The Croissant Dog and Five Other Twists on French Pastry France’s national pastry is getting some wild makeovers around town.

Shakshuka Croissant Bad Hunter Photos: Jeff Marini

Pastry chef Danielle Snow has a knack for creative croissants (a BLT twist with carrot “bacon” is a recent fave). Her shakshuka version comes topped with a mildly spicy blend of tomatoes, ras el hanout, a gooey egg yolk, shaved Parm, and parsley. $4. 802 W. Randolph St., West Loop

Chile Relleno Croissant Pan Artesanal

Bust out the knife and fork for this huge weekend-only number, which is stuffed with a whole queso-filled poblano pepper. Top with salsa to add just the right spike of acidity. $7.50. 3724 W. Fullerton Ave., Logan Square

Lamb Sausage Croissant Café Marie-Jeanne

A link of housemade smoked lamb sausage and Raclette cheese add a pungent bite to the shatteringly thin layers of dough. It’s a nice addition to the café’s build-your-own breakfast plate. $4.50. 1001 N. California Ave., Humboldt Park

Lemon Cornetto Pizzeria Portofino

The croissant’s doughier Italian cousin, the cornetto is enriched with sugar and citrus, so it’s sweet throughout. A filling of lemon curd in this one adds extra tanginess. $6. 317 N. Clark St., Near North Side

Churro Croissant Butterdough

The menu is ever changing at this Mexican-inspired bakery, so if you can’t catch the churro version, which comes rolled in Mexican cinnamon and sugar, try hazelnut- or chocolate-pudding-filled ones. $4.50. 3452 S. Western Ave., Brighton Park

Croissant Dog Floriole Cafe & Bakery

In a luxurious take on a pig in a blanket, a beef hot dog comes wrapped in flaky pastry and finished with poppy and sesame seeds. It’s served with mustard, but you can request ketchup (judge away, but it adds a hint of sweetness). $6.50. 1220 W. Webster Ave., Lincoln Park

This article appears in the February 2020 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

