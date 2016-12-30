Edit Module
Quiche Lorraine Could Be Your New Fave

This Maison Parisienne dish is more than a passing fancy.

By Penny Pollack

Published today at 9:41 a.m.

Quiche Lorraine
Photo: Jeff Marini

In Wrigleyville, of all places, I recently stumbled across Maison Parisienne, an adorable café owned and operated by three young expats from France. And there I found the new love of my life: its quiche Lorraine ($8 a slice). The crust is made with butter and flour imported from the homeland and is brushed with Dijon mustard. Bits of perfectly crisp pancetta floating in the savory custard filling and a judicious topping of beautifully browned Swiss cheese make this more than a passing fancy.

3307 N. Clark St.

