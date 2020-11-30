Edit Module
Chile con Queso at Lonesome Rose

By Amy Cavanaugh

Published today at 11:29 a.m.

Photo: Jeff Marini

Texas is one of my favorite places to eat (the breakfast tacos! the brisket! the kolaches!), so when the pandemic put the kibosh on a planned road trip around the Lone Star State, I mourned briefly and then got Lonesome Rose takeout. The Tex-Mex joint is my go-to for frozen margs, burritos, and chile con queso. That dip, a combo of Velveeta, cream cheese, poblanos, and jalapeños, is topped with cilantro and tomato and served with fresh, salty tortilla chips — it’s almost impossible to stop eating it. If you’d like to just have queso for dinner, which is perfectly acceptable in these times, spend the extra $2.50 to add black beans and chorizo, which basically makes it a meal. $8. 2101 N. California Ave., Logan Square

