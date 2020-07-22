Chicago’s Top Real Estate Teams

To see the top-selling individual agents, click here.

1The Lowe GroupCompass268.0

2Dawn McKenna GroupColdwell Banker201.0

3The Jane Lee TeamRE/Max184.7

4The Matt Laricy GroupAmericorp Ltd.182.1

5Emily Sachs Wong@Properties181.3

6MG GroupBHHS Chicago159.0What’s one of your most memorable sales?Five or six years ago, I had a professional athlete pull out of a deal late because he realized he couldn’t fit his Maybach in the garage. He forfeited a significant amount of earnest money.

7The Sheahan GroupCompass141.3

8Leigh Marcus@Properties114.8

9The Schiller Team@Properties109.5

10The Sarah Leonard TeamRE/Max101.7

11Phil Skowron@Properties94.6

12MacPherson Westhoff GroupCompass91.3

13Team MVPCompass88.4

14The Leslie McDonnell TeamRE/Max86.5

15The Home Discovery TeamJameson Sotheby’s85.5

16Brad Lippitz GroupCompass80.6

17Bari and Elena Team@Properties78.8

18Klopas Stratton TeamBHHS Chicago77.9

19Ames Group ChicagoEngel & Völkers74.4

20The DelBoccio/Marchetti Group@Properties71.7

21The Biazar GroupNorth Clybourn71.5

22Weinberg Choi ResidentialKeller Williams69.4

23The McKay Group@Properties69.0

24Bryan Bomba Group@Properties68.7

25The Morrison Home Team@Properties66.5

26Lisa Wolf Team Keller Williams63.6

27The Cindy Banks TeamRE/Max63.0

28The Joanne Hudson GroupCompass61.3

29The Paige Dooley TeamCompass60.2

30Quaid and RooneyKeller Williams59.9

31The Kombrink TeamRE/Max59.8

32The Amy Kite TeamKeller Williams59.4

33Mike McCatty GroupCentury 21 Affiliated59.2

34Corwin PartnersJameson Sotheby’s57.9

35Holly Connors — GetBurbed@Properties56.8

36Frank Montro HomeKeller Williams55.6

37Pattie Murray TeamBHHS Chicago55.3

38Eugene Fu@Properties54.8What small thing can be an immediate turnoff to buyers?Toilet seats that are up. Flip them all down before showing.

39Monarque Real Estate GroupKeller Williams54.7

40Hebson TeamDream Town54.3

41ChicagoHome Brokerage Network@Properties53.5

42The Wexler Gault Group@Properties53.1

43The Lance Kammes TeamRE/Max52.1

44The Danny McGovern TeamRE/Max51.9

45Team Luis OrtizRE/Max51.7

46The Rubenstein Fox TeamBaird & Warner50.3

47Jill SilversteinCompass50.2

48Zimmerman GroupKeller Williams50.1

49Danielle Moy@Properties49.6How long should my property sit on the market before I cut the price?About two weeks. Right now, with inventory as low as it is, properties are gone within the first two weeks if they’re not overpriced.

50Team FallicoDream Town49.5

51DG Advisors GroupFulton Grace48.9

52Cathy Bier GroupCompass48.5

53Ivona Kutermankiewicz GroupBHHS Chicago48.3

54Judy Jisa@Properties47.8

55The Brian Grossman Group@Properties47.8

56Natasha Motev — Chicago Fine HomesJameson Sotheby’s47.5

57Barbara O’Connor GroupDream Town47.1

58Kate WaddellCompass46.5

59Busby GroupCompass45.9

60Dowell GroupBHHS Chicago45.2

61Homes By MarcoRE/Max44.9

62The Lori Mattice TeamRE/Max44.8

63Bob Safranski@Properties44.8

64The Hausman TeamRE/Max43.2

65The Thomas Team@Properties43.0

66Phair-Hinton GroupKeller Williams42.4

67Rizzo TeamColdwell Banker42.2

68Brooke Vanderbok Team@Properties42.1

69Kalamaras Group@Properties41.5

70Dean Tubekis TeamColdwell Banker41.3

71Deal With Diamond Group@Properties41.3

72Capitanini TeamColdwell Banker40.5

73The Schneider GroupColdwell Banker40.2

74The Spaniak TeameXp Realty40.1

75MB Luxury Group@Properties40.0

76The Wexler GroupKeller Williams40.0

77Lauren M. WoodCompass39.3

78Malone ResidentialCompass38.9

79The Melissa Garcia TeamRE/Max38.8

80Flora Blahnik@Properties38.7

81Melissa Siegal@Properties38.0

82Kevin Wood Group@Properties37.4

83Amy DuongCompass36.6

84The Angiep TeamRE/Max36.1

85LIV PartnersCompass36.1

86Jed Skae@Properties35.9

87Wardlow GroupKeller Williams35.9

88Keith DickersonCompass35.7

89Nathan WilksCompass35.6

90Chicago Home Partner@Properties35.6

91The Alex Rullo TeamRE/Max35.0

92The Shenfeld GroupJameson Sotheby’s34.8

93Sohail Group@Properties34.3

94Robin Phelps@Properties34.1

95DWK Realty Team@Properties33.9

96The Robert Wisdom TeamRE/Max33.8

97Erin Mandel Ruttenberg@Properties33.3

98TKMD GroupBHHS Chicago33.2

99The George Bessette TeamRE/Max32.6

100Danny Glick Group@Properties32.3