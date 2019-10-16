Wynwood Brings A Taste of Miami to Wicker Park

A pumpkin spice rum slushie? Sign me up – that’s the signature offering at Wynwood, which just opened in Wicker Park. The 5,000 square-foot bar/restaurant, an homage to Miami’s Wynwood Walls, is covered in graffiti and serves a variety of frozen cocktails to help you forget it’s 48 degrees outside. Its Cuban-inspired menu is shot through with South and Central American influences, including daily rotating empanada selections and arepas.

We are smack in the middle of Filipino Restaurant Week! Until October 21, a group of different Filipino and Filipino-inspired restaurants are running prix fixe menus. For a special bonus, dining at the restaurants gets you entered into a raffle, and there’s a big list of prizes. The complete list of participating restaurants is online.

I’ve already gushed about Mindy Segal’s beer floats and frozen hot chocolate at Revival Food Hall, and now there’s a new place to get another amazing dessert: Shake Shack. A new location of Shake Shack opens in the Willis Tower today, and Segal has contributed a dessert that combines vanilla custard, a smoked chocolate cookie from Hot Chocolate, malt, and salted caramel sauce (yum). It’s called the Coldspot, and it’s available now.

Chef Paul Kahan of One Off Hospitality has come out with a new book. It’s called Cooking for Good Times and focuses not on a restaurant (as with his previous Publican cookbook) but on low-stress cooking for big gatherings — though, a source told me off the record that it’s effectively the Avec cookbook, and based on the previews, that seems accurate. If you love that restaurant, definitely buy this book.

I’m intrigued by Osteria del Mercato, a new permanent restaurant opening at Eataly in a few weeks. The idea: Diners can pick up fresh ingredients at various Eataly counters and take them to the chefs to be cooked. This sounds especially ideal for home cooks who aren’t quite sure what to do with a new ingredient.

