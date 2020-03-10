By Elly Fishman, Anne Ford, Heidi Mitchell, Phoebe Mogharei, Rima Parikh, Grace Perry, Carrie Schedler, Cara Sullivan, Tyra Triche, Analisa Trofimuk, and Lauren Williamson
Photography by Jason Little
Illustrations by Colin Hayes
Published today at 8:56 a.m.
The Chicago Pet Lover’s Guide
Learn how to give your critter a luxurious massage, find the least chaotic dog parks, create a lizard paradise, and more.
