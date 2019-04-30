Five Great Midwestern Food Cities

Where to Eat in Milwaukee, According to a Local Chef We asked Dan Jacobs to recommend a day’s itinerary (without including his own place).

Photos: Kevin J. Miyazaki

Drive time:1.5 hours

Excuse to go:On June 8, the city’s annual Firkin Beer Fest offers dozens of old-school unfiltered beers made by area brewers in small casks, meaning you won’t taste these anywhere else — or ever again.

Local expert:Dan Jacobs, co-owner of DanDan, EsterEv, and Fauntleroy

Bavette La Boucherie

Breakfast

OK, it doesn’t open until 11 a.m., so think of the Third Ward butcher shop’s perfectly executed Cuban sandwich and cider-braised pork cheeks more as brunch, served in a breezy setting you’ll want to linger in. 330 E. Menomonee St.

Lunch

Goodkind

This go-to in the hip Bay View neighborhood has a delish pork belly porchetta and a deep cocktail list. “When we have guest chefs in town, we bring them here,” Jacobs says. 2457 S. Wentworth Ave.

Dinner

Amilinda

This Spanish-Portuguese spot goes all in on big flavors. Chef Gregory León “kills it with the piri piri chicken.” 315 E. Wisconsin Ave.

Anodyne Coffee Roasting Co.

Coffee

“You can really taste the berry notes in their Ethiopian single origin.” Multiple locations, see anodynecoffee.com

