DelBoccio/Marchetti Group@Properties71.7

21The Biazar GroupNorth Clybourn71.5

22Weinberg Choi ResidentialKeller Williams69.4

23The McKay Group@Properties69.0

24Bryan Bomba Group@Properties68.7

25The Morrison Home Team@Properties66.5

26Lisa Wolf Team Keller Williams63.6

27The Cindy Banks TeamRE/Max63.0

28The Joanne Hudson GroupCompass61.3

29The Paige Dooley TeamCompass60.2

30Quaid and RooneyKeller Williams59.9

31The Kombrink TeamRE/Max59.8

32The Amy Kite TeamKeller Williams59.4

33Mike McCatty GroupCentury 21 Affiliated59.2

34Corwin PartnersJameson Sotheby’s57.9

35Holly Connors — GetBurbed@Properties56.8

36Frank Montro HomeKeller Williams55.6

37Pattie Murray TeamBHHS Chicago55.3

38Eugene Fu@Properties54.8What small thing can be an immediate turnoff to buyers?Toilet seats that are up. Flip them all down before showing.

39Monarque Real Estate GroupKeller Williams54.7

40Hebson TeamDream Town54.3

41ChicagoHome Brokerage Network@Properties53.5

42The Wexler Gault Group@Properties53.1

43The Lance Kammes TeamRE/Max52.1

44The Danny McGovern TeamRE/Max51.9

45Team Luis OrtizRE/Max51.7

46The Rubenstein Fox TeamBaird & Warner50.3

47Jill SilversteinCompass50.2

48Zimmerman GroupKeller Williams50.1

49Danielle Moy@Properties49.6How long should my property sit on the market before I cut the price?About two weeks. Right now, with inventory as low as it is, properties are gone within the first two weeks if they’re not overpriced.

50Team FallicoDream Town49.5

51DG Advisors GroupFulton Grace48.9

52Cathy Bier GroupCompass48.5

53Ivona Kutermankiewicz GroupBHHS Chicago48.3

54Judy Jisa@Properties47.8

55The Brian Grossman Group@Properties47.8

56Natasha Motev — Chicago Fine HomesJameson Sotheby’s47.5

57Barbara O’Connor GroupDream Town47.1

58Kate WaddellCompass46.5

59Busby GroupCompass45.9

60Dowell GroupBHHS Chicago45.2

61Homes By MarcoRE/Max44.9

62The Lori Mattice TeamRE/Max44.8

63Bob Safranski@Properties44.8

64The Hausman TeamRE/Max43.2

65The Thomas Team@Properties43.0

66Phair-Hinton GroupKeller Williams42.4

67Rizzo TeamColdwell Banker42.2

68Brooke Vanderbok Team@Properties42.1

69Kalamaras Group@Properties41.5

70Dean Tubekis TeamColdwell Banker41.3

71Deal With Diamond Group@Properties41.3

72Capitanini TeamColdwell Banker40.5

73The Schneider GroupColdwell Banker40.2

74The Spaniak TeameXp Realty40.1

75MB Luxury Group@Properties40.0

76The Wexler GroupKeller Williams40.0

77Lauren M. WoodCompass39.3

78Malone ResidentialCompass38.9

79The Melissa Garcia TeamRE/Max38.8

80Flora Blahnik@Properties38.7

81Melissa Siegal@Properties38.0

82Kevin Wood Group@Properties37.4

83Amy DuongCompass36.6

84The Angiep TeamRE/Max36.1

85LIV PartnersCompass36.1

86Jed Skae@Properties35.9

87Wardlow GroupKeller Williams35.9

88Keith DickersonCompass35.7

89Nathan WilksCompass35.6

90Chicago Home Partner@Properties35.6

91The Alex Rullo TeamRE/Max35.0

92The Shenfeld GroupJameson Sotheby’s34.8

93Sohail Group@Properties34.3

94Robin Phelps@Properties34.1

95DWK Realty Team@Properties33.9

96The Robert Wisdom TeamRE/Max33.8

97Erin Mandel Ruttenberg@Properties33.3

98TKMD GroupBHHS Chicago33.2

99The George Bessette TeamRE/Max32.6

100Danny Glick Group@Properties32.3

Sales above $20 million

 

Jean Anderson & Donna Mancuso

BHHS Chicago

 

Vincent Anzalone Realtor Group

Dream Town

 

Christie Ascione

@Properties

 

ATM Team

BHHS Chicago

 

Elizabeth August

@Properties

 

The Alley Ballard Team

@Properties

 

Elizabeth Ballis

Compass

 

The Becker Group

RE/Max

 

Cam Benson

@Properties

 

Harold Blum

@Properties

 

Kathy Brothers Team

Keller Williams

 

Michelle Browne

@Properties

 

Buckner Canales Group

Compass

 

Chicago Condo Finder

BHHS Chicago

 

Chicago Home Collective

Compass

 

Alice Chin

Compass (formerly of Keller Williams)

 

Dom Clarizio & Judie Fiandaca Residential Commercial Group

@Properties

 

The Cobb Team

RE/Max

 

Dan Group

Keller Williams

 

The Thomas Domasik Team

RE/Max

 

Owen Duffy Group

Fulton Grace

 

Nadine Ferrata

Compass

 

Kat Fish Group

Keller Williams

 

Fisher Powers Group

Coldwell Banker

 

Eudice Fogel

Compass

 

Tricia Fox Group

@Properties

 

Honore & Kelly Frumentino

@Properties (formerly of BHHS Chicago)

 

Dena Furlow Team

Keller Williams

 

The Pablo Galarza Team

RE/Max

 

Garry Team

Keller Williams

 

The Sharon Gidley Team

RE/Max

 

GK Chicago

BHHS Chicago

 

The Goldstein Group

@Properties

 

The Rosie Gonzalez Group

Coldwell Banker

 

Jim Gramata

@Properties

 

The Grander Group

Keller Williams

 

Mary Grant

@Properties

 

Griffin Harvey Group

Baird & Warner

 

The Hackel Team

RE/Max

 

The Hall Group

Coldwell Banker

 

Christine Hancock

@Properties

 

Landon Harper Group

@Properties

 

Shay Hata

BHHS Chicago

 

Hering Homes Team

@Properties

 

Ryan Hill Group

Century 21 Affiliated

 

Anne Hodge Group

@Properties

 

Homes With Team Family

RE/Max

 

The Huyck Group

Keller Williams

 

Mark Icuss

Compass

 

Sam Jenkins Group

Jameson Sotheby’s (formerly of Compass)

 

Cory Jones Team

RE/Max

 

Richard Kasper

Compass

 

Mark Keppy Group

@Properties

 

The Kohler Group

Coldwell Banker

 

Lang Team

John Greene

 

Lauren Properties

Jameson Sotheby’s

 

The Lavelle Group

@Properties

 

Lewis Group

Dream Town

 

LMKS Group

Dream Town

 

Vittoria Logli

@Properties

 

Lothamer Group

@Properties

 

Luigui’s Team

RE/Max

 

The Macino Team

@Properties

 

Jackie Mack & More

Jameson Sotheby’s

 

Paul Mancini

@Properties

 

Gloria Matlin

Compass

 

Mawicke Group

@Properties

 

Steve McEwen

@Properties

 

Lisa McMillan

@Properties

 

The Meier Group

@Properties

 

Memeti Group

RE/Max

 

Moon Group Chicago

Keller Williams

 

The Tom Moran Team

@Properties

 

Rob Morrison Team

Coldwell Banker

 

My Chicago Resource

Keller Williams

 

The Nash Team

Jameson Sotheby’s

 

Elaine Pagels Group

BHHS Chicago

 

The Pagonis Group

RE/Max

 

Ivonne Payes Team

RE/Max

 

Amy Pecoraro and Associates

RE/Max

 

The Pinnacle Team

Compass

 

Porter Goldberg Real Estate

Jameson Sotheby’s

 

The Jeff Proctor Group

@Properties

 

Proximity Partners

Griffith, Grant & Lackie

 

Rafay Qamar

Compass

 

The Roback Team

Baird & Warner

 

Lisa Sanders Group

Dream Town

 

The Schwabe Group

@Properties

 

The Ian Schwartz Group

Coldwell Banker

 

Philip Schwartz

@Properties

 

Darrell Scott

Compass

 

Seventy7 Group

Fulton Grace

 

C Starr Team

@Properties

 

Scott Stavish Group

@Properties

 

Streeterville Properties Group

Jameson Sotheby’s

 

Summerville Partners

Dream Town

 

Julie Sutton

Compass

 

Swake Group

Dream Town

 

Sweet Water Homes

Keller Williams

 

The Basel Tarabein Team

RE/Max

 

Team Sachs

@Properties

 

The Sadie Winter Team

RE/Max

 

The Yeager Team

@Properties

 

The Esther Zamudio Team

RE/Max

Sales above $15 million

 

Alberts Maletsky Team

Baird & Warner

 

The Connie Antoniou Team

Jameson Sotheby’s

 

The Apostal Group

Keller Williams

 

The AVE Team

BHHS Chicago

 

Bakas Team

Keller Williams

 

The Betourne Bialek Team

RE/Max

 

Tim Binning Team

RE/Max

 

Bette Bleeker

@Properties

 

Bremer Team

Keller Williams

 

The Bruno-Ghighi Team

Baird & Warner

 

Cara Buffa Group

BHHS Chicago

 

The Kevin Burke Team

RE/Max

 

The Susan Camiliere Team

RE/Max

 

Carter Group Chicago

Keller Williams

 

Engle Chenot Group

Fulton Grace

 

Renee Clark

@Properties

 

The Susan Coveny Team

RE/Max

 

Christie & Lynn DelGreco

Coldwell Banker

 

Janelle Dennis

@Properties

 

Thomas Downing Group

@Properties

 

Fleetwood + Miceli Residential

Jameson Sotheby’s

 

Daniel Fowler

@Properties

 

Chris Gaggero Team

@Properties

 

Gerardo Garcia

@Properties

 

The Sheila Gentile Group

Coldwell Banker

 

Genyk Group

@Properties

 

Andy Gersten

@Properties

 

Riz Gilani Group

Dream Town

 

Beth Gomez & Associates

BHHS Chicago

 

Goodwin, Robinson, Garcia

John Greene

 

Joe Graham Homes

Keller Williams

 

Neil Hackler Group

Fulton Grace

 

Nicole Hajdu

@Properties (formerly of Dream Town)

 

Jan Hazlett

@Properties

 

Holzl Homes

Keller Williams

 

HouseHunters4U

BHHS Chicago

 

Diana & Chuck Ivas

BHHS Chicago

 

Mark Jak

@Properties

 

Jasinski Home Team

Baird & Warner

 

JH Real Estate Group

Jameson Sotheby’s

 

The Jeff Jordan Team

RE/Max

 

Kanter Team

Dream Town

 

Coleen Kent Karpf

@Properties

 

The Tara Kelleher Team

@Properties

 

Carrie Kenna & Elizabeth Kenna Burke

BHHS Chicago

 

Ron Knoll

@Properties

 

The Young Lee Group

@Properties

 

The Litsa Lekatsos Team

RE/Max

 

Dave Lempa Team

RE/Max

 

Lincoln Squared Group

Century 21 Affiliated

 

Angie Lotz Team

RE/Max

 

Lyon Folker Campbell Partners

BHHS Chicago

 

The Mabadi Group

BHHS Chicago

 

Harry Maisel

@Properties

 

Maranda Group

@Properties

 

Michelle Martin Group

@Properties

 

Sarah Maxwell

@Properties

 

Nellie McCarthy

BHHS Chicago

 

The Meyers Group

Compass

 

The Lucille Mierop Team

RE/Max

 

Mistrata Group

Dream Town

 

Monaco Group

Keller Williams

 

Anne Monckton Group

Baird & Warner

 

Moustis Group

Keller Williams

 

Mundy Advisors

@Properties

 

The Brett Novack Group

@Properties

 

Pawlak Properties

Keller Williams

 

The Pearson Group

@Properties

 

Randi Pellar & Sharon Glickman

Baird & Warner

 

Karen Pence Group

@Properties

 

The Pickard Group

RE/Max

 

The Pickens and Placko Team

Baird & Warner

 

Ted Pickus

@Properties

 

The Rick Pulciani Team

Keller Williams

 

The Cindy Purdom Team

RE/Max

 

The Kyra Pych Team

RE/Max

 

Karen Ranquist Group

BHHS Chicago

 

Realty Chicago

Fulton Grace

 

Lori Rowe

Coldwell Banker

 

The Morgan Sage Team

BHHS Chicago

 

The Kimberly Schnoor Team

RE/Max

 

Meredith Schreiber

@Properties

 

Heidi Seagren Fine Homes

Jameson Sotheby’s

 

The George Seaverns Team

RE/Max

 

Jodi Serio

@Properties

 

Shopping Casas

Keller Williams

 

Kim Shortsle & Carleigh Goldsberry

BHHS Chicago

 

Matt Shrake

Coldwell Banker

 

Alex Stoykov Group

Compass (formerly of BHHS Chicago)

 

Team Mangel

@Properties

 

Dan Timm Group

Baird & Warner

 

TOPP Team

BHHS Chicago

 

The Trace Team

@Properties (formerly of Griffith, Grant & Lackie)

 

Tri-Vantage Group

@Properties

 

Chris Veech

@Properties

 

Velocity Real Estate Group

Keller Williams

 

Michael Vesole

@Properties

 

The Wells Group

RE/Max

 

Beth Wexner and Team

@Properties

 

Tracy Wurster Team

BHHS Chicago

 

Wyman Home Team

@Properties

 

Donna Zupancic

@Properties

Sales above $10 million

 

Robert Adolfson

@Properties

 

The Anderson Group

BHHS Chicago

 

Stephanie Andre

@Properties

 

The Gary Aver Team

RE/Max

 

The Alberto Avila Team

RE/Max

 

The Baines Sever Group

Jameson Sotheby’s

 

Gillian Baker Team

BHHS Chicago

 

The Bellagio Papale Group

Jameson Sotheby’s

 

Brooke Sells Chicago

Dream Town

 

Linda Broznowski Team

@Properties

 

The Jaime Ashley Campos Team

RE/Max

 

Candea Development

Dream Town

 

Chris Caputo Real Estate Team

Century 21 Affiliated

 

Bridget Carroll

Keller Williams

 

Jen & Jim Cavanaugh

Coldwell Banker

 

Cheryl Chambers

@Properties

 

Chicago Southland Homes

Keller Williams

 

The Peggy Cobrin Team

Coldwell Banker

 

Colovos Soupos Group

RE/Max

 

Coros Mackey Group

Baird & Warner

 

The Shane Crawford Team

RE/Max

 

Peter Cummins

@Properties

 

The Karen Danenberg Team

RE/Max

 

Jeanne DeSanto

@Properties

 

Paul Dimmick

@Properties

 

The Dita Group

Baird & Warner

 

The Dream Team

Baird & Warner

 

Edgewater Home Team

@Properties

 

Carol Ann Edwards-Nasser

@Properties

 

The Madonna Egan Team

RE/Max

 

The Nancy Eisele Team

Coldwell Banker

 

Elisa & Lynne Homes

Keller Williams

 

The Gamble Dwyer Team

RE/Max

 

The Gates/LothTeam

RE/Max

 

Dana Gerstenschlager

@Properties

 

Leslie Glazier

@Properties

 

Gorz Group

Keller Williams

 

Gramercy Group

Fulton Grace

 

The Greenberg Group

Keller Williams

 

The Gretz Team

Coldwell Banker

 

The Kenneth Guzzetta Team

RE/Max

 

Haake Team

Century 21 Affiliated

 

Halpin Group

Dream Town

 

Celine Heraty

@Properties

 

The HillebrandTeam

Dream Town

 

Hoos Real Estate Group

Coldwell Banker

 

John Huebner

@Properties

 

The Terri Hunt Team

RE/Max

 

The Jen Iaccino Group

@Properties

 

The Jacobs Group

@Properties

 

Marina & Stu Jacobson

BHHS Chicago

 

Carly Jones & Maxine Goldberg

Engel & Vöelkers

 

JS Group

BHHS Chicago

 

Heather Keller

Keller Williams

 

The Keystone Group

Jameson Sotheby’s

 

Lashmett Allen Group

BHHS Chicago

 

Kim Lawler & Katie Minott

John Greene

 

The Leavenworth Team

Coldwell Banker

 

The Mike Lenz Team

RE/Max

 

The Michael Lescher Team

RE/Max

 

The Lifestyles Team

Coldwell Banker

 

Lighthouse Team

Fulton Grace

 

Lindsey Knows Chicago

Dream Town

 

Lotzof Malk Residential

@Properties

 

The Luby Group

@Properties

 

Benjamin Martin Group

@Properties

 

The Mattz Mega Group

Keller Williams

 

McCann Properties Group

Keller Williams

 

McComas Residential

@Properties

 

Christina McNamee Residential Team

@Properties

 

MercFoss Team

Coldwell Banker

 

Jim Newcomb and Candy Hill

D’Aprile Properties

 

The Jennifer Niederbrach Team

RE/Max

 

Mike Nielsen

RE/Max

 

The John Nugent Team

Coldwell Banker

 

The Nunez Team

RE/Max

 

Danny & Katy O’Donoghue

Baird & Warner

 

Sharon O’Hara

@Properties

 

Ongena Group

@Properties

 

The Mary Opfer Team

RE/Max

 

The Opsahl Team

RE/Max

 

Parish Team

John Greene

 

Lisa Peck Team

@Properties

 

The Cathy Peters Team

RE/Max

 

The Michael Pochron Group

@Properties

 

David Porter

@Properties

 

The Liliana Quaglia Team

RE/Max

 

Rahilly and Associates

Coldwell Banker

 

The Reuter Team

RE/Max

 

Anne Connolly Rief Group

@Properties

 

The Ristine Team

Keller Williams

 

The Andretta Robinson Team

RE/Max

 

Jay Rodgers Team

RE/Max

 

Sadoff Group

@Properties

 

The Vik Sagar Team

RE/Max

 

The Mark Santoyo Group

RE/Max

 

The Sartain Team

Keller Williams

 

The Dawn Simmons Team

RE/Max

 

SK Group

Fulton Grace

 

Kevin Snow & Marie Campbell

BHHS Chicago

 

Swinden Homes

RE/Max

 

Sarah & Jim Taich

Baird & Warner

 

Team Miller

Keller Williams

 

Team Sears

@Properties

 

Eve & Todd Trawinski

BHHS Chicago

 

Virginia Trux

@Properties

 

The Robin Vandiver Group

Coldwell Banker

 

The Ville Team

Coldwell Banker

 

Karl Vogel

@Properties

 

The Ronda Wallace Team

RE/Max

 

Walsh Realty Group

Keller Williams

 

John Wassinger

@Properties

 

The Watson Team

RE/Max

 

The Wesson Group

Dream Town

 

The Jeanine Wheeler Team

@Properties

 

The Jack Wolf Team

RE/Max

 

Wright Real Estate Group

Keller Williams

 

Heidi Ziomek & Marty Walsh

Dream Town

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module