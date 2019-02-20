Marshmallow Doughnuts Are Coming to Stan’s Donuts and More Dining News

Opening

A new bar (sorta) has come to River North. The Bamboo Room, a new high-end rum bar, has opened inside the former private dining space at Three Dots and a Dash (435 N. Clark St.). You can walk in or book a tasting on Tock.

Morsels

The voting period for the Chicago Tribune Reader’s Choice Dining Awards is almost over! If you want to cast your vote for your favorites in more than a dozen different categories, get to it right now. With categories like “Most Instagrammable” and “Old School Restaurant,” it’s worth taking a look at the nominees just to get fun dining ideas.

Nick Kindelsperger at the Tribune is known for his epic eating — he’s always on a mission to find the best burgers, tacos, and other typically meat-heavy items. That’s why it came as a bit of a shock to him when his five-year-old daughter announced, out of the blue, that she is a vegetarian. He documents the sudden change in an essay that anyone (especially any parent) will appreciate.

Free donuts are just about the best thing ever. That’s why February 26 is worth marking on your calendar — that’s the day of Stan’s Donuts’s fifth anniversary. Everyone gets a free glazed donut with a purchase, and the first 50 customers at each Stan’s location will get a free, brand-new Caramel Marshmallow Pocket donut.

