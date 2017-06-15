Edit Module
Get Your Cecina Fix at Taqueria Kairos

This Garfield Ridge Mexican spot gives you a little taste of Guerrero.

By Carrie Schedler

Published today at 8:45 a.m.

Photo: Jeff Marini

Cecina packs a punch. Beloved in many Spanish-speaking regions and especially in the Mexican state of Guerrero, the dish consists of thin slices of intensely flavorful beef that’s been salted, air-dried, and griddled.

One of the best places in the city for cecina is Kairos, a perpetually bustling taqueria in Garfield Ridge. Though dried in a fridge—not under the Mexican sun, as in Guerrero—the beef there is succulent and delicious. You can order it as a platter ($13), with some guacamole on the side, or, better yet, as a taco. With cecina swaddled in tender made-to-order corn tortillas and enlivened with pico de gallo and a wedge of lime, the tacos are a steal at $2.25 a pop.

5526 S. Archer Ave.

