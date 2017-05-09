Bakewell Bakery Serves Up a Proper Afternoon Tea

Bakewell Bakery is a Mayberry-esque shop with a British accent. The adorable 20-seat bakery and café in downtown Flossmoor is closed on Sundays—unless, that is, you have a reservation for its proper afternoon English tea. When you arrive at the appointed time, the front door might be locked, but if you knock, genial chef-owner Pat Ledsham will answer and lead you and your dining companions to a table set for a homey tea party.

The single-page menu offers six teas from Darvilles of Windsor, ranging from English breakfast (for novices) to Assam (for aficionados). You are bound to smile when your order arrives in a jaunty red double-decker ceramic pot along with a timer for precise steeping.

You don’t have to make any more decisions after that because a three-tiered feast is set before you. A word to the wise: Pace yourself. Start at the bottom and nibble on finger sandwiches made of smoked salmon on white bread, roasted ham on house-baked brioche, egg salad (made with mayonnaise from a closely guarded family recipe) on wheat bread, cheddar from Derbyshire (also on brioche), and mini sausages wrapped in housemade puff pastry.

The middle tier holds less complicated pleasures: still-warm currant scones with clotted cream, strawberry preserves, and lemon curd. You might want your second pot of tea before starting in on the sweets at the summit: raspberry macarons, lemon tarts, mille-feuilles.

If you can’t finish, not to worry: Ledsham boxes up your leftovers. If you do finish, she replenishes anything you particularly loved.

The whole shebang is $30 per person, and you won’t be hungry for dinner. (High tea is also available during business hours Wednesdays to Saturdays, but you must still have reservations.)

1050 Sterling Ave., Flossmoor

This article appears in the May 2017 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

