How Do You Like Your Coffee?

Thought Chicago was just a beer town? The city’s java scene is booming, with more choices than ever, from authentic Turkish kahve and Mexican café de olla to boldly flavored lattes and canned cold brews.

Photography by Flint Chaney

Published today at 9:17 a.m.

The Wild World of Lattes Clash of the Cold Brews
The Eternal Pleasures
of Diner Coffee Which Coffee Subscription
Is Right for You?
Coffee, Meet Booze My Favorite Beans
The Art of International Lattes Flavor Your Joe

