The Four Best Savory Pies in Chicago

1 Buffalo-Style Chicken Pot Pie
at Bang Bang Pie & Biscuits
What can’t you give the Buffalo treatment? This pie is topped with a layer of blue cheese and a generous dose of hot sauce, a funky update to the traditional dish. $13.50. 2051 N. California Ave., Logan Square; 4947 N. Damen Ave., Ravenswood
2 Mushroom and Kale Pie
at Pleasant House Pub
With an earthy filling enriched by a Parmesan cream sauce, this pie is so hearty you won’t miss the meat. But if you do? Add mashed potatoes and beefy gravy. $11.50 ($3.75 more with topping). 2119 S. Halsted St., Pilsen
3 Chicken Pot Pie
at Hoosier Mama Pie Company
This pie features chicken, veggies, and creamy cognac sauce in a thyme crust. Eat a slice, then take a nine-inch one home. $7.25 per slice. 1618 W. Chicago Ave., East Ukrainian Village; 749 Chicago Ave., Evanston
4 Classic Mince
at Barangaroos Aussie Pies
Meat pies are as Australian as kangaroos, and this one comes with beef, onions, and gravy. Dip in ketchup to balance the richness. $6.95. 3208 N. Sheffield Ave., Lake View
