WBEZ’s Greta Johnsen Spins Yarns On Mic and Off
The radio anchor and host of the podcast Nerdette on her favorite knitting store
“Growing up in Alaska, I loved the idea of making things to keep warm. Now I knit even on-air during pledge drives. Recently, I started my first sweater and was overwhelmed about choosing a yarn. Knitting is such a tactile experience, so it’s important to see and squeeze before committing. While the people at yarn shops often feel impenetrable, Knit 1 is one of the first whose employees I felt could be my friends. Owner Lynn Coe and staffer Laura McDougal read my pattern and gave me a million options. When I considered a beigey brown and said, ‘Well, I don’t dislike this,’ they responded, ‘That is not sufficient! You must love it!’ They waited until I found Shepherd’s Wool in Roasted Pumpkin. I knew it was right because I wanted to bury my face in it.” 3856 N. Lincoln Ave., North Center
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.