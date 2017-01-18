Elske Puts the Art in Culinary Arts

There is no English equivalent for hygge, the Danish word that Anna and David Posey use to describe the vibe at Elske, their two-month-old restaurant on West Randolph Street. “It’s a feeling of simplicity,” says Anna, who is also the pastry chef. “Simple, clean, welcoming.”

Hygge extends to her sketch art, which appears on the restaurant’s menu and in the decorative motif on the staff’s shirts. All are her own designs, as is the jumble of leaves, morels, figs, and other edibles depicted on the wallpaper in the bathrooms and elevator. For many years, Anna’s art took a back seat to her culinary passion. Now she doesn’t have to choose between the two.

1350 W. Randolph St.

