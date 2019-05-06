Winter Is Over. Have a Spring Beer Local craft brewers are celebrating spring with delightful new seasonal releases.

Pub Ale from Middle Brow Beer Co. Photo: Jeff Marini

Clementine Radler

Spiteful Brewing

This seven-year-old North Side brewery has mixed its year-round lager with a bit of sparkling tangerine soda for a bright, low-strength, clementiney blend that’s a perfect thirst slaker for a long Saturday bike ride. $7 for 16 ounces at the taproom. 2024 W. Balmoral Ave., Bowmanville

Pub Ale

Middle Brow Beer Co.

Middle Brow’s first-ever foeder-treated beer (a foeder is a type of barrel) comes in a malt-forward style called English mild. Says brewer Bryan Grohnke hopefully: “Maybe this is the year milds are a trend.” $7 for 13 ounces at Middle Brow Bungalow. 2840 W. Armitage Ave., Logan Square

Blueberry Pie Milkshake IPA

Short Fuse Brewing Company

This newcomer’s For Goodness Shakes series — highlighting lactose-enhanced, fruit-infused brews like this blueberry-flavored IPA — helped earn Short Fuse recognition from RateBeer as 2018’s best new brewery in Illinois. $7 for 16 ounces at the taproom. 5000 N. River Rd., Schiller Park

Brony Dry-Hopped Double IPA

Illuminated Brew Works

A robust IPA gets shot through with peachy and piney notes from a bunch of fancy hops, including a rarely seen strain from New Zealand. $15 for a four-pack. ibw-chicago.com

This article appears in the May 2019 issue of Chicago magazine. Subscribe to Chicago magazine.

