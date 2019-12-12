The Four Best Shrimp Cocktails in Chicago

1 Chilled Prawns at Margeaux Brasserie

Alternate dipping these delicately poached shrimp — dressed with chives, lemon confit, and Espelette pepper — into the gin-laced cocktail sauce and the green goddess dressing for a one-two punch of herbal flavors. $24 for six. Waldorf Astoria, 11 E. Walton St., Gold Coast

2 Classic Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail at Shaw’s Crab House

This traditional version comes with just a wedge of lemon and horseradish-spiked cocktail sauce, but you don’t need any other accoutrements with shrimp so perfectly cooked. They’re sold by the piece in the oyster bar, which means you can keep ordering (and ordering) until you’ve gotten your fill. $5.25 each. 21 E. Hubbard St., Near North Side

3 Cherry Circle Room Shrimp Cocktail at Cherry Circle Room

Seasoned with salt and spicy Old Bay, these plump crustaceans are best enjoyed spritzed with lemon, laid atop a saltine, and topped with a dollop of bright cocktail sauce. $23 for four. Chicago Athletic Association Hotel, 12 S. Michigan Ave., Loop

4 Charred Shrimp Cocktail at Portsmith

Chef Nate Henssler makes two smart tweaks to the classic cocktail: charring the shrimp before chilling them for a hint of smoke, and serving them with a wedge of lime in addition to lemon for a bit more tartness. $15 for four. Dana Hotel, 660 N. State St., Near North Side

