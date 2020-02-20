Weird, Wonderful Wine Pairings at Outside Voices Four suggestions for savoring the city’s unfussiest new wine bar

Photo: Jeff Marini

Outside Voices, the new natural wine bar in Logan Square from the Scofflaw team, doesn’t suffer snobs. Snacks come on cafeteria-style trays, wine pronunciations are listed on the menu so you know exactly how to say “falanghina,” and the talkative somms will tell you more than you ever imagined you could know about low-intervention wines. Here are beverage manager Davis Sayer’s suggestions for four tasty pairings. 3204 W. Armitage Ave.

1 Progetto Calcarius Troiabomb 2018

“It’s made with red and white grapes that are juiced together and fermented. It tastes like a mint agua fresca. This wine is fun and light, so for a pairing, you can go in many directions. Two that crush it: Kokoborrego Camembert and Olympia Provisions saucisson sec salami.” $11 a glass

2 Amplify Wines Four on the Flor Rosé of Counoise 2018

“Flor is a film of yeast that forms on the top of some wines while they age, most often in sherry. It lends a subtle salinity and amps up the minerality. You also get fresh raspberry and cherry. I love pairing this with Smoking Goose Pig and Fig terrine, Utz salt and vinegar chips, and some mustard and preserves.” $12 a glass

3 Domaine de la Pépière La Pépie Muscadet de Sèvre et Maine Sur Lie 2018

“If there’s ever a wine for spring, it’s this one. Loire Muscadets are super crisp and perfect with seafood, like tinned mussels and sardines. The wine is savory and almost crunchy and can cut through the oil and tomato.” $8 a glass

4 Doremi Wine Rkatsiteli Mtsvane 2017

“People are really digging Georgian wines, but there aren’t a lot of places to get them by the glass. Because of the tannins, I pair this one with bigger flavors, like Steckler Grassfed Farms cheddar and Tempesta Market ’nduja. The apricot notes meld beautifully with the slightly fruity and sharper flavors in the cheddar, while the baking spice and dried orange lighten up the ’nduja.” $9 a glass

This article appears in the March 2020 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

Share







