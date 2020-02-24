Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module
Edit Module

The Four Best Fish Fries in Chicago

By Amy Cavanaugh

Published today at 2:53 p.m.

Pub Royale’s Fish and Chips
Pub Royale’s Fish and Chips Photo: Jeff Marini

1 Fish and Chips

at Pub Royale

If dipping the crackly tempura-fried cod into the tangy-sweet malt vinegar chutney doesn’t make for your favorite new pairing, then plunging it into the spicy rémoulade will. $16. 2049 W. Division St., Ukrainian Village

2 Tunisian-Style Fried Fish

at Galit

By using catfish and redfish, chef Zach Engel shows his Southern roots. He gives the fish a shower of herbs and pairs it with charred lemon and a trio of dips: spicy red chraime, tahini dusted with bright sumac, and labneh with avocado and preserved lemon. $22. 2429 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincoln Park

3 Fish Fry

at Millie’s Supper Club

Fish fries are a Wisconsin supper club staple, and while you can order this classic beer-battered fish — served with fries, creamy coleslaw, and marble rye — any night of the week, go on Fridays: It’s Wisco tradition. (It’s also all you can eat for the same price.) $17.99. 2438 N. Lincoln Ave., Lincoln Park

4 Fish and Chips

at the Gage

Crunchy Guinness-battered cod and fries wrapped in newspaper and served with malt tartar sauce: It doesn’t get more Irish than this. $20. 24 S. Michigan Ave., Loop

Share

Edit Module

Advertisement

Edit Module
Submit your comment

Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.

Edit Module