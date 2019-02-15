Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module

Three Free Ideas for Utopia Filming Locations

By Adrienne Gunn

Published today at 11:53 a.m.

Illustration by John Kenzie
Illustration: John Kenzie

This winter, Amazon Studios started shooting Gillian Flynn’s adaptation of the British show Utopia in Chicago. Despite the name, everyone and everything in the nine-episode drama about people fleeing deep state conspirators is despicable. Which got us thinking: If they really want to use locations that sound great but are actually just the worst, they should probably film at …

The New Wrigleyville

Chased by shadowy assailants, the characters stumble onto Clark Street and face a true horror: a humorless strip mall filled with drunken bros, expensive hotels, concept restaurants, sterile sports bars, and bougie provisions like lavender-flavored ice cream.

Pizzeria Uno

This group of DIY detectives knows there’s no problem that pizza can’t solve. Until what appears to be a sauce-covered cake arrives at their table and they scream, “IS THIS A LASAGNA?!”

St. Patrick’s Day and River Dyeing

While searching for clues to explain the epidemic sweeping the nation, our heroes discover a sea of stumbling zombies vomiting Guinness into an inexplicably green river.

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module