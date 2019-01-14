Your New Favorite Noodles Are at Shan Shaan Taste

Shan Shaan Taste 2002 S. Wentworth Ave., Chinatown

Perfect order Liang pi (cold skin noodles) and rou jia mo (pork burger) combination plate ($11), sweet yogurt drink ($5)

Many years ago, I went to Xi’an, China, and I can recall with perfect clarity the street stall noodles I ate there. Cold, slippery, and chalk-white, they came slapped with black vinegar and red chili oil, garnished with a handful of shredded cucumber, and partnered with a few cubes of a sauce-soaking spongy substance that I surmised might be loofah or tripe.

I later learned that this dish is called liang pi, which means “cold skin,” and the absorbent cubes served alongside it are actually wheat gluten, a byproduct of making the noodle dough. And now — joy! — I have found liang pi in Chicago’s best basement food court.

Shan Shaan Taste, a new stall in the Chinatown Square–adjacent Richland Center, offers a trim menu of specialties from two neighboring western Chinese provinces with near-identical names: Shaanxi (of which Xi’an is the capital city) and Shanxi. The very good liang pi are served on their own or, better yet, on a combo plate with a tea egg and one rou jia mo — a griddled flatbread split and stuffed with fatty, flavorful pork. A finer lunch doesn’t exist, and I’ll keep eating it until I get sick of liang pi, which I assume will be never.

