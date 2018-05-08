Chef Sarah Jordan’s Burger Has Evolved at DropShot Coffee & Snack Bar This new burger retains remnants of the Johnny’s Grill favorite, but is more of a sibling to the original.

Photos: Jeff Marini

When I heard that Sarah Jordan had taken up residence at a café and lunch spot in Near North, I prayed for the second coming of the amazing burger she created at Johnny’s Grill, her dearly departed Logan Square diner. Turns out, the burger ($11) she’s making at DropShot Coffee & Snack Bar is not quite the same—it’s an evolved, cosmopolitan sibling. Its two patties are slightly thicker but made from a richer, altogether juicier ground beef blend. The bun has gone brioche. And instead of a standard dijonnaise sauce, Jordan has a charred green onion mayo, adding a welcome smoky note. About the only thing that stayed the same: the snappy, turmeric-spiked pickles. Do I miss her original creation? Sure. But I’m ready to fall in love again.

