Chicago’s Top Real Estate Teams
Rankings based on 2019 residential sales in the six-county metro area
1The Lowe GroupCompass268.0
2Dawn McKenna GroupColdwell Banker201.0
3The Jane Lee TeamRE/Max184.7
4The Matt Laricy GroupAmericorp Ltd.182.1
5Emily Sachs Wong@Properties181.3
6MG GroupBHHS Chicago159.0What’s one of your most memorable sales?Five or six years ago, I had a professional athlete pull out of a deal late because he realized he couldn’t fit his Maybach in the garage. He forfeited a significant amount of earnest money.
7The Sheahan GroupCompass141.3
8Leigh Marcus@Properties114.8
9The Schiller Team@Properties109.5
10The Sarah Leonard TeamRE/Max101.7
11Phil Skowron@Properties94.6
12MacPherson Westhoff GroupCompass91.3
13Team MVPCompass88.4
14The Leslie McDonnell TeamRE/Max86.5
15The Home Discovery TeamJameson Sotheby’s85.5
16Brad Lippitz GroupCompass80.6
17Bari and Elena Team@Properties78.8
18Klopas Stratton TeamBHHS Chicago77.9
19Ames Group ChicagoEngel & Völkers74.4
20The DelBoccio/Marchetti Group@Properties71.7
21The Biazar GroupNorth Clybourn71.5
22Weinberg Choi ResidentialKeller Williams69.4
23The McKay Group@Properties69.0
24Bryan Bomba Group@Properties68.7
25The Morrison Home Team@Properties66.5
26Lisa Wolf Team Keller Williams63.6
27The Cindy Banks TeamRE/Max63.0
28The Joanne Hudson GroupCompass61.3
29The Paige Dooley TeamCompass60.2
30Quaid and RooneyKeller Williams59.9
31The Kombrink TeamRE/Max59.8
32The Amy Kite TeamKeller Williams59.4
33Mike McCatty GroupCentury 21 Affiliated59.2
34Corwin PartnersJameson Sotheby’s57.9
35Holly Connors — GetBurbed@Properties56.8
36Frank Montro HomeKeller Williams55.6
37Pattie Murray TeamBHHS Chicago55.3
38Eugene Fu@Properties54.8What small thing can be an immediate turnoff to buyers?Toilet seats that are up. Flip them all down before showing.
39Monarque Real Estate GroupKeller Williams54.7
40Hebson TeamDream Town54.3
41ChicagoHome Brokerage Network@Properties53.5
42The Wexler Gault Group@Properties53.1
43The Lance Kammes TeamRE/Max52.1
44The Danny McGovern TeamRE/Max51.9
45Team Luis OrtizRE/Max51.7
46The Rubenstein Fox TeamBaird & Warner50.3
47Jill SilversteinCompass50.2
48Zimmerman GroupKeller Williams50.1
49Danielle Moy@Properties49.6How long should my property sit on the market before I cut the price?About two weeks. Right now, with inventory as low as it is, properties are gone within the first two weeks if they’re not overpriced.
50Team FallicoDream Town49.5
51DG Advisors GroupFulton Grace48.9
52Cathy Bier GroupCompass48.5
53Ivona Kutermankiewicz GroupBHHS Chicago48.3
54Judy Jisa@Properties47.8
55The Brian Grossman Group@Properties47.8
56Natasha Motev — Chicago Fine HomesJameson Sotheby’s47.5
57Barbara O’Connor GroupDream Town47.1
58Kate WaddellCompass46.5
59Busby GroupCompass45.9
60Dowell GroupBHHS Chicago45.2
61Homes By MarcoRE/Max44.9
62The Lori Mattice TeamRE/Max44.8
63Bob Safranski@Properties44.8
64The Hausman TeamRE/Max43.2
65The Thomas Team@Properties43.0
66Phair-Hinton GroupKeller Williams42.4
67Rizzo TeamColdwell Banker42.2
68Brooke Vanderbok Team@Properties42.1
69Kalamaras Group@Properties41.5
70Dean Tubekis TeamColdwell Banker41.3
71Deal With Diamond Group@Properties41.3
72Capitanini TeamColdwell Banker40.5
73The Schneider GroupColdwell Banker40.2
74The Spaniak TeameXp Realty40.1
75MB Luxury Group@Properties40.0
76The Wexler GroupKeller Williams40.0
77Lauren M. WoodCompass39.3
78Malone ResidentialCompass38.9
79The Melissa Garcia TeamRE/Max38.8
80Flora Blahnik@Properties38.7
81Melissa Siegal@Properties38.0
82Kevin Wood Group@Properties37.4
83Amy DuongCompass36.6
84The Angiep TeamRE/Max36.1
85LIV PartnersCompass36.1
86Jed Skae@Properties35.9
87Wardlow GroupKeller Williams35.9
88Keith DickersonCompass35.7
89Nathan WilksCompass35.6
90Chicago Home Partner@Properties35.6
91The Alex Rullo TeamRE/Max35.0
92The Shenfeld GroupJameson Sotheby’s34.8
93Sohail Group@Properties34.3
94Robin Phelps@Properties34.1
95DWK Realty Team@Properties33.9
96The Robert Wisdom TeamRE/Max33.8
97Erin Mandel Ruttenberg@Properties33.3
98TKMD GroupBHHS Chicago33.2
99The George Bessette TeamRE/Max32.6
100Danny Glick Group@Properties32.3
Sales above $20 million
Jean Anderson & Donna Mancuso
BHHS Chicago
Vincent Anzalone Realtor Group
Dream Town
Christie Ascione
@Properties
ATM Team
BHHS Chicago
Elizabeth August
@Properties
The Alley Ballard Team
@Properties
Elizabeth Ballis
Compass
The Becker Group
RE/Max
Cam Benson
@Properties
Harold Blum
@Properties
Kathy Brothers Team
Keller Williams
Michelle Browne
@Properties
Buckner Canales Group
Compass
Chicago Condo Finder
BHHS Chicago
Chicago Home Collective
Compass
Alice Chin
Compass (formerly of Keller Williams)
Dom Clarizio & Judie Fiandaca Residential Commercial Group
@Properties
The Cobb Team
RE/Max
Dan Group
Keller Williams
The Thomas Domasik Team
RE/Max
Owen Duffy Group
Fulton Grace
Nadine Ferrata
Compass
Kat Fish Group
Keller Williams
Fisher Powers Group
Coldwell Banker
Eudice Fogel
Compass
Tricia Fox Group
@Properties
Honore & Kelly Frumentino
@Properties (formerly of BHHS Chicago)
Dena Furlow Team
Keller Williams
The Pablo Galarza Team
RE/Max
Garry Team
Keller Williams
The Sharon Gidley Team
RE/Max
GK Chicago
BHHS Chicago
The Goldstein Group
@Properties
The Rosie Gonzalez Group
Coldwell Banker
Jim Gramata
@Properties
The Grander Group
Keller Williams
Mary Grant
@Properties
Griffin Harvey Group
Baird & Warner
The Hackel Team
RE/Max
The Hall Group
Coldwell Banker
Christine Hancock
@Properties
Landon Harper Group
@Properties
Shay Hata
BHHS Chicago
Hering Homes Team
@Properties
Ryan Hill Group
Century 21 Affiliated
Anne Hodge Group
@Properties
Homes With Team Family
RE/Max
The Huyck Group
Keller Williams
Mark Icuss
Compass
Sam Jenkins Group
Jameson Sotheby’s (formerly of Compass)
Cory Jones Team
RE/Max
Richard Kasper
Compass
Mark Keppy Group
@Properties
The Kohler Group
Coldwell Banker
Lang Team
John Greene
Lauren Properties
Jameson Sotheby’s
The Lavelle Group
@Properties
Lewis Group
Dream Town
LMKS Group
Dream Town
Vittoria Logli
@Properties
Lothamer Group
@Properties
Luigui’s Team
RE/Max
The Macino Team
@Properties
Jackie Mack & More
Jameson Sotheby’s
Paul Mancini
@Properties
Gloria Matlin
Compass
Mawicke Group
@Properties
Steve McEwen
@Properties
Lisa McMillan
@Properties
The Meier Group
@Properties
Memeti Group
RE/Max
Moon Group Chicago
Keller Williams
The Tom Moran Team
@Properties
Rob Morrison Team
Coldwell Banker
My Chicago Resource
Keller Williams
The Nash Team
Jameson Sotheby’s
Elaine Pagels Group
BHHS Chicago
The Pagonis Group
RE/Max
Ivonne Payes Team
RE/Max
Amy Pecoraro and Associates
RE/Max
The Pinnacle Team
Compass
Porter Goldberg Real Estate
Jameson Sotheby’s
The Jeff Proctor Group
@Properties
Proximity Partners
Griffith, Grant & Lackie
Rafay Qamar
Compass
The Roback Team
Baird & Warner
Lisa Sanders Group
Dream Town
The Schwabe Group
@Properties
The Ian Schwartz Group
Coldwell Banker
Philip Schwartz
@Properties
Darrell Scott
Compass
Seventy7 Group
Fulton Grace
C Starr Team
@Properties
Scott Stavish Group
@Properties
Streeterville Properties Group
Jameson Sotheby’s
Summerville Partners
Dream Town
Julie Sutton
Compass
Swake Group
Dream Town
Sweet Water Homes
Keller Williams
The Basel Tarabein Team
RE/Max
Team Sachs
@Properties
The Sadie Winter Team
RE/Max
The Yeager Team
@Properties
The Esther Zamudio Team
RE/Max
Sales above $15 million
Alberts Maletsky Team
Baird & Warner
The Connie Antoniou Team
Jameson Sotheby’s
The Apostal Group
Keller Williams
The AVE Team
BHHS Chicago
Bakas Team
Keller Williams
The Betourne Bialek Team
RE/Max
Tim Binning Team
RE/Max
Bette Bleeker
@Properties
Bremer Team
Keller Williams
The Bruno-Ghighi Team
Baird & Warner
Cara Buffa Group
BHHS Chicago
The Kevin Burke Team
RE/Max
The Susan Camiliere Team
RE/Max
Carter Group Chicago
Keller Williams
Engle Chenot Group
Fulton Grace
Renee Clark
@Properties
The Susan Coveny Team
RE/Max
Christie & Lynn DelGreco
Coldwell Banker
Janelle Dennis
@Properties
Thomas Downing Group
@Properties
Fleetwood + Miceli Residential
Jameson Sotheby’s
Daniel Fowler
@Properties
Chris Gaggero Team
@Properties
Gerardo Garcia
@Properties
The Sheila Gentile Group
Coldwell Banker
Genyk Group
@Properties
Andy Gersten
@Properties
Riz Gilani Group
Dream Town
Beth Gomez & Associates
BHHS Chicago
Goodwin, Robinson, Garcia
John Greene
Joe Graham Homes
Keller Williams
Neil Hackler Group
Fulton Grace
Nicole Hajdu
@Properties (formerly of Dream Town)
Jan Hazlett
@Properties
Holzl Homes
Keller Williams
HouseHunters4U
BHHS Chicago
Diana & Chuck Ivas
BHHS Chicago
Mark Jak
@Properties
Jasinski Home Team
Baird & Warner
JH Real Estate Group
Jameson Sotheby’s
The Jeff Jordan Team
RE/Max
Kanter Team
Dream Town
Coleen Kent Karpf
@Properties
The Tara Kelleher Team
@Properties
Carrie Kenna & Elizabeth Kenna Burke
BHHS Chicago
Ron Knoll
@Properties
The Young Lee Group
@Properties
The Litsa Lekatsos Team
RE/Max
Dave Lempa Team
RE/Max
Lincoln Squared Group
Century 21 Affiliated
Angie Lotz Team
RE/Max
Lyon Folker Campbell Partners
BHHS Chicago
The Mabadi Group
BHHS Chicago
Harry Maisel
@Properties
Maranda Group
@Properties
Michelle Martin Group
@Properties
Sarah Maxwell
@Properties
Nellie McCarthy
BHHS Chicago
The Meyers Group
Compass
The Lucille Mierop Team
RE/Max
Mistrata Group
Dream Town
Monaco Group
Keller Williams
Anne Monckton Group
Baird & Warner
Moustis Group
Keller Williams
Mundy Advisors
@Properties
The Brett Novack Group
@Properties
Pawlak Properties
Keller Williams
The Pearson Group
@Properties
Randi Pellar & Sharon Glickman
Baird & Warner
Karen Pence Group
@Properties
The Pickard Group
RE/Max
The Pickens and Placko Team
Baird & Warner
Ted Pickus
@Properties
The Rick Pulciani Team
Keller Williams
The Cindy Purdom Team
RE/Max
The Kyra Pych Team
RE/Max
Karen Ranquist Group
BHHS Chicago
Realty Chicago
Fulton Grace
Lori Rowe
Coldwell Banker
The Morgan Sage Team
BHHS Chicago
The Kimberly Schnoor Team
RE/Max
Meredith Schreiber
@Properties
Heidi Seagren Fine Homes
Jameson Sotheby’s
The George Seaverns Team
RE/Max
Jodi Serio
@Properties
Shopping Casas
Keller Williams
Kim Shortsle & Carleigh Goldsberry
BHHS Chicago
Matt Shrake
Coldwell Banker
Alex Stoykov Group
Compass (formerly of BHHS Chicago)
Team Mangel
@Properties
Dan Timm Group
Baird & Warner
TOPP Team
BHHS Chicago
The Trace Team
@Properties (formerly of Griffith, Grant & Lackie)
Tri-Vantage Group
@Properties
Chris Veech
@Properties
Velocity Real Estate Group
Keller Williams
Michael Vesole
@Properties
The Wells Group
RE/Max
Beth Wexner and Team
@Properties
Tracy Wurster Team
BHHS Chicago
Wyman Home Team
@Properties
Donna Zupancic
@Properties
Sales above $10 million
Robert Adolfson
@Properties
The Anderson Group
BHHS Chicago
Stephanie Andre
@Properties
The Gary Aver Team
RE/Max
The Alberto Avila Team
RE/Max
The Baines Sever Group
Jameson Sotheby’s
Gillian Baker Team
BHHS Chicago
The Bellagio Papale Group
Jameson Sotheby’s
Brooke Sells Chicago
Dream Town
Linda Broznowski Team
@Properties
The Jaime Ashley Campos Team
RE/Max
Candea Development
Dream Town
Chris Caputo Real Estate Team
Century 21 Affiliated
Bridget Carroll
Keller Williams
Jen & Jim Cavanaugh
Coldwell Banker
Cheryl Chambers
@Properties
Chicago Southland Homes
Keller Williams
The Peggy Cobrin Team
Coldwell Banker
Colovos Soupos Group
RE/Max
Coros Mackey Group
Baird & Warner
The Shane Crawford Team
RE/Max
Peter Cummins
@Properties
The Karen Danenberg Team
RE/Max
Jeanne DeSanto
@Properties
Paul Dimmick
@Properties
The Dita Group
Baird & Warner
The Dream Team
Baird & Warner
Edgewater Home Team
@Properties
Carol Ann Edwards-Nasser
@Properties
The Madonna Egan Team
RE/Max
The Nancy Eisele Team
Coldwell Banker
Elisa & Lynne Homes
Keller Williams
The Gamble Dwyer Team
RE/Max
The Gates/LothTeam
RE/Max
Dana Gerstenschlager
@Properties
Leslie Glazier
@Properties
Gorz Group
Keller Williams
Gramercy Group
Fulton Grace
The Greenberg Group
Keller Williams
The Gretz Team
Coldwell Banker
The Kenneth Guzzetta Team
RE/Max
Haake Team
Century 21 Affiliated
Halpin Group
Dream Town
Celine Heraty
@Properties
The HillebrandTeam
Dream Town
Hoos Real Estate Group
Coldwell Banker
John Huebner
@Properties
The Terri Hunt Team
RE/Max
The Jen Iaccino Group
@Properties
The Jacobs Group
@Properties
Marina & Stu Jacobson
BHHS Chicago
Carly Jones & Maxine Goldberg
Engel & Vöelkers
JS Group
BHHS Chicago
Heather Keller
Keller Williams
The Keystone Group
Jameson Sotheby’s
Lashmett Allen Group
BHHS Chicago
Kim Lawler & Katie Minott
John Greene
The Leavenworth Team
Coldwell Banker
The Mike Lenz Team
RE/Max
The Michael Lescher Team
RE/Max
The Lifestyles Team
Coldwell Banker
Lighthouse Team
Fulton Grace
Lindsey Knows Chicago
Dream Town
Lotzof Malk Residential
@Properties
The Luby Group
@Properties
Benjamin Martin Group
@Properties
The Mattz Mega Group
Keller Williams
McCann Properties Group
Keller Williams
McComas Residential
@Properties
Christina McNamee Residential Team
@Properties
MercFoss Team
Coldwell Banker
Jim Newcomb and Candy Hill
D’Aprile Properties
The Jennifer Niederbrach Team
RE/Max
Mike Nielsen
RE/Max
The John Nugent Team
Coldwell Banker
The Nunez Team
RE/Max
Danny & Katy O’Donoghue
Baird & Warner
Sharon O’Hara
@Properties
Ongena Group
@Properties
The Mary Opfer Team
RE/Max
The Opsahl Team
RE/Max
Parish Team
John Greene
Lisa Peck Team
@Properties
The Cathy Peters Team
RE/Max
The Michael Pochron Group
@Properties
David Porter
@Properties
The Liliana Quaglia Team
RE/Max
Rahilly and Associates
Coldwell Banker
The Reuter Team
RE/Max
Anne Connolly Rief Group
@Properties
The Ristine Team
Keller Williams
The Andretta Robinson Team
RE/Max
Jay Rodgers Team
RE/Max
Sadoff Group
@Properties
The Vik Sagar Team
RE/Max
The Mark Santoyo Group
RE/Max
The Sartain Team
Keller Williams
The Dawn Simmons Team
RE/Max
SK Group
Fulton Grace
Kevin Snow & Marie Campbell
BHHS Chicago
Swinden Homes
RE/Max
Sarah & Jim Taich
Baird & Warner
Team Miller
Keller Williams
Team Sears
@Properties
Eve & Todd Trawinski
BHHS Chicago
Virginia Trux
@Properties
The Robin Vandiver Group
Coldwell Banker
The Ville Team
Coldwell Banker
Karl Vogel
@Properties
The Ronda Wallace Team
RE/Max
Walsh Realty Group
Keller Williams
John Wassinger
@Properties
The Watson Team
RE/Max
The Wesson Group
Dream Town
The Jeanine Wheeler Team
@Properties
The Jack Wolf Team
RE/Max
Wright Real Estate Group
Keller Williams
Heidi Ziomek & Marty Walsh
Dream Town
