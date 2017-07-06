How to Improve the Classic BLT? A Little Sugar and Spice

Even classic sandwiches need an occasional upgrade. For this BLT, chef Chris Colson of Same Day Cafe (2651 N. Kedzie Ave.) glazes the bacon with honey and Sriracha sauce, flavors the mayo with tarragon and lemon, and swaps the lettuce for peppery arugula. But he doesn’t mess with the bread. “We love freaking white bread, man,” Colson says.

Chris Colson’s Sriracha BLT

Serves:2

Total Time:20 minutes

2 Tbsp. Sriracha sauce 3 Tbsp. plus 1 tsp. Honey 1 Tbsp. Brown sugar 3 slices Thick-cut smoked bacon 3 Tbsp. Mayonnaise Juice of half a lemon 1 Tbsp. Freshly chopped tarragon 2 slices White sandwich bread (such as Pepperidge Farm) 1 Tomato, sliced Handful of arugula

1. In a small bowl, whisk together Sriracha, 3 Tbsp. honey, and brown sugar.

2. Place bacon on a wire rack over a baking sheet and brush with the glaze (top side only). Transfer baking sheet to a cold oven and set to 350 degrees. Bake until bacon is bubbling and browned on both sides (30–35 minutes).

3. In another bowl, whisk together mayo, lemon juice, tarragon, and 1 tsp. honey. Set aside.

4. Lightly toast bread and allow to cool.

5. Spread one side of each bread slice with the flavored mayo. Layer bacon, tomato, and arugula on one slice. Top with the remaining slice, cut diagonally, and serve.

This article appears in the July 2017 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

