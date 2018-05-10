Wrigleyville’s Dining Scene Has Been Reborn Keep your peanuts and Cracker Jack. We’ll take craft cocktails, chorizo tacos, smoked brisket, and the rest of the delicious offerings clustered around the new ballpark-adjacent Hotel Zachary.

Wrigleyville Roundup

The Boka Restaurant Group’s 19th offering, set to open by June, is all-American. To complement the national pastime, chef Chris Pandel (Swift & Sons) is going for classics—steak sandwiches, fried chicken, and macaroni and cheese, plus a home-run kids’ menu. 3600 N. Clark St.

Summer game day prediction: The longest line in the city will be the one outside Jeni’s after the last at-bat. This location of the buzzy chain will offer bleacher-style seating and a flavor option called Popcorn! Peanuts!: popcorn-infused ice cream studded with caramelized peanuts. 3657 N. Clark St.

Chicago’s most popular taco spot traded the patio-outside-a-garage charm at the original Wicker Park location for even more fresh air. When the weather’s good, all the walls and windows open up, so it’s almost like you’re at the ball game—but with tacos. 3640 N. Clark St.

This sweets spot expands on the original location’s menu, adding boozy shakes (think red velvet cake blended into a chocolate shake spiked with bourbon) and insane sundaes (doughnuts on the bottom, candy bars on top). 3626 N. Clark St.

Kansas City barbecue comes to Lake View in this offshoot of the popular Wicker Park meat palace. Fill up on pork shoulder, brisket, and other proteins smoked in-house, or grab a beer and watch some live blues if there’s a rain delay. 3636 N. Clark St.

Chef Matthias Merges (Yusho, Billy Sunday) went in a decidedly glamorous direction for this two-story stunner. The intimate bar upstairs serves vintage whiskies, many of which were purchased from old Chicago bars, while in the dining room downstairs, guests can munch on a gussied-up plate of porchetta. 3632 N. Clark St.

