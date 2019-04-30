Five Great Midwestern Food Cities

Where to Eat in St. Louis, According to a Local Chef We asked Tara Gallina to recommend a day’s itinerary (without including her own place).

Photo: Eclat Creative for The Scout Guide St. Louis

Drive time:4.5 hours

Excuse to go:The Cubs visit Busch Stadium May 31 to June 2 and again July 30 to August 1 to take on the division rival Cardinals.

Local expert:Tara Gallina, co-owner of veggie-focused Vicia

Breakfast

Southwest Diner

The New Mexico–inspired diner serves up chile-spiked grits, pickle fries, and cornmeal pancakes. Patrons waiting for a table can hop onto a retrofitted school bus parked nearby for breakfast cocktails. “You’re almost disappointed if you don’t get to wait on the bus,” says Gallina. 6803 Southwest Ave.

Balkan Treat Box Photo: Spencer Pernikoff

Lunch

Balkan Treat Box

What started as a food truck now has a permanent home to serve its flatbreads and grilled cevapi sausages. “Get there early — they sell out daily.” 8103 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves

Dinner

Union Loafers

Come dinnertime, this convivial corner bakery turns into a pizza shop known for its New York–style pies. 1629 Tower Grove Ave.

Clementine’s Creamery Photo: Courtesy of Clementine’s Creamery

Dessert

Clementine’s Creamery

Flavors like butter cake (a local delicacy), chocolate milk stout, and maple bourbon draw crowds, but this spot also has a well-stocked bar. 1637 S. 18th St.

This article appears in the May 2019 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

Share







