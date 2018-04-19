Maria’s Cofounder Ed Marszewski Shares His Favorite Things
The polymath, art collector, and coffee connoisseur talks about his ideal meal, statement pieces, and more.
Ed Marszewski made his name with the beloved Bridgeport slashie Maria’s, but he keeps his finger in many a pie. When he’s not running an art gallery, lit mag, restaurant, or brewery, the 49-year-old, whose Marz taproom opened in February, kicks back with fashion magazines and healthful soda. Here, his favorites.
Ideal meal
A Polish sausage with “kraut-chi,” a sauerkraut-kimchi mash-up. My dad’s Polish and my mom’s Korean.
Fashion staple
Thorogood soft-toe work boots.
One-stop boutique
Retailer Luke Cho’s Mildblend Supply Co. carries unexpected brands. Plus, he’ll hem your pants on the spot.
Statement pieces
My tortoise Ray-Ban Wayfarers and Level Eater hoodies, designed for our pop-up art show celebrating Dungeons & Dragons.
Best local eatery
Publican butcher shop. I get the Tom’s Silver Medal.
Go-to bookstore
Quimby’s for fashion and design mags, comics, and titles on food and beverages.
Last splurge
Hiring Charlie Vinz to design our house in Bridgeport. It’s minimal, with accents of reused materials from the building.
Bedtime reading
Natalie Y. Moore’s The South Side: A Portrait of Chicago and American Segregation.
Prized collection
Artwork by Cody Hudson, Juan Angel Chávez, and Adi Goodrich.
Wellness essential
Shrub Soda. It’s apple cider vinegar, blackberry purée, sage, and rooibos tea wort.
