I’m not Jewish, but I’ll take latkes over french fries any day. The potato pancakes at Table, Donkey and Stick are super crispy, cut into bite-size squares, showered with salt, and served in a tiny cast-iron skillet with a rotating dip, like a zippy horseradish aïoli. These delicious latkes are a genius companion to the thick burger, which comes on a pretzel bun, but you can make a fine Hanukkah celebration by ordering them as the main attraction — they’re perfect paired with a glass of bubbly. $7. 2728 W. Armitage Ave., Logan Square

This article appears in the December 2019 issue of Chicago magazine.

