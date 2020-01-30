The Lululemon Cheeseburger Is, Somehow, Amazing

There’s a color chart on the menu at Fuel Space, and it looks like the Pantone guide to spiritual fulfillment through salad. Each hue is paired with certain foods and mental states: Damask rose corresponds to red cabbage and self-awareness, terra cotta to hope, joy, and quinoa.

Fuel Space Lululemon, 944 W. North Ave., Lincoln Park

Hours Breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily

Breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily Perfect order The cheeseburger ($15)

Here we are at the vast new Lululemon outlet, upstairs in the lifestyle chain’s first all-day café. That color chart is a more or less accurate indicator of what the menu contains: mostly bowls, salads, toasts, and smoothies. Strangely, the more Gwynethy the dish, the less it satisfies. Undercooked beet wedges and goat cheese meet in a flavorless tangle of greenery. A parched tempeh rice bowl sets tempeh’s cause back 20 years.

But then, almost unbelievably, there’s a stellar cheeseburger. The juicy grass-fed beef patty is smartly accessorized with caramelized onions and smoky bacon, all of it tucked into a brioche bun. It conveys the message that wellness isn’t kale or bust — sometimes it’s indulging your desire for red meat.

The burger isn’t the only reason to visit. Tap away on your laptop amid the soothing, white-spined books. Order a coffee and know this: Oat and almond milk are on tap.

