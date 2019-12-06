Edit Module
Four Cookbooks for the Chicago Foodie in Your Life

From whitefish pizza to coconut eggnog, unexpected dishes and drinks star in holiday recipe books from local luminaries.

By Amy Cavanaugh

Published Friday at 11:03 a.m.

Photo: Jeff Marini

1. Cooking for Good Times: Super Delicious, Super Simple

By Paul Kahan, Perry Hendrix, and Rachel Holtzman

Kahan, the man responsible for iconic dishes like Avec’s bacon-wrapped dates, has such a knack for flavors that any recipe from this new book — like whitefish, garlic cream, and kale pizza — is going to be a crowd-pleaser. $35

2. The Aviary: Holiday Cocktails

By Grant Achatz, Nick Kokonas, and Allen Hemberger

Sure, you can pour yourself a glass of eggnog and add a nip of bourbon. But why do that when you can make coconut eggnog with sous-vide vanilla bean rum finished with a spritz of toasted coconut rum spray? $24.95

3. Let’s Make Ramen! A Comic Book Cookbook

By Hugh Amano and Sarah Becan

The enthusiasm of the title carries through this ramen-making guide, rendered in comic book form. The authors — Amano is a chef and Becan an illustrator — offer more than 40 recipes, plus tips from chefs for nailing the perfect at-home bowl. $19.99

4. Ruffage: A Practical Guide to Vegetables

By Abra Berens

In Berens’s world, “practical” definitely does not mean boring — the chef-farmer cleverly upgrades 30 different Midwestern vegetables. She’s even found ways to make parsnips exciting. (The secret? Goat cheese, pecans, and pickled apricots.) $35

