Why We Love Chicago

We’re tired of our city getting knocked around. So we decided
to punch back with this tribute, bursting with heartfelt and humorous contributions—67 in all—by our best writers, artists, poets, scholars, and entertainers. How do we love thee, Chicago? Let us count the ways.
We’re tired of our city getting knocked around. So we decided
to punch back with this tribute, bursting with heartfelt and humorous contributions—67 in all—by our best writers, artists, poets, scholars, and entertainers. How do we love thee, Chicago? Let us count the ways.
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.