Latkes, Like New
Let the fryer cool this year: Table, Donkey and Stick is turning the Hanukkah mainstay into finger food.
I’m not Jewish, but I’ll take latkes over french fries any day. The potato pancakes at Table, Donkey and Stick are super crispy, cut into bite-size squares, showered with salt, and served in a tiny cast-iron skillet with a rotating dip, like a zippy horseradish aïoli. These delicious latkes are a genius companion to the thick burger, which comes on a pretzel bun, but you can make a fine Hanukkah celebration by ordering them as the main attraction — they’re perfect paired with a glass of bubbly. $7. 2728 W. Armitage Ave., Logan Square
