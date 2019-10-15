Ravenswood Man Covers House With Zombies, Wins Halloween
How Kevin Byrne crafted 13 life-size monsters using casts of his friends’ bodies.
What’s your deal with Halloween?
Some adults outgrow it. I have decided that I will not. One year I did group Beetlejuice costumes, including a Sandworm that my husband wore. Then, four and a half years ago, we bought a house at Foster and Western, so my enthusiasm transferred to decorations. I sculpted a giant skeleton coming over the roof.
What’s your plan for this year?
I’m making a horde of zombies crawling up the house. To make the casts, I get friends to let me wrap them in plastic, then I use duct tape to wrap them mummy-style. I’ll fill the duct tape armatures with packing material, dress them in dirty clothes, and use wigs and hats to finish them.
What does your husband think?
He’d much rather I decorate than do costumes. The Sandworm was really uncomfortable.
Share
Advertisement
The Most Interesting Man in Chicago
11 hours ago
Submit your comment
Comments are moderated. We review them in an effort to remove foul language, commercial messages, abuse, and irrelevancies.