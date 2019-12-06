Four Cookbooks for the Chicago Foodie in Your Life
From whitefish pizza to coconut eggnog, unexpected dishes and drinks star in holiday recipe books from local luminaries.
1. Cooking for Good Times: Super Delicious, Super Simple
By Paul Kahan, Perry Hendrix, and Rachel Holtzman
Kahan, the man responsible for iconic dishes like Avec’s bacon-wrapped dates, has such a knack for flavors that any recipe from this new book — like whitefish, garlic cream, and kale pizza — is going to be a crowd-pleaser. $35
2. The Aviary: Holiday Cocktails
By Grant Achatz, Nick Kokonas, and Allen Hemberger
Sure, you can pour yourself a glass of eggnog and add a nip of bourbon. But why do that when you can make coconut eggnog with sous-vide vanilla bean rum finished with a spritz of toasted coconut rum spray? $24.95
3. Let’s Make Ramen! A Comic Book Cookbook
By Hugh Amano and Sarah Becan
The enthusiasm of the title carries through this ramen-making guide, rendered in comic book form. The authors — Amano is a chef and Becan an illustrator — offer more than 40 recipes, plus tips from chefs for nailing the perfect at-home bowl. $19.99
4. Ruffage: A Practical Guide to Vegetables
By Abra Berens
In Berens’s world, “practical” definitely does not mean boring — the chef-farmer cleverly upgrades 30 different Midwestern vegetables. She’s even found ways to make parsnips exciting. (The secret? Goat cheese, pecans, and pickled apricots.) $35
