Quiche Lorraine Could Be Your New Fave This Maison Parisienne dish is more than a passing fancy.

Photo: Jeff Marini

In Wrigleyville, of all places, I recently stumbled across Maison Parisienne, an adorable café owned and operated by three young expats from France. And there I found the new love of my life: its quiche Lorraine ($8 a slice). The crust is made with butter and flour imported from the homeland and is brushed with Dijon mustard. Bits of perfectly crisp pancetta floating in the savory custard filling and a judicious topping of beautifully browned Swiss cheese make this more than a passing fancy.

3307 N. Clark St.

This article appears in the January 2017 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

Share









Advertisement

Dining News