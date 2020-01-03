So You Need a Scripted Mural
Flack and star of Amazon Prime’s PR Girl Fallon Ryan recommends her favorite local artist.
“I discovered Kelli DePaolis on Instagram one night and crushed hard. She’s known for her scripted murals at spots like Yoga 2.0 and Bandit, but I love her avant-garde fashion illustrations, which to me represent attainable luxury: She draws inspiration from high-end designers but uses paint markers to whip up iconic images like skulls and roses. I invited her to coffee, having an idea for her to create a mural for a pop-up store for my client Amsale [pictured above]. She was collaborative and easygoing. Now Kelli is my go-to artist. Recently, I called her to sketch a gift for an engagement dinner I was attending that night. Twelve hours later, she delivered a portrait in a matte frame of the couple on vacation.” Murals from $1,500; sketches from $150 an hour. shophautemod.com
