The Four Best Impossible Burgers in Chicago

By Carrie Schedler

Published yesterday at 2:06 p.m.

Maillard Tavern’s Impossible Burger
Maillard Tavern’s Impossible Burger   Photo: Jeff Marini

1 Maillard Tavern

Yes, it’s the same brand of plant-based patty you’ll find at every place with an Impossible Burger on the menu, but this one’s almost-singed sear and the slick of chipotle mayo make it feel singular. $16. 494 N. Milwaukee Ave., River West

2 Umami Burger

This double stack, combined with this ever-expanding chain’s distinctive miso mustard, has deep flavor and admirable heft. $16. 1480 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wicker Park; 945 W. Randolph St., West Loop

3 Lucy’s

OK, ordering one with cheese and bacon maybe defeats the purpose of a vegan burger. But who cares? It tastes fantastic. $11. 1043 N. California Ave., Humboldt Park

4 M Burger

The closest possible approximation of a drive-through burger, in all the right ways. $9. mburgerchicago.com for locations

