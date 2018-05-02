These Three Cocktails Are Instant Classics A few delicious mixed drinks with a local twist, from the women behind cocktail conference Chicago Style. See below for the recipes.

Chicago Style may be the country’s first-ever woke cocktail conference: four days of seminars, dinners, competitions, and parties that spotlight a diverse mix of bar professionals, particularly women, people of color, and the LGBT crowd (May 7 to 10, drinkchicagostyle.com). The event also helps to bolster the argument that Chicago is America’s best drinking city. In case you have any doubts on that count, we asked each of the three conference organizers to concoct a Chicago-themed libation.

From left: Sbagliato Tropicál, City Mouse Apéritif, and Southside Royale Photo: Jeff Marini

Sbagliato Tropicál

From Shelby Allison, co-owner of Lost Lake

“Chicagoans love to spend half the year fantasizing about being somewhere warm—hence the tropical note of the pineapple-infused Campari. It’s a twist on a classic Italian cocktail made with sparkling wine and vermouth.”

1 Pineapple, peeled, cored, and chopped into 1-inch pieces 1 bottle Campari 1 ½ oz. Cocchi Vermouth di Torino Chandon Brut sparkling wine Orange peel

First make the base: Add pineapple and Campari to a gallon container and refrigerate for three days, then strain, discarding the fruit. (The pineapple-infused Campari will keep for one month in the fridge, supplying many future cocktail hours.) Combine half an ounce of the infusion and the vermouth in a wineglass. Fill glass with ice, top off with sparkling wine, and stir gently. Garnish with orange peel.

City Mouse Apértif

From Caitlin Laman, beverage director at the Ace Hotel (City Mouse, the Waydown)

“Like Chicago itself, this drink has a lot of big savory flavors.”

1 oz. Amontillado Sherry 1 oz. Gran Classico Bitter liqueur 1 oz. Dolin dry vermouth Lemon twist

Combine first three ingredients with ice in a cocktail shaker and stir. Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass and garnish with twist of lemon.

Southside Royale

From Sharon Bronstein, vice president of marketing for the 86 Co., a spirits manufacturer

“This is a variation on the classic cocktail known as the Southside. Here, the addition of bubbles lends a celebratory touch.”

2 oz. Gin ¾ oz. Fresh lime juice ¾ oz. Simple syrup Chandon Brut sparkling wine

Shake gin, lime juice, simple syrup, and ice in a cocktail shaker. Strain through both a cocktail strainer and a fine-mesh strainer into a coupe. Top off with sparkling wine.

