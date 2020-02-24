The Four Best Fish Fries in Chicago

Pub Royale’s Fish and Chips Photo: Jeff Marini

1 Fish and Chips

at Pub Royale

If dipping the crackly tempura-fried cod into the tangy-sweet malt vinegar chutney doesn’t make for your favorite new pairing, then plunging it into the spicy rémoulade will. $16. 2049 W. Division St., Ukrainian Village

2 Tunisian-Style Fried Fish

at Galit

By using catfish and redfish, chef Zach Engel shows his Southern roots. He gives the fish a shower of herbs and pairs it with charred lemon and a trio of dips: spicy red chraime, tahini dusted with bright sumac, and labneh with avocado and preserved lemon. $22. 2429 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincoln Park

3 Fish Fry

at Millie’s Supper Club

Fish fries are a Wisconsin supper club staple, and while you can order this classic beer-battered fish — served with fries, creamy coleslaw, and marble rye — any night of the week, go on Fridays: It’s Wisco tradition. (It’s also all you can eat for the same price.) $17.99. 2438 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincoln Park

4 Fish and Chips

at the Gage

Crunchy Guinness-battered cod and fries wrapped in newspaper and served with malt tartar sauce: It doesn’t get more Irish than this. $20. 24 S. Michigan Ave., Loop

