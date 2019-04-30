Five Great Midwestern Food Cities

Where to Eat in Detroit, According to a Local Chef We asked Mike Ransom to recommend a day’s itinerary (without including his own place).

Drive time:4.5 hours

Excuse to go:The Woodward Dream Cruise on August 17 invites thousands of collectors of classic and novelty cars from all over the world to joy-ride down Woodward Avenue to show off their wheels.

Local expert:Mike Ransom, chef-owner of nouveau noodle shop Ima

Detroit Institute of Bagels

Breakfast

Detroit Institute of Bagels

Ransom loves the mellow whitefish salad and the lox brought in from Brooklyn’s Acme Smoked Fish. 1236 Michigan Ave.

Lunch

Selden Standard

“Anything that comes out of their wood-fired oven is fantastic.” Try the mix-and-match plates like whole roasted trout, smoked lamb ribs, and vegetable carpaccio. 3921 Second Ave.

Lady of the House Photo: Marvin Shaouni

Dinner

Lady of the House

It’s best known for its shareable whole roasted chicken, but the smaller plates, like a luscious mushroom fettuccine, make for a strong solo meal, too. “I like to just eat at the bar and have a martini.” 1426 Bagley St.

Late-night snack

Nemo’s Bar

Tailgaters (it’s shouting distance from the Tigers’ and Lions’ stadiums) come for the minimalist cheeseburger, made with beef sourced from the same supplier for the past 50 years. “It’s an institution.” 1384 Michigan Ave.

