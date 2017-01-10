Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module

East Meets Midwest at Kitsune

This new spot from Iliana Regan takes heartland techniques to a faraway place.

By Carrie Schedler

Published today at 11:08 a.m.

Clockwise from top: clams, raw beef, squash, fish pancakes, pickle plate, broth
Clockwise from top: clams, raw beef, squash, fish pancakes, pickle plate, broth   Photo: Jeff Marini

Considering the foraged whimsy that powered Iliana Regan’s rise at Lincoln Square’s beloved Elizabeth Restaurant, Japanese fare seems like a departure. But look closer at Kitsune, debuting January 20 less than a mile south of Elizabeth, and you’ll see similarities.

“Elizabeth uses Midwestern homesteading techniques, and we’re using Japanese ones,” Regan says, meaning that anything that can be made from scratch will be. The kitchen will craft tofu, ramen noodles in tonkotsu broth, and shio koji (a fermented brown rice seasoning, found in a cured rib eye with grilled rose petals). And, she promises, “there will still be some of that whimsy.”

4229 N. Lincoln Ave.

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module