Soaring, Bi-Level Somerset Serves Upscale Fare on State Street This new restaurant attached to the Viceroy Hotel offers country club vibes in the Gold Coast.

Boka Restaurant Group impresarios Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz have put the chef of Boka, their flagship Lincoln Park restaurant, at the helm of a handsome new vessel on North State Street.

Connected to the swanky hotel Viceroy, Somerset is a soaring bi-level room that bills itself as an “All American Club.” Lee Wolen’s menu aims to deliver on that premise with smartly dressed upscale fare, like duck leg gnocchetti, a 50-day dry-aged Creekstone Farms rib eye, and a nicely curated selection of seafood, including wood-grilled whole fish and a seared halibut fillet served with king trumpet mushrooms.

Wolen says, a little understatedly, that he just wants to make “things I know people like to eat—simple food but really special.” Exactly what’s called for after a brisk sail and a round of golf.

1112 N. State St.

