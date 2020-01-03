Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
I Got a Gal

So You Need a Scripted Mural

Flack and star of Amazon Prime’s PR Girl Fallon Ryan recommends her favorite local artist.

Interview by Heidi Mitchell

Published today at 12:32 p.m.

Photo: Courtesy of Kelli DePaolis

“I discovered Kelli DePaolis on Instagram one night and crushed hard. She’s known for her scripted murals at spots like Yoga 2.0 and Bandit, but I love her avant-garde fashion illustrations, which to me represent attainable luxury: She draws inspiration from high-end designers but uses paint markers to whip up iconic images like skulls and roses. I invited her to coffee, having an idea for her to create a mural for a pop-up store for my client Amsale [pictured above]. She was collaborative and easygoing. Now Kelli is my go-to artist. Recently, I called her to sketch a gift for an engagement dinner I was attending that night. Twelve hours later, she delivered a portrait in a matte frame of the couple on vacation.” Murals from $1,500; sketches from $150 an hour. shophautemod.com

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module