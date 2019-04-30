Where to Eat in St. Louis, According to a Local Chef
We asked Tara Gallina to recommend a day’s itinerary (without including her own place).
Drive time:4.5 hours
Excuse to go:The Cubs visit Busch Stadium May 31 to June 2 and again July 30 to August 1 to take on the division rival Cardinals.
Local expert:Tara Gallina, co-owner of veggie-focused Vicia
Southwest Diner
The New Mexico–inspired diner serves up chile-spiked grits, pickle fries, and cornmeal pancakes. Patrons waiting for a table can hop onto a retrofitted school bus parked nearby for breakfast cocktails. “You’re almost disappointed if you don’t get to wait on the bus,” says Gallina. 6803 Southwest Ave.
Balkan Treat Box
What started as a food truck now has a permanent home to serve its flatbreads and grilled cevapi sausages. “Get there early — they sell out daily.” 8103 Big Bend Blvd., Webster Groves
Union Loafers
Come dinnertime, this convivial corner bakery turns into a pizza shop known for its New York–style pies. 1629 Tower Grove Ave.
Clementine’s Creamery
Flavors like butter cake (a local delicacy), chocolate milk stout, and maple bourbon draw crowds, but this spot also has a well-stocked bar. 1637 S. 18th St.
