Learn how to give your critter a luxurious massage, find the least chaotic dog parks, create a lizard paradise, and more.
Photograph: Jason Little
The Chicago Pet Lover's Guide >
Meet Hank Lightfoot, the Mayor's Dog The Ten Commandments of Montrose Dog Park Seven Starter Pets, Ranked Which Dog Park Is Right for You? Dog-Friendly Dates Fur Babies, Extrapolated Dog Food Madness! A Guide for Carless Pet Owners

HOW TO

Give Your Pet a Massage Make Your Lizard Feel at Home Create a Pet-Safe Balcony Throw a Pooch Party

ASK A PRO

The Aquarist The Animal Behaviorist The Veterinarian The Animal Agent

SECRETS OF A ...

Serial Cat Foster Mom Animal Photographer Professional Dog Walker Housekeeper at a Pet-Friendly Hotel

ESSAYS

My Love-Hate Relationship with My Only Pet The Mind of an Incontinent Cat

By Elly Fishman, Anne Ford, Heidi Mitchell, Phoebe Mogharei, Rima Parikh, Grace Perry, Carrie Schedler, Cara Sullivan, Tyra Triche, Analisa Trofimuk, and Lauren Williamson
Photography by Jason Little
Illustrations by Colin Hayes

Published today at 8:56 a.m.

The Chicago Pet Lover’s Guide

