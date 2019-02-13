The Radler in Logan Square Is Closing and More Dining News

Openings

Longtime Chicago taqueria Carnitas Uruapan has opened a second location at 2813 West 55th Street, and it’s a whopping three times bigger than the original. With an expanded kitchen space and more staff, your wait time for pork and white corn masa tacos might be shorter now.

Here’s an opening that slipped by our radar last week: Xi’an Dynasty Cuisine (2218 N. Lincoln Ave.) may be a newcomer to Chinatown, but do not underestimate the Northern Chinese spot’s small menu. It features perfect-for-winter dishes like pulled pork noodles and hot and sour shrimp soup.

Ajo (752 W. 33rd St.), whose menu takes inspiration from the Caribbean islands, is now open in Bridgeport. Build your own rice bowl or try one of the restaurant’s signatures like the Sweet Jerk (jerk chicken, red beans, green rice, pineapple salsa, caribbean slaw, and pineapple pique).

Morsels

Baconfest, one of the most highly anticipated food events in Chicago, will welcome a very special guest this year. Michael Satinover, who became internet-famous via Reddit for his ramen (you might know him as “Ramen_Lord”), will be making a unique version of his noodles: bowls of bacon-infused ramen. The chef will serve select VIP festival guests on Friday, April 5.

Prepare to say goodbye to Logan Square favorite the Radler, which will close its doors on February 24. The German beer hall, which opened in December 2013, is struggling to stay open due to financial issues, owner Adam Hebert told Eater.

Chicago Black Restaurant Week is in full swing with around 40 participating restaurants. Among the offerings: lobster tail from Kiss My Dish Soul Kitchen, Luella’s Gospel Bird’s buttermilk chicken and waffles, and jerk chicken from Irie Jerk Bar & Grill. The festivities end on February 17.

