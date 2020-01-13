Edit Module
The Croissant Dog and Five Other Twists on French Pastry

France’s national pastry is getting some wild makeovers around town.

By Ariel Cheung

Published today at 3:55 p.m.

Bad Hunter’s shakshuka croissant

Shakshuka Croissant

Bad Hunter
Photos: Jeff Marini

Pastry chef Danielle Snow has a knack for creative croissants (a BLT twist with carrot “bacon” is a recent fave). Her shakshuka version comes topped with a mildly spicy blend of tomatoes, ras el hanout, a gooey egg yolk, shaved Parm, and parsley. $4. 802 W. Randolph St., West Loop

 

Pan Artesanal’s Chile Relleno Croissant

Chile Relleno Croissant

Pan Artesanal

Bust out the knife and fork for this huge weekend-only number, which is stuffed with a whole queso-filled poblano pepper. Top with salsa to add just the right spike of acidity. $7.50. 3724 W. Fullerton Ave., Logan Square

 

Café Marie-Jeanne’s Lamb Sausage Croissant

Lamb Sausage Croissant

Café Marie-Jeanne

A link of housemade smoked lamb sausage and Raclette cheese add a pungent bite to the shatteringly thin layers of dough. It’s a nice addition to the café’s build-your-own breakfast plate. $4.50. 1001 N. California Ave., Humboldt Park

 

Pizzeria Portofino’s Lemon Cornetto

Lemon Cornetto

Pizzeria Portofino

The croissant’s doughier Italian cousin, the cornetto is enriched with sugar and citrus, so it’s sweet throughout. A filling of lemon curd in this one adds extra tanginess. $6. 317 N. Clark St., Near North Side

 

Butterdough’s Churro Croissant

Churro Croissant

Butterdough

The menu is ever changing at this Mexican-inspired bakery, so if you can’t catch the churro version, which comes rolled in Mexican cinnamon and sugar, try hazelnut- or chocolate-pudding-filled ones. $4.50. 3452 S. Western Ave., Brighton Park

 

Floriole Cafe & Bakery’s Croissant Dog

Croissant Dog

Floriole Cafe & Bakery

In a luxurious take on a pig in a blanket, a beef hot dog comes wrapped in flaky pastry and finished with poppy and sesame seeds. It’s served with mustard, but you can request ketchup (judge away, but it adds a hint of sweetness). $6.50. 1220 W. Webster Ave., Lincoln Park

