Behold: A 26-Inch Gummy Worm

Supersize sweets star at a new Navy Pier shop.

By Heidi Mitchell

Published today at 11:34 a.m.

A giant gummy worm
Photo: Ryan Segedi; Styling: Gwen Lemos

Just in time for creating the most memorable holiday centerpiece of your life (hello, 26-inch, three-pound gummy worm, pictured), It’Sugar has opened its third novelty candy boutique in the Chicago area. Among hundreds of confections sold at the new 2,000-square-foot location in Streeterville, look for over-the-top indulgences like the largest boxes of Nerds ever produced — one and a half pounds! — and an exclusive line of Saturday Night Live treats (including a you-know-what in a box, of course). A special focus of this particular store: locally born sweets, of which there are multitudes. The Taste of Chicago gift box features nothing but candies that originated here, such as Baby Ruth, Tootsie Rolls, Lemonheads, and Juicy Fruit. 600 E. Grand Ave.

