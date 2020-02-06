Phodega Is Exactly What It Sounds Like

It was a cold, windy day on the cold, windy corner of North and Ashland when I ducked into Phodega, which is exactly what the name promises: part pho shop and part bodega, an oasis of hot soup and cool snacks.

Phodega 1547 N. Ashland Ave., Noble Square

Hours Lunch and dinner Tuesday to Sunday

Lunch and dinner Tuesday to Sunday Perfect order Chicken skins ($5), pho bo ($12), Vietnamese iced coffee ($4)

I live nearby, on the pho-starved West Side, and these exemplary bowls save me a drive to Argyle. Both the hearty, cinnamon-forward pho bo (with beef brisket, meatballs, and rib eye) and the gingery pho ga (with shreds of chicken) feature deep, concentrated broths and thick, springy rice noodles — a step up from more workmanlike versions around town.

On a repeat visit, I began to appreciate the sly humor of owners Nathan Hoops and Anthony Ngo. The letter-board menu reads like a list of Asian hangover cures. You can start with a pizza puff or crisp chicken skins with chile-garlic sauce, then move on to pho or chicken rice with a sidecar of broth and crunchy fried thigh. The walls are lined with necessities like Spam, Q-tips, and packs of instant ramen (you know, necessities). Like at any good bodega, staff will even cook the ramen for you if you’re too rushed — or lazy — to do it yourself.

This article appears in the February 2020 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

Share







