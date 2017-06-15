Get Your Cecina Fix at Taqueria Kairos
This Garfield Ridge Mexican spot gives you a little taste of Guerrero.
Cecina packs a punch. Beloved in many Spanish-speaking regions and especially in the Mexican state of Guerrero, the dish consists of thin slices of intensely flavorful beef that’s been salted, air-dried, and griddled.
One of the best places in the city for cecina is Kairos, a perpetually bustling taqueria in Garfield Ridge. Though dried in a fridge—not under the Mexican sun, as in Guerrero—the beef there is succulent and delicious. You can order it as a platter ($13), with some guacamole on the side, or, better yet, as a taco. With cecina swaddled in tender made-to-order corn tortillas and enlivened with pico de gallo and a wedge of lime, the tacos are a steal at $2.25 a pop.
5526 S. Archer Ave.
Share
Advertisement
Five Things You Have to Know About Steak 48
21 hours ago
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.