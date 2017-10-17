These Out-of-Town Pizza Styles Are Invading Chicago and We Don’t Hate It
A new wave of ambitious pizzaiolos is bringing delicious and often far-flung regional styles to Deep-Dish City.
These focaccia-like pizzas owe their airy crispness to imported stone-ground flour and ovens from Rome that heat from underneath.
Best pie:Toppings can change hourly—like pancetta with scrambled eggs, meatballs with shredded Parmesan, or spicy eggplant—but one of the tastiest combos ($14 a pound) includes onions, pecorino, pesto, and tomatoes.
You can thank the 6,000-pound wood-fired Ferrara oven from Naples for the perfectly blistered, Burrata-soft crust, but the soppressata and Brooklyn-made chili-infused honey are East Coast all the way.
Best pie:Big Bad Wolf ($18), sausage and soppressata, drizzled with bacon jam.
The sturdy crust, made with ultrafine-ground 00-grade bread flour, crunches like a hard pretzel. A glaze of herb-infused oil imbues it with hints of basil and parsley.
Best pie:Giacomino ($21), an umami bomb of sausage, green olives, and truffle purée.
These hand-tossed, brick-fired beauties don’t buckle under the weight of even the most abundant toppings. About those toppings: Think vodka sauce with nut-free pesto or a “carbonara” of egg and house-cured pancetta.
Best pie:Perfectly piquant sausage with broccoli rabe ($18).
The secret to these distinctive pies—baked in the Motor City’s signature rectangular pans—is the extra mozzarella and brick cheese cooked around the edges, which crisp to form a buttery frico-like crust.
Best pie:The Godfather ($26), a meatfest of sausage, pancetta, and pepperoni.
