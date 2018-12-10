The Four Best Impossible Burgers in Chicago

1 Maillard Tavern
Yes, it’s the same brand of plant-based patty you’ll find at every place with an Impossible Burger on the menu, but this one’s almost-singed sear and the slick of chipotle mayo make it feel singular. $16. 494 N. Milwaukee Ave., River West
2 Umami Burger
This double stack, combined with this ever-expanding chain’s distinctive miso mustard, has deep flavor and admirable heft. $16. 1480 N. Milwaukee Ave., Wicker Park; 945 W. Randolph St., West Loop
3 Lucy’s
OK, ordering one with cheese and bacon maybe defeats the purpose of a vegan burger. But who cares? It tastes fantastic. $11. 1043 N. California Ave., Humboldt Park
4 M Burger
The closest possible approximation of a drive-through burger, in all the right ways. $9. mburgerchicago.com for locations
