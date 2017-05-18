The Ruin Daily Is Not Your Typical Sandwich Joint
Reinvigorate your lunch break at this Loop eatery.
The savvy restaurateurs who brought you Dusek’s and the Promontory have leaped to the rescue of that most neglected of eateries: the office-lunch sandwich joint.
The name of this bright and airy fast-casual spot, just off Van Buren Street in the Loop, is a deep-cut reference to President Martin Van Buren, nicknamed Marty Van Ruin by his political adversaries. Its sandwiches are equally irreverent: The Buffalo Cauliflower ($8), for instance, features the eponymous vegetable, roasted until crisp-edged and tender, then doused in a housemade Buffalo sauce and blue cheese dressing. It sounds questionable, but it’s a winning combination, as is the elevated take on the Gym Shoe ($10), a Chicago classic that’s like a cross between a gyro and an Italian beef.
The Ruin Daily has updated other downtown-lunch tropes by offering interesting grab-and-go salads and perfectly crisp chips. Less typical are the tasty salted butterscotch doughnuts ($2 each) from Mindy Segal. (Not an office drone on a quick break? There’s a nice selection of wines in the cooler.)
328 S. Jefferson St.
