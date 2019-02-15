Three Free Ideas for Utopia Filming Locations
This winter, Amazon Studios started shooting Gillian Flynn’s adaptation of the British show Utopia in Chicago. Despite the name, everyone and everything in the nine-episode drama about people fleeing deep state conspirators is despicable. Which got us thinking: If they really want to use locations that sound great but are actually just the worst, they should probably film at …
The New Wrigleyville
Chased by shadowy assailants, the characters stumble onto Clark Street and face a true horror: a humorless strip mall filled with drunken bros, expensive hotels, concept restaurants, sterile sports bars, and bougie provisions like lavender-flavored ice cream.
Pizzeria Uno
This group of DIY detectives knows there’s no problem that pizza can’t solve. Until what appears to be a sauce-covered cake arrives at their table and they scream, “IS THIS A LASAGNA?!”
St. Patrick’s Day and River Dyeing
While searching for clues to explain the epidemic sweeping the nation, our heroes discover a sea of stumbling zombies vomiting Guinness into an inexplicably green river.
