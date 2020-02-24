The Four Best Fish Fries in Chicago
1 Fish and Chips
at Pub Royale
If dipping the crackly tempura-fried cod into the tangy-sweet malt vinegar chutney doesn’t make for your favorite new pairing, then plunging it into the spicy rémoulade will. $16. 2049 W. Division St., Ukrainian Village
2 Tunisian-Style Fried Fish
at Galit
By using catfish and redfish, chef Zach Engel shows his Southern roots. He gives the fish a shower of herbs and pairs it with charred lemon and a trio of dips: spicy red chraime, tahini dusted with bright sumac, and labneh with avocado and preserved lemon. $22. 2429 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincoln Park
3 Fish Fry
at Millie’s Supper Club
Fish fries are a Wisconsin supper club staple, and while you can order this classic beer-battered fish — served with fries, creamy coleslaw, and marble rye — any night of the week, go on Fridays: It’s Wisco tradition. (It’s also all you can eat for the same price.) $17.99. 2438 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincoln Park
4 Fish and Chips
at the Gage
Crunchy Guinness-battered cod and fries wrapped in newspaper and served with malt tartar sauce: It doesn’t get more Irish than this. $20. 24 S. Michigan Ave., Loop
Share
Advertisement
Your Local Mardi Gras Destination: Junebug Café
4 hours ago
Hermosa Gets Bread Serious
4 days ago
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.