Behold: A 26-Inch Gummy Worm
Supersize sweets star at a new Navy Pier shop.
Just in time for creating the most memorable holiday centerpiece of your life (hello, 26-inch, three-pound gummy worm, pictured), It’Sugar has opened its third novelty candy boutique in the Chicago area. Among hundreds of confections sold at the new 2,000-square-foot location in Streeterville, look for over-the-top indulgences like the largest boxes of Nerds ever produced — one and a half pounds! — and an exclusive line of Saturday Night Live treats (including a you-know-what in a box, of course). A special focus of this particular store: locally born sweets, of which there are multitudes. The Taste of Chicago gift box features nothing but candies that originated here, such as Baby Ruth, Tootsie Rolls, Lemonheads, and Juicy Fruit. 600 E. Grand Ave.
