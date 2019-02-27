Kumiko Is Julia Momose’s Big Solo Act
The star bartender went all in on Japanese charm for her new West Loop spot.
When Julia Momose left GreenRiver, The michelin-starred cocktail spot in Streeterville, in 2016, she opted to take some time off before jumping behind the bar again. Part of her sabbatical was spent developing the drink menu at (the also Michelin-starred) Oriole. Three years later, Momose is back with a den of her own. Kumiko features a tight menu of light bites from former Oriole chef de cuisine Mariya Russell and a substantial list of visually stunning no-proof sips alongside the boozy options. Its Eastern influences read as an extended love letter to Momose’s birthplace of Japan. Here’s a taste of what to expect at this haute drinking salon. 630 W. Lake St., West Loop
