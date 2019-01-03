Edit Module
The Four Best Breakfast Plates in Chicago

By Carrie Schedler

Published today at 10:16 a.m.

The Van Doozer at Cherry Circle Room
The Van Doozer at Cherry Circle Room   Photo: Jeff Marini

1 The Van Doozer

Cherry Circle Room

On this classic egg-meat-potatoes platter, it’s the taters that steal the show. The russets are roasted, puréed, mixed with scallions, and finally pressed into sheets to be cut and fried to order. $12. Chicago Athletic Association Hotel, 12 S. Michigan Ave., Loop

2 Breakfast Plate

5 Loaves Eatery

Clutch move: You can swap out basic bacon for crunchy fried catfish nuggets. $10. 405 E. 75th St., Chatham

3 Butcher’s Breakfast

Publican Quality Meats

Never choose between bacon and sausage again. At this meat mecca, you get both, and they’re made in-house. $13. 825 W. Fulton Market, West Loop

4 Two Eggs

Two perfect over-easy eggs float on crisp, well-salted Waffle House–style hash browns. $11. 5020 N. Sheridan Rd., Uptown

