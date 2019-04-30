Edit Module
Five Great Midwestern Food Cities

Where to Eat in Indianapolis, According to a Local Chef

We asked Abbi Merriss to recommend a day’s itinerary (without including her own place).

By Alina Dizik

Published today at 8:00 a.m.

Abbi Merriss
Photo: Richard Spahr

Drive time:3.5 hours
Excuse to go:A revamp of the Design Gallery, the country’s largest collection of modern design objects (inside Newfields, the city’s art museum–slash–sprawling park), gets unveiled July 27.
Local expert:Abbi Merriss, chef of New American fave Bluebeard

Love Handle
Love Handle Photo: Courtesy of Love Handle
Breakfast

Love Handle

This well-loved hangout brings an artisanal sensibility to hearty diner fare with house-smoked meats and locally roasted coffee. “The biscuits and gravy are really stick-to-your-guts,” Merriss says. 877 Massachusetts Ave.

Lunch

Turchetti’s Salumeria

The butcher shop–meets–deli in Fountain Square is known for specialty sandwiches and smoked meats. “Every Friday, our evening staff gets together here for smash burgers and a couple of beers.” 1106 Prospect St.

Black Market
Black Market Photo: Courtesy of Black Market
Dinner

Black Market

Menu highlights at this Mediterranean-inspired small-plate spot include Burrata, octopus, and smoked ricotta agnolotti. “The new chef’s take has really revitalized this place.” 922 Massachusetts Ave.

Rook
Rook Photo: Courtesy of Rook
Drinks

Rook

“It’s perfect for snacks and cocktails later in the evening.”
Try one of the Asian-inflected bites (like jalapeño Spam buns with pimento “kimcheese”) with the Angels cocktail (sake, prosecco, and lychee liqueur). 501 Virginia Ave.

Share

