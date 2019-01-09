Edit Module
Chicago Menus Are Out-Gothing Goths

Using ingredients like charcoal, ash, and squid ink, chefs are finding ingenious ways to paint it black.

By Claire Voon

Published today at 12:51 p.m.

Black Sauce Noodle

Great Sea Restaurant

This classic Korean-Chinese dish — a bowl of al dente flour noodles doused in a thick black bean sauce — can be made heartier with your choice of beef or seafood. $6.99. 3254 W. Lawrence Ave., Albany Park

 

Goth Bread

Young American

A twist on khachapuri (Georgian cheese bread), this twice-baked loaf is blackened with leek ash, activated charcoal, and a Marmite-laced egg wash. Break it to release its decadent heart of butterkäse, goat feta, and runny duck egg. $10 for a small loaf. 2545 N. Kedzie Ave., Logan Square

 

Coconut Ash Sorbet

Proxi

This sexy scoop is a precisely calibrated concoction of coconut purée, toasted coconut flakes, and coconut ash, made by charring the fruit’s flesh in Proxi’s wood oven. $6. 565 W. Randolph St., West Loop

 

20,000 Leagues Cocktail

Sepia

A sphere of frozen squid ink chills this pisco-based mezcal martini. “The ink doesn’t impart a ton of flavor,” says head bartender Keith Meicher, “but you’ll notice some salinity over time if you let it dilute.” $14. 123 N. Jefferson St., West Loop

 

Arroz Negro

Black Bull

Behold this dusky take on seafood paella: squid-ink-stained Bomba rice with seared calamari and baby scallops that gets cooked in a sofrito and topped with carabineros shrimp. $13. 1721 W. Division St., East Ukrainian Village

 

Charcoal Latte

Werewolf Coffee

A pinch of activated charcoal, mixed with lavender syrup and honey, turns your average cup of espresso and steamed milk into a shadowy work of art. $5. 1765 N. Elston Ave., West Town

