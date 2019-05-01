The Four Best Sorbets in Chicago

1 Blood Orange at Spiaggia

Delivers all the pucker-sweet pleasure of biting into the fruit itself. $4. 980 N. Michigan Ave., Gold Coast

2 Frosé at Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

Don’t scoff: This sangría-inspired blend of watermelon-and-raspberry sorbet and white wine is a perfect warm-weather refresher. $3.50. jenis.com for locations

3 Chocolate porter at Blackbird

Pastry chef Nicole Guini has a gift with scoopable desserts: Her sorbet is densely fudgy yet surprisingly light. $4. 619 W. Randolph St., West Loop

4 Mango at Frío Gelato

It’s creamy enough that you almost forget there’s no dairy in it. $4.50. friogelato.com for locations

This article appears in the May 2019 issue of Chicago magazine.

