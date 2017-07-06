How to Improve the Classic BLT? A Little Sugar and Spice
Same Day Cafe’s chef shows you how to spice up this classic sandwich.
Even classic sandwiches need an occasional upgrade. For this BLT, chef Chris Colson of Same Day Cafe (2651 N. Kedzie Ave.) glazes the bacon with honey and Sriracha sauce, flavors the mayo with tarragon and lemon, and swaps the lettuce for peppery arugula. But he doesn’t mess with the bread. “We love freaking white bread, man,” Colson says.
Chris Colson’s Sriracha BLT
Serves:2
Total Time:20 minutes
|2 Tbsp.
|Sriracha sauce
|3 Tbsp. plus 1 tsp.
|Honey
|1 Tbsp.
|Brown sugar
|3 slices
|Thick-cut smoked bacon
|3 Tbsp.
|Mayonnaise
|Juice of half a lemon
|1 Tbsp.
|Freshly chopped tarragon
|2 slices
|White sandwich bread (such as Pepperidge Farm)
|1
|Tomato, sliced
|Handful of arugula
1. In a small bowl, whisk together Sriracha, 3 Tbsp. honey, and brown sugar.
2. Place bacon on a wire rack over a baking sheet and brush with the glaze (top side only). Transfer baking sheet to a cold oven and set to 350 degrees. Bake until bacon is bubbling and browned on both sides (30–35 minutes).
3. In another bowl, whisk together mayo, lemon juice, tarragon, and 1 tsp. honey. Set aside.
4. Lightly toast bread and allow to cool.
5. Spread one side of each bread slice with the flavored mayo. Layer bacon, tomato, and arugula on one slice. Top with the remaining slice, cut diagonally, and serve.
Share
Advertisement
The Perfect Low-Proof Cocktail for Summer
2 weeks ago
The Perfect One-Market-Stop Recipe: Succotash
1 month ago
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.