Your Primer on the Jesse Jr./Sandi Jackson Divorce
For those who’ve had trouble sorting through the sordid split of Chicago’s former golden couple
|Jesse Jackson Jr., 52
Former U.S. congressman, son of Rev. Jesse Jackson
|Sandi Jackson, 54
Former 7th Ward alderman
|Sympathy Factor
|He claims Sandi won’t sell their D.C. home, valued at more than $2 million, to cover their $1.8 million debt.
|Jesse initiated the divorce while she was still in prison—even though she took their kids to see him monthly during his two-year incarceration.
|Lawyer
|Brendan Hammer, whose firm sued Jesse for unpaid legal fees. Hammer assured the press their relationship remained “absolutely amicable.” Sure.
|Maryland-based Chandra Walker Holloway. She’s accused Jesse’s attorneys of “highly disingenuous conduct” and of generating a media circus.
|Moral High Ground
|A wash. Let’s be real.
|Dirty Laundry
|Sandi wants the receipts: She’s demanding the names of everyone Jesse hooked up with during their marriage—and dates the hookups happened.
|Jesse claims that, ahem, “discoveries” he made on the pair’s home computer while Sandi was in prison made it “impossible for the marriage to continue.”
|Witnesses Called
|Former police honcho Garry McCarthy, who said he has no clue why he’s being called and refuses to publicly comment on “anything that stupid.”
|Rev. Jesse Jackson, a strip club owner, a former bikini model, TV reporter Tamron Hall, and eight others—so basically everyone.
|Job Prospects
|He’s said he can’t work because of the “emotionally draining” divorce. But he’s joked about becoming a street sweeper. Or a divorce lawyer.
|She baked banana muffins at a food pantry as part of her court-mandated community service. The next Martha Stewart?
